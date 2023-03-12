Six Nations: ‘Game was there to be grabbed’, believed Gregor Townsend, but Ireland took a tight grip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six Nations: ‘Game was there to be grabbed’, believed Gregor Townsend, but Ireland took a tight grip

By Steve Scott
March 12, 2023, 6:53 pm
Jack Dempsey is tackled by Jonny Sexton during the clash at Murrayfield.
Jack Dempsey is tackled by Jonny Sexton during the clash at Murrayfield.

Scotland’s Triple Crown game against Ireland “was there to be grabbed” thought Gregor Townsend, and the crushing disappointment was it was the Irish who took an iron grip on it.

The head coach felt the first half of rugby at BT Murrayfield was a top-order contest.

But he conceded there was only one team in it in the second-half. Ireland turned an 8-7 half-time lead into a dominant 22-7 victory, their 12th win in the last 13 tests against the Scots.

It means Ireland will play for a Grand Slam against England next week, while the Scots will seek solace in a likely third place at best against Italy.

“The game was there to be grabbed by one of the two teams, and it was Ireland that grabbed it, which was really disappointing for us,” said Townsend.

“A lot of that first half was at a high level. Probably some of the best rugby we’ve played, because of the quality of the opposition.

“But 40-50 minutes just isn’t good enough. It won’t be good enough against Italy either. They are a very dangerous team with nothing to lose.”

‘There’s a game there that can really trouble Ireland’

Scotland seem no closer to beating Ireland, but Townsend believes that it’s an execution thing.

“I’d say we are close to working it out, but it’s delivering it that is the (main) part. We showed enough in attack and defence in the first half to know there’s a game there and a playing group there that can really trouble Ireland.

“But you’ve got to do it fo 80 minutes. It’s a similar message to what we gave the players after the New Zealand game last November.

“We played longer at a higher level against them and lost the game. We’d said we had to go out and play our best rugby of that campaign the following week against Argentina.

“That will be the goal again this week against Italy.”

The difference between the sides is Ireland have the knowledge of what to do once they hit the lead, he said.

“We’ve not beaten Ireland for a while, but I don’t think we’ve been ahead to put them under pressure to have to play differently.

“Once they went ahead, they showed the quality team they are. Their confidence and calmness at times is something that we can learn from, something we are striving towards.”

‘Today was a bit mixed’

Captain Jamie Ritchie’s main emotion was frustration.

“We lacked that finishing touch in the first half and didn’t create as many opportunities in the second,” he said. “They upped their game, we didn’t, and it’s unfortunate.

“I said at the start of the tournament that we wanted five good performances. Today was a bit mixed.”

“(Ireland) are very good, there’s a reason they are No 1 in the world. They are an extremely physical side.

“We’re not done yet. Italy have caused teams problems in this championship. It’s a massive game.”

Richie Gray popped a rib cartilage after just five minutes, while both Stuart Hogg (ankle) and Finn Russell (knee) limped off in the second half. All three will be scanned and assessed.

