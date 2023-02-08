Six Nations: Huw Jones’ defence as much as his try-scoring won his place back for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Six Nations: Huw Jones’ defence as much as his try-scoring won his place back for Scotland

By Steve Scott
February 8, 2023, 10:00 pm
Huw Jones is back in the Scotland team.
Huw Jones is back in the Scotland team.

Huw Jones’s defence was what cost him his Scotland place – but he’s proud of how hard he’s worked to turn it around.

Jones could hardly have had a more glorious start to his international career, scoring 10 tries in his first 14 tests. While that was always unsustainable, it fell away alarmingly and he had no scores in his next 14.

Saturday’s try against England, in his first start for two years, turned that full circle.

Since his whirlwind start, Huw’s defensive play came under intense scrutiny, particularly after the November test against Wales in 2018, where he missed two tackles that resulted in tries.

Unfair, ‘lazy’ criticism

Back in the team as a starter and facing Wales again this weekend, the Glasgow centre accepts that he’s had to work on that side of his game. But he thinks he was unfairly pigeon-holed as a poor defender.

“There is that attitude of some that the more prolific an attacker you are, the worse defender you’re going to be,” he said.

“I personally like the quote, ‘you’re never as good as they say you are, and you never as bad as they say you are’. A lot was made of my weaknesses in defence and some of it was pretty harsh and not quite accurate.

“I have missed some tackles, but so has everyone. Some of the tackles I missed led to tries and that really sucks, but that is just the nature of being an outside back sometimes. That’s where the space is.”

But he knew he had to work to fine tune his skills and has done that.

“It did hurt me that my defence was a big focal point for a number of years,” he continued. “I wanted to improve that and I knew it was an area where I needed to get better.

“But some of the criticism in the last couple of years has been lazy as I’ve been branded as a poor defender, when recently my defence has been good. I hope that stigma is now changing as I’m putting in good defensive performances.”

Tandy’s system promotes trust

Working within Steve Tandy’s system for Scotland has also helped, he added.

“Steve’s really helped me out,” he said. “He’s got a great system and everyone’s on the same page.

“Thirteen is a hard channel to defend in and you can be put under a lot of pressure, almost hung out to dry at times. But with the team we’ve got and the trust we have in our defensive system that happens a lot less.

“A lot of it is making sure you’re in the right place. There are a lot of split-second decisions when you have multiple runners running different sides of you and different angles.

“It is about being able to read that, makes the right decision, and then tackle selection. It’s complicated, but it’s something I’m really confident about nowadays.”

Perhaps even more pressure was heaped on Huw replacing Chris Harris, acknowledged as the defensive lynchpin in the Scotland side.

“I wasn’t expecting it, but I wouldn’t say it was daunting,” he said. “Chris is a fantastic player and in camp he’s been a big help to me.

“He wasn’t negative at all about the selection. He’s there and helping us out. And he’s still a defensive leader in those leadership groups and still taking charge of that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Andrew Ross has been named as the man who died in Peterhead on Sunday night. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Two men charged with murder after Peterhead stabbing
2
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Jail for domestic abuser after assaulting girlfriend following memorial drinks
3
Dwight Yorke whilst manager of coach of Macarthur FC in Australia. Image: Shutterstock
Dwight Yorke vows to break Celtic and Rangers stranglehold if he gets Aberdeen job
2
4
Masked man at the incident on Polvanie View. Supplied by Jason Hedges/Alasdair MacNeill
Inverness knifeman who was shot by police acquitted of petrol bomb attacks
5
Marek Novikovs. Image: Facebook
Hapless thief caught after car breaks down 20 minutes after he stole it
6
Pictured is councillor Mark Findlater with a bridge near King Edward that has been damaged after flooding. The U.K Government has no granted funding for the bridges to be replaced but Councillor Mark Findlater has said hope is not lost on them being repaired in the future. Pictured by Darrell Benns Pictured on 30/10/2020 CR0024782
Aberdeenshire leader warns of council tax rise as services ‘at danger’ of cuts
7
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club’s new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
8
Chris Steele, from Lochboisdale Coastguard Team, has been named volunteer of the year for his response to the South Uist flooding last year. Image: Supplied/Western Isles News Agency
South Uist coastguard named volunteer of the year for flood response
9
hit and run bucksburn
Man, 37, charged following hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Joseph Chandler. Liverpool. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Liverpudlian drug courier didn’t know he was carrying £88,000 of heroin and cash

More from Press and Journal

Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
'I'm lucky they caught it early - there are people who are not so…
seals newburgh
Woman charged following incident involving dogs and seals in Newburgh
Dundee United celebrate after scoring against Aberdeen at Balmoor. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women suffer disappointing 2-1 defeat against Dundee United
Fergus Alberts, right, in action for Huntly. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Turriff United sign striker Fergus Alberts from Inverurie Locos
The Luminosi Trees, created by Sound Intervention, are making their Scottish premier at this year's Spectra Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
'Spectra is for everyone': Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen
Rendezvous Nargile Restaurant is donating all the money taken in on Thursday to charities working in Turkey and Syria. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Turkish restaurant donating 'every penny' of meals sold to raise funds for Turkey…
easyJet plane flies over Aberdeen Airport
Aberdeen Airport drop-off charge to increase to £5 due to rise in 'operational costs'
To go with story by Shona Gossip. George Walker junior has qualified his pilot license at just 17. Picture shows; George Walker. Aberdeen. Supplied by George Walker Date; 30/07/2022
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
Lauren Brook wants to take her Butterfly Effect refillery to as many people as possible. Image: Butterfly Effect
Insch refillery Butterfly Effect sets £5,000 crowdfunding goal to take mobile shop on the…
Protesters held a banner and signs outside Marischal Square. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Climate change activists protest Rosebank oil field outside Marischal Square in Aberdeen

Editor's Picks

Most Commented