Aberdeen Grammar fail to build on early promise; Gordonians maintain winning run

Aberdeen Grammar’s hopes of avoiding relegation from National League One hang by the thinnest of threads after a 45-14 drubbing at the hands of Ayr.

The result keeps the Millbank side firmly on track for the title, while leaving the Rubislaw side on the brink of back-to-back demotions.

It could have been so different had Grammar maintained their form of the first 15 minutes when they had the new league leaders on the ropes.

They not only took a seven point lead but threatened to build on scrum half Donald Kennedy’s well taken try, converted by captain Tom Aplin in six minutes.

Ayr totally dominant

Ayr, then upped the ante, running in an equally splendid effort, attributed to winger John Fulton and converted by centre Jamie Bova.

Thereafter, it was all Ayr who comprehensively put the game to bed in a devastating 10-minute spell before the break in which they ran in three tries, two of which were converted to make it 26-7 at half time.

The second half was totally dominated by the slick, enterprising visitors who added a further three tries two of which were converted.

Grammar gallantly hit back scoring one of their own through replacement Liam Buchan which was converted by Paul Paxton, replacing Aplin as place kicker after the Grammar captain had to leave the field of play with an injured knee.

Aplin said: “For 15 minutes we played to our game plan and showed what we were capable of.

“It was a disappointing outcome after our bright start in which we did most things right, only to lose the place against a very good organised Ayr side.”

Co-head coach Greig Ryan acknowledged the better team on the day won but said: “We failed once again to take the opportunities, while failing to stick to the game plan.

“There were some fine individual performances but in the end we were well beaten.”

Among the home standouts were Kennedy, Paxton, prop Youssef Salem and hooker Ben Inglis but with only seven fixtures remaining, Grammar sit second bottom on 10 points – 17 points behind third bottom Stirling County.

On Saturday they will get some relief from the challenges of the league, turning instead to Scottish Cup in which they have a first round home tie against Stirling.

Ayr take over the leadership of the league after Kelso’s 36-31 defeat at home to Gala.

No let-up from the GoGos

In Perth, Gordonians maintained their 100% record at the head of National League Three, recording their 14th win of the season.

Assistant coach Ryan Morrice said the GoGos had to dig deep for their 38-21 win after racing into an early 14-0 lead.

He siad: “Perthshire came back strongly but we were up for it.

“Setting us up for the run-in to the season in which we will have some much bigger tests, but this was good prep for these challenges.

“Winger Ben Morris was outstanding in his comeback game, getting us off to the best of starts with a try in two minutes.”

The Countesswells side were 19-14 up at half time but eased away in the second period to add three more tries to their touchdown tally of six.

In reply the homesters managed a total of three tries.