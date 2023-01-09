Rugby: Handsome win for Highland as Orkney move up National 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Handsome win for Highland as Orkney move up National 3

By Jack Nixon
January 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 9, 2023, 7:45 am
Magnus Henry in action for Highland.
Magnus Henry in action for Highland.

Highland cruised to an eight-try win at home to a limited GHK who had nothing to offer in a first half dominated by the Canal Park side.

Davie Carson’s men took full advantage of the sluggish performance of the Glasgow outfit who leaked five tries to trail 33-0 at the break.

Carson, the Highland head coach, was delighted with his team’s ability to spread the play wide, ruthlessly exposing GHK’s defensive inadequacies.

He said: “Considering this was our first game after a long break, it was an impressive show, especially as four of our tries were attributed to our two on-fire wingers Magnus Henry and Craig Findlater who each scored two tries.

“It was fine, open rugby keeping us on target for a high finish in National League One.”

Sterner test in second half

The second half was less one-sided as, inspired by a stirring half time talk from former Scotland player and GHK head coach Peter Wright, the visitors came out of their shells but were only able to score an unconverted try, whereas Highland added three more to run out worthy 52-5 winners.

The other try scorers for the home side were centre Rupeni Rokoduguni (2) and scrum half Hugo Crush, while another solid place-kicking performance from stand off Scott Fraser, yielded six conversions.

Once again the astute Carson was able to introduce a young player to the proceedings, bringing on 18-year-old Svend Pederson for the last 20 minutes where he performed with distinction in the back row.

Orkney into top four in National 3

In National League Three, Orkney underlined their determination to make waves in the division, moving smoothly into contention for a top four place at the expense of Murrayfield Wanderers who were gallant 35-24 losers at Pickaquoy.

On a near-perfect day, the islanders fielded a full-strength team, although many of them were suffering from the flu, winning their coach’s appreciation.

Orkney head coach Derek Robb.

Orkney head coach Derek Robb said: “The fact they turned out to play, speaks volumes about their commitment to the team.

2I am absolutely delighted with their efforts. I just hope they recover in time for next week’s game away to Strathmore.”

Orkney owed much to the all-round kicking skills of stand off Connor Hancock who converted all five of the home tries, while pivotal to the home attack.

The islanders led 21-19 at half time but pulled away in the second period with three tries to one in an entertaining game of rugby.

The Orkney tries were attributed to William Thomson, Craig Borough (2), Neil Campbell and Scott Russell.

