Rugby: Late heartbreak for Highland at Ayr

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland were denied a double against title-pushing Ayr after conceding a last-gasp try at Millbrae, effectively ending the Inverness side’s challenge for the National League One title.

Highland head coach Davie Carson was gutted by the last-minute turnover which led to Ayr sweeping the ball wide to ease through 18-14 in an intense struggle with an unconverted try.

He said: “After beating them 26-17 at Canal Park in the first game of the season, we looked be on course for a double at 14-13 to the good going into the last quarter, only to lose out to splendid try.

“I am distraught for the guys, they deserved better. At least they will be all pumped up for next week’s home game with Grammar.”

In contrast to last week’s start away to Watsonians, Highland burst out of the blocks, scoring two fine tries attributed to winger Magnus Henry and scrum half Hugo Crush, both converted by stand-off Scott Fraser to lead 14-3 at half time.

Despite the home side clawing back to 14-13 on the back of a penalty and a converted try to move to within one point, it was the visitors who looked the more likely in the second period, only to be outdone by the late Ayr touchdown.

Big win for Orkney at Pickaquoy

Orkney stormed back to form at Pickaquoy where they routed Perthshire 50-12 to retain the comfort of a mid-table position in National League Three to the relief of head coach Derek Robb.

Robb said: “We regained some of the momentum lost in recent weeks. We have another home game next week against Royal High who are below us in the league gives us the chance to consolidate our position.

“We were well in charge for the entire game, scoring eight tries for a welcome bonus point.”

The islanders’ try scorers were Connor Hancock, Ewan Stevenson (2) Jamie Donohue, Justine Pixon, Scott Rendall, Liam Moar and Willie Thomson.

Hancock kicked five conversions in a game which saw Orkney lead 19-0 at half time.

Ellon in the mix for Caley 1 title

Ellon shrugged off the challenge of Aberdeenshire at Woodside where they were comfortable 43-7 winners, keeping their Caley Division 1 title prospects on track.

Closest rivals Dunfermline were not in action after their game at Groats Road with Aberdeen Wanderers was postponed.

In the only other game played in the division Hillfoots were narrow 20-18 winners at home to Caithness.

In Caley 2 North, Moray closed the gap on 2nd Highland to six points with a 28-20 win.

Moray have two games in hand on the Canal Park side which makes them strong favourites to win the league.

Elsewhere Mackie beat Shetland 34-17 at Stonehaven. Banff edged a thrilling contest at Duff House where they beat Ross Sutherland 20-19.

In a points-fest at Kings College, North Police Scotland eased past 2nd Gordonians 52-41. But there was no joy for 2nd Aberdeen Grammar who crashed to their ninth consecutive defeat at home to RAF Lossiemouth, going down 58-0.

In the top of the table clash in Caley 3 North played at Ellon Garioch opened up a 21 point gap over Dyce after an exciting 24-19 win.