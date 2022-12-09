Highland relishing long-awaited return of derby clash against Aberdeen Grammar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland relishing long-awaited return of derby clash against Aberdeen Grammar

By Andy Skinner
December 9, 2022, 11:45 am
Davie Carson in Highland rugby hat and jacket
Highland head coach Davie Carson.

Davie Carson is relishing Highland’s third attempt at facing rivals Aberdeen Grammar in National 1 this weekend.

The Rubislaw outfit were relegated from the top flight last season and have struggled in the second-tier, sitting second bottom with just two wins.

Both scheduled matches between the two sides have been postponed, however they will now meet at Canal Park in a highly-anticipated encounter.

Although Carson is surprised at Grammar’s position, he believes it only serves to further underline the competitiveness of the division.

Carson said: “It’s a first local derby against Grammar since the cup final in Stirling in 2019.

Aberdeen Grammar celebrate winning the National League Cup in 2019.

“Apart from that game we haven’t played them in quite a long time, as they were sitting in the Premiership.

“It’s going back quite a long time since we were in the same league together.

“It’s the last home game of 2022 so we are really looking forward to it. We have sold out our hospitality so we will have a big crowd.

“It has surprised me where Grammar are, as they have come down from the Premiership and have guys with experience in their side.

“But as we have said before, it’s a very competitive league as it has shown already this year.

“If you are not on your game any team can beat you, and it has proved that way for Grammar.

“They have had a couple of wins so they know what it’s like, so we have to make sure they don’t get their third one against us.”

Ayr pain still lingers for Carson’s side

Highland are aiming to bounce back from an agonising late 18-14 loss to Ayr last weekend, in their final home game of 2022.

Carson is without Adriu Muritoki and Magnus Hendry, although Craig Findlater and Grant Jamieson return.

He added: “Being beaten with 90 seconds to go was horrible, it was one of the worst games I have had to speak to the boys after.

Highland’s Canal Park.

“I couldn’t say anything to them, they were just devastated.

“They did everything right but Ayr got a late turnover and executed it well.

“I’m just gutted for the boys as we were just about there. If you have lost by 20 or 30 you hold your hands up, but to lose it in the last seconds was hard for the boys.

“Had it been two or three months ago down at Ayr, I think they would have beaten us more comfortably.

“We are playing so much better and have really sprung on from a couple of good wins.

“We are in a good place, playing good rugby and the boys are responding.”

Orkney aiming to build momentum

Orkney are looking to make it back-to-back home wins this weekend when they host Royal High in National 3.

The islanders defeated the Edinburgh side in their opening match of the season, with head coach Derek Robb eager to build on last week’s fine 50-12 win over Perthshire.

Robb, who is without Niall Campbell due to a calf injury, said: “It was certainly good to get back to winning ways, after the loss to Gordonians.

“We probably had more of a representative team out. In modern times there are a lot more demands on players, whether it be family or work.

“It has been an issue for us, and always has been really, to try and get the strongest possible squad for every away game.

“If we can get the full squad out and up and running, it certainly makes for more enjoyable rugby.

“We will not necessarily win every game, but we will be much more competitive against all the sides in National 3.

“We are certainly looking to build on last week’s game – we don’t like to make it easy for anybody travelling up to Orkney.”

