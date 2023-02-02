Six Nations: Scots surprise with seven changes for Guinness Six Nations opener against England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Six Nations: Scots surprise with seven changes for Guinness Six Nations opener against England

By Steve Scott
February 2, 2023, 10:25 am
Huw Jones makes his first start for Scotland since 2021.

Gregor Townsend’s reaction to Scotland’s most dominant performance of 2022 is to make seven changes for the first game of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations against England.

Ali Price and Chris Harris, stalwarts in the side for the last five years, have been dropped. Ben White gets his second start and his first partnering Finn Russell. Huw Jones makes his return to the starting team for the first time in two years.

Harris is on the bench, but Price isn’t in the matchday 23 for the first time in six years.

It’s reckoned to be too soon for recent injury concerns Zander Fagerson and Hamish Watson. As widely expected Luke Crosbie slots into the back row, and 36-year-old WP Nel will start at tighthead.

Kyle Steyn is the preferred deputy for Darcy Graham in the 14 jersey.

It’s a flurry of changes from the handsome 52-29 win over Argentina that closed out 2022. But Townsend says he’s seen enough in the intervening two and a half months to make these big calls on selection.

Ben White for Price

“It was very difficult. Ali has been so good for us (but) it shows the level of competition not just in that position.

“Ben’s been really consistent ever since he came into the squad. He’s had more game time for London Irish this year. He started the majority of games, his kicking game has been outstanding.

“He’s just grown in confidence. There’s someone in form, someone who can play the way want to play which is to be smart with our kicking decisions and playing at real pace.

“Ali’s missed out this time, but we believe we’ll see a reaction and have him back to his best for the rest of this campaign.”

Huw Jones’ return

“It’s really Huw’s form over the last three or four games. He is in great physical shape, confident around how he’s playing. He’s running really well in attack but most importantly his defensive contributions have been excellent.

“There’s an element of cohesion with Sione and him combining so well with Huw at Glasgow. You think of the Stormers game. Playing the URC champions, Huw’s all-round game was outstanding.

“We believe he can take that on to the next level which is Test match rugby. At the same time, we know we have an outstanding player and all-round defender in Chris Harris on the bench.”

Too soon for the missing links

“Zander has been training fully, and started again from the middle of last week. We feel this game has come just a few days too early for him. We’re delighted with his progress and he’ll be very much available for next week.

“Hamish did step up well in his first game (for Edinburgh against Sharks), but it’s probably a game too soon for him. But it’s also the form of our other back rowers.”

Crosbie steps up

“Luke has been excellent this season and particularly since November. We expect and hope to see what he’s been doing at Edinburgh.

“He plays one way, go forward. In attack that’s really hard at the opposition in carrying and in defence through big hits. He has developed really well in decision making and technical ability around the breakdown. We saw in both games when Edinburgh took on Saracens.

“That’s important that you’ve got seven on your back, that you can be a threat post-tackle. But his effort in contact, his toughness are really good attributes in this fixture.”

The old retainer

“WP is into his mid-30s but still playing well which is a bonus for us. He won his 50th cap in November which was an emotional time for him.

“To see him play so well for 80 minutes against Saracens shows that he’s physically in the best shape he has been in for years.

“Zander has started most of our games over the last two or three years, WP hasn’t had the No 3 jersey on, so it is a great opportunity for him to show what he can do and take the game to England.”

The opposition…

“We’ve had some very competitive fixtures recently with England. Even the one we lost was a tight game, we were drawing going into the last 15 minutes.

“They have an outstanding group of players. We were trying to predict what their team is going to be but they have so many options we couldn’t get close to the 15.

“Our players are aware of what can go wrong (at Twckenham) when you’re not accurate and you’re not focused.

“Our last visit two years ago was very good. The mindset, the accuracy and the effort. But if you look at the first halves of the two previous contests at Twickenham, England dominated.

“So if we don’t get it right we know we won’t win at the weekend.”

Scotland team

Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs); Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh); Finn Russell (Racing 92), Ben White (London Irish); Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), WP Nel (Glasgow Warriors); Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh); Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh, captain), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors).

Replacements: Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Simon Berghan (Glasgow Warriors), Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Mum encouraged group of children to play sexual game of truth or dare in…
3
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
4
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
5
Sacha King. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver hid in bush after crashing car almost four times limit
6
The carer was found to have recorded she visited a vulnerable person, despite never going.
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident – but…
7
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Sale of Caledonian House Picture shows; Caledonian House, Union Street, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Skylark Public Relations Date; Unknown
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
10
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make ‘big calls’ after sanctioning loan move…

More from Press and Journal

Gwion Edwards in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ross County complete signing of Gwion Edwards on loan from Wigan Athletic
The High Court in Edinburgh
'I thought it was cash, not crack': Drug trafficker jailed for transporting £93,000 of…
Ryan Crighton, head of policy and communications at AGCC and a critic of the strategy, and Nicola Sturgeon. Imge: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
Nicola Sturgeon: Those calling energy strategy a ‘betrayal’ haven’t read it properly
We explored Deveronvale's bid to bring through youngsters to Highland League level on this Monday's Highland League Weekly, with the feature now available to watch as a standalone clip.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Deveronvale's drive to bring through homegrown talents
Banks o' Dee's Marc Young tackled the Highland League Weekly Quickfire Questions.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Banks o' Dee's Marc Young
Network rail strike
Dundee to Aberdeen trains cancelled as engineers work to repair gas leak
Shell shearwater production hub. in the North Sea.
Shell records whopping £32.2 billion profit - its highest ever
The B8035 Glen Road on Mull is expected to remain shut until later this morning until the lorry is recovered. Image: Shutterstock
Mull road remains shut following lorry crash
21 December 2019. Forres Mechanics FC, Forres, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Breedon Highloand League Match between Forres Mechanics and Inverurie Locos. PICTURE CONTENT:- 10 Inverurie Jonathan Smith after scoring 0-2
Jonny Smith upbeat about the future after Inverurie Locos return
Moray Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn says by formally noting a nature emergency in Moray, the council will be able to better address biodiversity issues and reduce emissions. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Moray Green councillor: Declare a 'nature emergency' to protect region's wildlife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented