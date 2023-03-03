Aberdeen Grammar: Jack Burnett lays bare challenges of club captaincy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Aberdeen Grammar: Jack Burnett lays bare challenges of club captaincy

By Jamie Durent
March 3, 2023, 11:45 am
New Aberdeen Grammar captain Jack Burnett. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar captain Jack Burnett. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

His first season as club captain has been about as challenging as it could have been for Aberdeen Grammar’s Jack Burnett.

Grammar find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle for the second successive campaign, the injury problems of 2021-22 swapped for the wild inconsistency of 2022-23.

Burnett, a Grammar stalwart, was appointed club captain last year amid a raft of changes on the back of Premiership relegation.

Piecing together where things have gone wrong this season and trying to see a brighter future for Grammar has been difficult.

“I didn’t anticipate us being in the same position two years in a row and that is challenging,” said Burnett.

“The player pool is quite small, which is another challenge and I feel I carry the weight of that with the number of players we’re able to recruit and keep at Grammar.

“We’ve lost some key players through the season. Patrick Mulholland was a star for us last season, Scott Renfrew was a powerful forward, Patrick Ritchie has left us to join the navy. These are big players who were playing consistently in the Premiership.

New Aberdeen Grammar captain Jack Burnett (right), with lead coach Nat Coe (left) and second team coach Craig McLeod
Jack Burnett (right), with Grammar co-lead coach Nat Coe (left) and second team coach Craig McLeod

“I’ve got a really good network of mates at the club who help me an awful lot. I’ve been at the club all my rugby-playing life; I’m almost as much a fan of Aberdeen Grammar as a player.

“I want the club to do well and succeed, to win on Saturdays and celebrate with the people who come and watch our games. I want that badly. I hope we can give them that on Saturday.

“There’s people at the club who still have a lot to give, people whose journeys with Grammar have just begun. That’s exciting.

“There’s a lot of people trying to do the right thing and it will come good. We will find the bottom of the trough and bounce back up.

“It’s a case of pulling together, until the end of the season, and fighting until the final bell.”

Need for a regroup after Dundee loss

Aberdeen Grammar were beaten 59-0 by Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar were beaten 59-0 by Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The hammering at the hands of Dundee last weekend came as a huge shock and the magnitude of the defeat was not lost on the players.

It robbed them of another opportunity to claim valuable points, against a team they had already beaten this season.

“I think we realised losing the game puts us in a really difficult position,” said Burnett.

“I wouldn’t say there was necessarily frank discussions; we all know the situation and we all know we’re running out of weeks to accumulate points.

“We all realise losing that game was a pretty big hurdle to fall at. At this stage of the season, with enough points to play for, we expected a better performance from ourselves.

“The mood after the game was pretty sombre. I think people feel we’ve got a point to prove and we’ve played beneath ourselves in a number of games this season.”

Grammar welcome GHK to Rubislaw this weekend, with five games left of the season.

They sit second-bottom of National One and as it stands will be one of three teams to go down, ahead of a league restructure this summer.

“We probably need to focus on one game at a time – not worry about the league table and other results,” added Burnett.

In an ordinary season, when they weren’t restructuring the leagues, we’d be looking at things very differently

“We can’t control referees, the bounce of the ball, the weather; we just have to play rugby the way we know we can. I don’t think we’ve done that this season the way we can.

“It’s frustrating being in the same position two years in a row. In an ordinary season, when they weren’t restructuring the leagues, we’d be looking at things very differently.

“We’d say it was disappointing but that we’d done well to stay in the league. The restructure paints the picture that it’s more disappointing, with the bottom three getting relegated, and makes the job even harder for us.

“We need to remember it is a slightly abnormal year and there have been some good performances along the way – just not as many as we’d like.”

  • National 3 leaders Gordonians will not be in action this weekend. Jim Greenwood’s side were due to host Murrayfield Wanderers at Countesswells on Saturday but Wanderers have insufficient players to field a team. The visitors have been docked three points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Rugby

Gordon Gregor misses Highland's trip to Melrose this weekend. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Highland relishing chance of another classic clash against Melrose
Some intriguing matches set to take place this weekend. Image: Shutterstock
Rugby: Kinloss Eagles and RAF Lossiemouth target Caledonia North Bowl joy
France and Scotland in Paris was just the latest classic of the modern Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: The best era of the Six Nations is NOW
Scotland were gutted not to pull off an amazing comeback in Paris, said Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Scotland 'can't wait' to take on nemesis Ireland after Paris battle
Aberdeen Grammar lost 59-0 at Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Aberdeen Grammar suffer 59-0 loss at Dundee; Highland defeat Stirling
Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.
Gordonians open up 13-point advanatge at top of National League 3
Finn Russell nips through a gap against France in Paris.
Six Nations: Five key points from Scotland's battling but losing performance in Paris
Jamie Ritchie fights through tacklers in Paris.
Scotland's 'best performance' of Six Nations by 'best team ever' despite loss in Paris
France's Gael Fickou goes through for the clinching try in Paris.
France 32 Scotland 21: Calamitous first quarter gives fighting Scots too much to do…
Richie Gray
Six Nations: 12 years on, Richie Gray returns to the Stade de France better…

Most Read

1
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for north and north-east
2
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
3
CR0019229 Aberdeen High Court. Pictured is William Curtis. POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER Pic by...............Chris Sumner Taken...............2/3/2020
Ex-fisherman jailed over ‘assassination’ threats to Nicola Sturgeon
4
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
5
5
Arcadia Bar &; Games opens its doors for the first time in Aberdeen Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Video: First visitors get a sneak peek as Aberdeen’s new retro arcade bar opens…
6
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
Unpaid work for man who had 199 indecent images of children
7
To go with story by Allister Thomas. - Picture shows; The Ninian Central is the largest platform in the UK. -. Supplied by CNR International Date; Unknown
‘One of the giants’: CNR to shut down Ninian oilfield in ‘challenging’ market
4
8
Heavy snow and icy conditions are being predicted for next week. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
‘Families simply can’t afford the basics’: Plunging temperatures are a disaster for children, warns…
9
An empty shop on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Aberdeen City Council rates relief move could cause ‘forced demolition’ of historic Union Street…
10
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision ‘hammer blow’

More from Press and Journal

Dr Gray's hospital
Moray maternity unit promised up to £6.6 million for return of consultant-led service
Lossiemouth broadband
85% of Lossiemouth homes missing out on faster broadband
3 Bags Wool owner holding three thrum balls in her shop in Dufftown
'More than just whisky': 3 Bags Wool owner moves to Dufftown to showcase creative…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Council takes keys to Countesswells school Picture shows; Education convener Martin Greig. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council Date; 01/03/2023
Aberdeen council takes keys for new Countesswells school a month ahead of schedule
Stolen chips was the least of it at The Captain's Table as manager Sam Masson treats reporter Andy Morton to a Karen's Night experience. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stolen chips and insults as The Captain's Table puts Fraserburgh spin on Karen Night
RNLI Buckie Louise Cooper
Woman makes history after becoming first female Buckie lifeboat navigator
Moray MSP backs Elgin councillor's calls for changes to 'ridiculous' energy costs. Image supplied by Rainer Fuhrmann/Shutterstock
Moray MSP backs Elgin councillor's calls for changes to 'ridiculous' energy costs
Energy Voice: managing director, Mike Beveridge, Simmons and Co, Waverley Place, Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 16-7-18
North Sea energy finance: Aberdeen expert tells it like it is
Richard Hanratty leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Hare courser branded 'lazy' after he didn't bother to get out of car as…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Michael's Culinary School in Inverness Picture shows; Michael Fallows, left, and Connor Rae. Inverness. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Expansion on the horizon for Michael's Culinary School - founded by young Inverness entrepreneurs,…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented