The Giant B comes to Marischal Square to highlight ethical businesses in the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

The Giant B comes to Marischal Square to highlight ethical businesses in the north-east

Business across the north-east are being encouraged to gain B Corp status

By Kelly Wilson
Pictured are from left, Alastair Macphie, chairman of Macphie, Kirsten Buck, chief impact officer at People & Transformational HR, Jessica Murphy, senior account manager at Muckle Media and Natalia McQueen, Coutts Bank. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Pictured are from left, Alastair Macphie, chairman of Macphie, Kirsten Buck, chief impact officer at People & Transformational HR, Jessica Murphy, senior account manager at Muckle Media and Natalia McQueen, Coutts Bank. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson

Ethical businesses across the north-east were highlighted when the giant ‘B’ came to town as part of a drive to build understanding of the B Corp movement.

Certified B Corporations, or B Corps status, signifies a business meets high standards of verified performance, accountability and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving, to supply chain practices and input materials.

Aberdeenshire foods producer Macphie became one of the first companies in the UK to achieve B Corporation certification in 2015.

Chairman Alastair Macphie was at Marischal Square to give his backing to the community.

He said: “We’ve been doing this for generations and therefore to get the stamp was very useful.

“Nowadays we are looking at how you differentiate your business from all the other businesses around.

Macphie chairman Alastair Macphie has given his backing for more companies to achieve B Corp status. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Macphie chairman Alastair Macphie has given his backing for more companies to achieve B Corp status. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson

“Having the ESG is a significant element of your business that goes down well.

“We do all the things you would expect. We support charities in our region, give people time off to support the organisations and charities they are actively involved in so there’s a real message there.

“How do you differentiate yourself from everyone else? There’s that element and secondly people like it.”

Businesses to get on board

There are currently more than 4,400 Certified B Corporations in 70 countries and 150 industries.

Initial assessment requires a minimum verified score of 80 points to continue with the process.

The B Corp community ranges from sole proprietors to publicly-traded companies. The majority of B Corps are small-to-medium-sized businesses, however, larger enterprises are coming on board as well.

Mr Macphie believes it’s important for as many businesses as possible to get on board as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) becomes even more important.

He said: “There’s massive improvement to be made but now as businesses we’ve got to declare how much carbon we are releasing every year, your statement of intent in accounts talking about your ESG responsibilities.

“We seem to have come through Covid and it’s suddenly really ignited a lot of interest.

“If there is 400 in the UK it’s come a long way now and that says a lot.

“A lot of family businesses are look at it and how it impacts them.

“It’s hugely important.”

Changes to how businesses operate

The giant ‘B’, which stands for ‘benefit for all’, usually lives in B Lab UK’s HQ in London, is moving across the country as part of B Corp month.

London-based private bank and wealth manager Coutts – founded by a Scot in 1692 – was certified in the summer of 2021.

Head of Coutts Scotland Alisdair Dewar said: “Coutts was the first UK headquartered private bank to become a certified B Corp, something we are hugely proud of.

Alisdair Dewar, head of Coutts Scotland. Image: Natwest
Alisdair Dewar, head of Coutts Scotland. Image: Natwest

“We undertook the accreditation because purpose is at the core of what we do, ‘doing well by doing good’ is our slogan and B Corp felt like the next natural step in our pursuit to balance planet, people and profit.

“The process highlighted what we had but also what we needed to change, it forced us to be transparent and accountable and make real changes to the way we operate, we have since taken this forward and we strive continually to improve.”

Other B Corps in north and north-east

Adam Elan-Elmegirab, founder and director of The House of Botanicals. Image: FSB

How much does it cost?

Using the B Impact Assessment is free and a one-off submission fee of £250 (plus VAT) is payable when a company is submitted for certification.

Certification fees are paid annually and there are fee bands in place to ensure B Corp certification is affordable.

Fees start at £1,000 and range to £50,000 for businesses with a revenue of more than £750m.

