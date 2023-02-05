Six Nations: Backing up against Wales takes full focus over celebrating Twickenham triumph, vow Scots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six Nations: Backing up against Wales takes full focus over celebrating Twickenham triumph, vow Scots

By Steve Scott
February 5, 2023, 10:00 pm
Gregor Townsend celebrates as Scotland clinch another win at Twickenham.
Gregor Townsend celebrates as Scotland clinch another win at Twickenham.

Scotland know what’s happened after the last two times they’ve beaten England on the opening day of the Guinness Six Nations – and they’re focused on not letting it happen again.

Saturday’s 29-23 win at Twickenham – the first time ever the Scots have won two in a row at English HQ – was also their third win in succession over the Auld Enemy. The last time they did that was 1972, a year before current head coach Gregor Townsend was born.

On the last two years they’ve failed to follow up the opening win and lost to Wales in their second game. The Welsh are reeling after a 34-10 hammering to Ireland in Cardiff, but they were last year as well.

‘Last year, we didn’t play well’

“The focus has already switched,” said Townsend. “We know exactly what happened last year, and in 2021.

“We played really well in (the 2021) game and just didn’t handle a red card. Last year, we didn’t play well.”

The team’s celebrations after the game were notably more muted than two years ago, with skipper Jamie Ritchie saying “this is just a start, we have been in this position before and not backed it up.

“That was the first thing we talked about in the (after-match) huddle. There was some things that weren’t good and we have to work on them.

“A strong tournament for us is five strong performances and we are looking for another one next Saturday.”

‘You have to make the most of that’

Townsend said it was essential to back up the Twickenham triumph this time.

“You go into a Six Nations believing you have a team that can create something special,” he said. “You win your first game, you have to make the most of that.

“We watched the Wales game, they had opportunities. They’ll take much more out of that than the scoreline. On another day they could have easily troubled or beat the No 1 team in the world.”

Townsend won’t hesitate to change a winning tram if he feels it’s necessary, with Zander Fagerson and Hamish Watson among those available to return.

“Zander will (have a chance), of course. We have to look at the film and the opposition. We backed that team to get a result, and you think a lot will start next week.

“But a lot of that will be how they are physically, that was a tough game. There were 230 tackles, a test match, lot of running. We’ll see where we are.”

‘The players now have belief’

Townsend’s record as head coach against England – played six, won four, drawn one and lost one – is in marked contrast to that as a player, but there’s no secret, he said.

“It’s the players and their belief,” he said. “I think the 2018 game (a 25-13 win) was a breakthrough moment.

“In 2019 (the epic 38-all draw) here we were all over the place in the first half but that was (down to) me not getting the emotion right. The comeback, making breaks and scoring tries here, gave the players something.

“It’s this group of players, and it’s not just England, we’ve beaten France home and away. Yes, we’ve not beaten Ireland, but this team is capable of playing the big teams. England are a big team.

“We talk about England more because we had such a bad record here in the past, but the belief is important. The players now have belief.”

Stuart Hogg’s heel issue – that caused him to miss much of the last month – was the reason for him being replaced, but Townsend thought “he could have stayed on fine”. There were no other outstanding injury issues from the game.

