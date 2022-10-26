Farmers warned to increase security amid fears cost of living crisis could trigger crime epidemic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Farmers have been urged to increase security amid fears the cost of living crisis will lead to an increase in rural crime over winter.

NFU Mutual has warned the farming community that the darker winter nights will allow those committing crimes in the countryside to go unseen.

A recent poll carried out by the insurance company found that 89% of respondents believed inflation would lead to an increase in rural crime.

Concerns about rising costs

The rising cost of fuel and heating oil has coincided with the recent large-scale fuel thefts from farms – with reports of more than 1,000 litres stolen over the past few weeks.

Reports have also been made to NFU Mutual over stolen farm vehicles, including tractors, quad bikes, all-terrain vehicles, pick-up trucks, Land Rovers Defenders and trailers.

Expensive tractor GPS kit, used to manage field operations, have also become a target for thieves.

Farmers have been warned that livestock rustling could increase in the coming months as food price continue to rise.

Rebecca Davidson, the rural affairs specialist for NFU Mutual, said: “Pre-Covid, NFU Mutual would see farm theft costs increase in the last three months of the year when dark nights and bad weather provided cover for criminals to get on to farms unseen.

“This year we’re very concerned that rising inflation and the energy crisis could be the catalyst for an epidemic of crime in the countryside.

“We’re continuing to provide financial support for prevention initiatives because we know crime is a huge worry for farmers and their families.

“Knowing that criminals are watching farms like hawks to spot opportunities to steal causes high levels of anxiety and makes it difficult for farming families to live a normal life.”

Advice issued to farmers

NFU Mutual has invested £430,000 in rural crime initiatives, which includes funding for an agricultural theft unit which works directly with the police.

The company has also issued advice on how the farming community can improve security measures during winter, including reviewing farm insurance and keeping all implements locked out of sight.

Ms Davidson continued: “Strong security measures do deter thieves but need regularly updating to remain effective as thieves are adept at finding ways to defeat them.

“As the clocks go back it’s a good time to look at your farm from the perspective of a would-be thief and take action to put new measures in place if you spot weaknesses.

“Because every farm is different, each one needs a different approach, often combining physical security on gates and doors, electronic devices such as alarms, lights, immobilisers and trackers, and practical steps such as hiding valuable kit out of sight.

“Local farm watch groups and WhatsApp networks are also very useful to keep up to date with local crime trends.”