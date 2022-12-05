Rugby: Late heartbreak for Highland at Ayr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Late heartbreak for Highland at Ayr

By Jack Nixon
December 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 5, 2022, 8:34 am
Hugo Crush in action for Highland.
Hugo Crush in action for Highland.

Highland were denied a double against title-pushing Ayr after conceding a last-gasp try at Millbrae, effectively ending the Inverness side’s challenge for the National League One title.

Highland head coach Davie Carson was gutted by the last-minute turnover which led to Ayr sweeping the ball wide to ease through 18-14 in an intense struggle with an unconverted try.

He said: “After beating them 26-17 at Canal Park in the first game of the season, we looked be on course for a double at 14-13 to the good going into the last quarter, only to lose out to splendid try.

“I am distraught for the guys, they deserved better. At least they will be all pumped up for next week’s home game with Grammar.”

In contrast to last week’s start away to Watsonians, Highland burst out of the blocks, scoring two fine tries attributed to winger Magnus Henry and scrum half Hugo Crush, both converted by stand-off Scott Fraser to lead 14-3 at half time.

Despite the home side clawing back to 14-13 on the back of a penalty and a converted try to move to within one point, it was the visitors who looked the more likely in the second period, only to be outdone by the late Ayr touchdown.

Big win for Orkney at Pickaquoy

Orkney stormed back to form at Pickaquoy where they routed Perthshire 50-12 to retain the comfort of a mid-table position in National League Three to the relief of head coach Derek Robb.

Robb said: “We regained some of the momentum lost in recent weeks. We have another home game next week against Royal High who are below us in the league gives us the chance to consolidate our position.

“We were well in charge for the entire game, scoring eight tries for a welcome bonus point.”

The islanders’ try scorers were Connor Hancock, Ewan Stevenson (2) Jamie Donohue, Justine Pixon, Scott Rendall, Liam Moar and Willie Thomson.

Hancock kicked five conversions in a game which saw Orkney lead 19-0 at half time.

Ellon in the mix for Caley 1 title

Ellon shrugged off the challenge of Aberdeenshire at Woodside where they were comfortable 43-7 winners, keeping their Caley Division 1 title prospects on track.

Closest rivals Dunfermline were not in action after their game at Groats Road with Aberdeen Wanderers was postponed.

In the only other game played in the division Hillfoots were narrow 20-18 winners at home to Caithness.

In Caley 2 North, Moray closed the gap on 2nd Highland to six points with a 28-20 win.

Moray have two games in hand on the Canal Park side which makes them strong favourites to win the league.

Elsewhere Mackie beat Shetland 34-17 at Stonehaven. Banff edged a thrilling contest at Duff House where they beat Ross Sutherland 20-19.

In a points-fest at Kings College, North Police Scotland eased past 2nd Gordonians 52-41. But there was no joy for 2nd Aberdeen Grammar who crashed to their ninth consecutive defeat at home to RAF Lossiemouth, going down 58-0.

In the top of the table clash in Caley 3 North played at Ellon Garioch opened up a 21 point gap over Dyce after an exciting 24-19 win.

