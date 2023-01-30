Highland keep top-four hopes on track with victory against Stewart’s Melville

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland maintained their challenge for a top four place in National League One, recording its first double of the season after beating Stewart’s Melville 43- 12 at Canal Park.

Head coach Davie Carson was pleased with the seven-try win against the side bottom of the division.

He said: “This win keeps us right up there. Had Gala not shocked leaders Kelso, we would have been in fourth position.

“Our tries were superb but it was a stop-start performance.

“We’ll need to play better in the big challenges to come on the road in the run-in.”

Highland were leading 17-0 at half time and were never seriously threatened by the Edinburgh side who look set to go straight back to National League Two.

Having secured the win with three first-half tries, one of which was converted by stand-off Scott Fraser, the Inverness side cut loose in the second half, adding four more tries, keeping them in shape for their first round Scottish Cup game away to Premiership side Musselburgh on Saturday.

“It will give us some idea of where we are in the pecking order of Scottish rugby, but we’ll be looking forward to a testing afternoon,” said Carson.

The Highland try scorers were flanker Junior Waganibau (2), lock Grant Jamieson (2), replacement winger Andy Kellock, No 8 Callum Carson and centre Rupeni Rokoduguni, while Fraser kicked three conversions.

Orkney win thriller despite late scare

Orkney were involved in another thrilling encounter at home against Howe of Fife, only this time they were the right side of a one point outcome, defeating the visitors 23-22 to collect maximum points.

The result might have been different had Howe decided to kick at a goal in front of the Orkney posts in the last minute, instead of opting to run the ball.

“We got off the hook but it was a highly entertaining game which we probably deserved to win, although my nerves won’t take much more of this drama,” said head coach Derek Robb after the last gasp drama which had his opposite number in despair.

“Like me he couldn’t believe his team’s decision not to kick at goal,” said Robb.

The home try scorers were scrum half Willie Thomson (2), Connor Hancock and James Donohoe.

James Linklater kicked a penalty to keep the islanders in fifth place only two points behind Allan Glens.

In Caley Division One, Ellon kept their slim hopes of promotion alive with a 19-8 win against Grangemouth Stags. North of Scotland referee George Whitecoss marked the occasion with his 450th game in charge.

In the only other game played in the division, Aberdeen Wanderers were defeated 34-5 at Caithness.

In Caley 2 North, Moray inched closer to the title after beating Ross Sutherland 52-19 at Invergordon but were only able to take over the leadership due to Highland 2nds losing out 48-35 to Gordonians 2nds at Countesswells in a rousing game.

Grammar 2nds were unable to record a first win of the season at Mackie but put up stiff resistance in the 29-17 defeat at Redcloak.

In Caley 3 North, unbeaten Garioch made it 10 wins in a row after beating Fraserburgh 44-0 at Kellands Park.