B Corp community ‘passionate’

Rosalind Holley, B Lab UK’s director of communications & marketing said: “The UK B Corp community is one of the fastest growing in the world and represents a passionate group of people using business as a force for good.

“Yet historically much of this growth has been concentrated around London and the south east.

“There are amazing businesses going beyond in all corners of the UK, and we wanted to spotlight their impact while helping to drive conversations and understanding about the B Corp movement.

“This particular big ‘B’ was built to help us accelerate the movement in its early stages back in 2019 and has been living in our offices ever since.

“In the spirit of ‘reuse and recycle’ we asked the B Corp community to come up with creative ways to bring it to life and we’re excited to see what they do with it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

The manufacturing sector has struggled so far this month (Lesley Martin/PA)
Private sector growth slows in March as manufacturers drag
Andrew Bailey has been speaking after the Bank of England raised interest rates for the 11th time in a row (John Walton/PA)
Bank governor warns of inflation danger as he pleads with firms on prices
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting (PA)
Wes Streeting: I do not support the junior doctors strike
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Wetherspoon toasts return to half-year profit after ‘ferocious’ inflation hit
(Yui Mok/PA)
Retailers see strong month as customers pick home meals over restaurants
Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, during the Bank of England Monetary Policy Report Press Conference, at the Bank of England, London, following the decision to raise interest rates to 4% from 3.5%. Picture date: Thursday February 2, 2023.
Interest rates will rise again if businesses raise prices – Bank of England boss
Samantha Jayne Nelson
Humanity, not a system: Diversity and inclusion champion Samantha Jayne Nelson to speak at…
GfK found expectations for the general economic situation over the next 12 months have increased (Philip Toscano/PA)
Rise in consumer confidence masks ‘stark reality’ of cost-of-living crisis
Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan (AP)
New Starbucks CEO plans to work in stores once a month
Sir Keir Starmer’s earnings are smaller than Rishi Sunak’s but he pays a higher rate of tax in effect (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Starmer’s earnings are smaller than Sunak’s but his effective tax rate is higher

Most Read

1
Dyce Academy
Investigation launched into assault near Aberdeen school
2
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
3
Sherry Bruce's family have described her as a "kind and caring" mother and grandmother.
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
4
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Shafeer Rishad was more than three times the drink drive limit when he ploughed into a stationary police car. Picture shows; Police car following A9 crash and drink-driver Shafeer Rishad. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash
6
Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
7
Manager at Rituals, Holly Anderson convinced the high-end retailer to open an Inverness store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
8
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
9
The event was launched at Aberdeen's Duthie Park today. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Sounds of pipes and drums heard in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park ahead of European Pipe…
10
Stuart McColm at the construction site of the Cabot Highlands second course.
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year

More from Press and Journal

The Bridge Centre was opened in August 2022. Image: King's Community Foundation/ Tucker Tangeman.
Aberdeen fundraising group sleeping outside community centre to show residents they are there to…
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023 at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Sponsors play big part in night celebrating Granite City sport
Deaf Havana - brothers Matty and James Veck-Gilodi played Aberdeen's Lemon Tree. Deaf Havana playing live at the Lemon Tree. Aberdeen. All images: Madz Lenthall
Review: Big noise from band of brothers as Deaf Havana rock the Lemon Tree
Stunning images of the Northern Lights over the Sound of Islay. Images: Billy Stitchell
Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian
Ness of Brodgar
Orkney councillors to decide how cash should be divided up between local archaeology projects
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Caley Thistle loanee Jay Henderson. Image: SNS
Jay Henderson relishing high stakes matches during Caley Thistle's run-in
Aberdeen Cyrenians foodbank has been struggling to keep up with demand (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Jennifer McAughtrie: Open your eyes to the fight for survival happening on your doorstep
Everyone needs a scam-aware handyman (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy charges forward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists next two games are pivotal in club's pursuit of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented