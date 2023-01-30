Aberdeen Grammar fail to build on early promise; Gordonians maintain winning run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Grammar fail to build on early promise; Gordonians maintain winning run

By Jack Nixon
January 30, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 30, 2023, 7:46 am
Donald Kennedy touches down for Aberdeen Grammar against Ayr. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Donald Kennedy touches down for Aberdeen Grammar against Ayr. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson

Aberdeen Grammar’s hopes of avoiding relegation from National League One hang by the thinnest of threads after a 45-14 drubbing at the hands of Ayr.

The result keeps the Millbank side firmly on track for the title, while leaving the Rubislaw side on the brink of back-to-back demotions.

It could have been so different had Grammar maintained their form of the first 15 minutes when they had the new league leaders on the ropes.

They not only took a seven point lead but threatened to build on scrum half Donald Kennedy’s well taken try, converted by captain Tom Aplin in six minutes.

Aberdeen Grammar’s Ben Inglis holds onto the ball. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson

Ayr totally dominant

Ayr, then upped the ante, running in an equally splendid effort, attributed to winger John Fulton and converted by centre Jamie Bova.

Thereafter, it was all Ayr who comprehensively put the game to bed in a devastating 10-minute spell before the break in which they ran in three tries, two of which were converted to make it 26-7 at half time.

The second half was totally dominated by the slick, enterprising visitors who added a further three tries two of which were converted.

Grammar gallantly hit back scoring one of their own through replacement Liam Buchan which was converted by Paul Paxton, replacing Aplin as place kicker after the Grammar captain had to leave the field of play with an injured knee.

Aberdeen Grammar’s Youssef Salem and Yaseen Ahmanache in the thick of the action. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson

Aplin said: “For 15 minutes we played to our game plan and showed what we were capable of.

“It was a disappointing outcome after our bright start in which we did most things right, only to lose the place against a very good organised Ayr side.”

Co-head coach Greig Ryan acknowledged the better team on the day won but said: “We failed once again to take the opportunities, while failing to stick to the game plan.

“There were some fine individual performances but in the end we were well beaten.”

Aberdeen Grammar’s Doug Russell on the charge. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson

Among the home standouts were Kennedy, Paxton, prop Youssef Salem and hooker Ben Inglis but with only seven fixtures remaining, Grammar sit second bottom on 10 points – 17 points behind third bottom Stirling County.

On Saturday they will get some relief from the challenges of the league, turning instead to Scottish Cup in which they have a first round home tie against Stirling.

Ayr take over the leadership of the league after Kelso’s 36-31 defeat at home to Gala.

No let-up from the GoGos

In Perth, Gordonians maintained their 100% record at the head of National League Three, recording their 14th win of the season.

Assistant coach Ryan Morrice said the GoGos had to dig deep for their 38-21 win after racing into an early 14-0 lead.

He siad: “Perthshire came back strongly but we were up for it.

“Setting us up for the run-in to the season in which we will have some much bigger tests, but this was good prep for these challenges.

“Winger Ben Morris was outstanding in his comeback game, getting us off to the best of starts with a try in two minutes.”

The Countesswells side were 19-14 up at half time but eased away in the second period to add three more tries to their touchdown tally of six.

In reply the homesters managed a total of three tries.

