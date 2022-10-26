Farmers warned to increase security amid fears cost of living crisis could trigger crime epidemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Farmers warned to increase security amid fears cost of living crisis could trigger crime epidemic

By Ellie Milne
October 26, 2022, 2:33 pm Updated: October 26, 2022, 3:24 pm
Farmers have been urged to increase security when the clocks go back. Image: NFU Mutual.
Farmers have been urged to increase security when the clocks go back. Image: NFU Mutual.

Farmers have been urged to increase security amid fears the cost of living crisis will lead to an increase in rural crime over winter.

NFU Mutual has warned the farming community that the darker winter nights will allow those committing crimes in the countryside to go unseen.

A recent poll carried out by the insurance company found that 89% of respondents believed inflation would lead to an increase in rural crime.

Concerns about rising costs

The rising cost of fuel and heating oil has coincided with the recent large-scale fuel thefts from farms – with reports of more than 1,000 litres stolen over the past few weeks.

Reports have also been made to NFU Mutual over stolen farm vehicles, including tractors, quad bikes, all-terrain vehicles, pick-up trucks, Land Rovers Defenders and trailers.

Farm vehicles, including tractors, have been targeted by thieves. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Expensive tractor GPS kit, used to manage field operations, have also become a target for thieves.

Farmers have been warned that livestock rustling could increase in the coming months as food price continue to rise.

Rebecca Davidson, the rural affairs specialist for NFU Mutual, said: “Pre-Covid, NFU Mutual would see farm theft costs increase in the last three months of the year when dark nights and bad weather provided cover for criminals to get on to farms unseen.

“This year we’re very concerned that rising inflation and the energy crisis could be the catalyst for an epidemic of crime in the countryside.

“We’re continuing to provide financial support for prevention initiatives because we know crime is a huge worry for farmers and their families.

“Knowing that criminals are watching farms like hawks to spot opportunities to steal causes high levels of anxiety and makes it difficult for farming families to live a normal life.”

Advice issued to farmers

NFU Mutual has invested £430,000 in rural crime initiatives, which includes funding for an agricultural theft unit which works directly with the police.

The company has also issued advice on how the farming community can improve security measures during winter, including reviewing farm insurance and keeping all implements locked out of sight.

Ms Davidson continued: “Strong security measures do deter thieves but need regularly updating to remain effective as thieves are adept at finding ways to defeat them.

“As the clocks go back it’s a good time to look at your farm from the perspective of a would-be thief and take action to put new measures in place if you spot weaknesses.

“Because every farm is different, each one needs a different approach, often combining physical security on gates and doors, electronic devices such as alarms, lights, immobilisers and trackers, and practical steps such as hiding valuable kit out of sight.

“Local farm watch groups and WhatsApp networks are also very useful to keep up to date with local crime trends.”

