Gordonians inflict heavy defeat on West of Scotland to maintain perfect record

Gordonians strengthened their hold on the leadership of National League 3 after destroying third-placed West of Scotland.

A remarkable burst of scoring in the first half took the Countesswells side 41 points clear on the way to an emphatic 69-0 win, keeping them seven points ahead of second-placed Hillhead Jordanhill.

Assistant coach Ryan Morrice was delighted his charges managed to make it 17 wins from 17 games after not being in action for four weeks.

He said: “We just hit the ground running and simply blew West away with some astonishing, running rugby.

“We are now within touching distance of winning the title, but have a tough away game at Howe of Fife next week.”

The Countesswells side have scored a remarkable 813 points in their 17 wins, while claiming 13 try bonus point.

They are set to meet rivals Aberdeen Grammar in National League 2 next season, although Morrice is entertaining no talk of titles or promotion until they are achieved.

A win at Howe on Saturday would see them promoted but they would then have to wait until the April 15 to claim the title at home to Greenock Wanderers.

Gordonians ran in 11 tries, seven of which were converted.

Orkney continue to impress

Orkney recorded their 12th win in 19 starts with a 38-17 win at Perthshire, giving the islanders a chance of finishing fourth in National League 3 in their first season back in the national leagues.

Head coach Derek Robb said: “This side just keeps giving and with three games left we are in a great position.

“We could find ourselves needing to beat leaders Gordonians in our last game of the season at Pickaquoy to claim fourth place which would be nothing less than remarkable.”

Orkney led 21-5 before easing home with six tries, three of which fell to William Thomson who has been a consistent scorer for the islanders throughout a season of achievement.

Dunfermline win Caley Division 1

The Caledonian Division 1 title was won by Dunfermline who were runaway 102-0 winners at home to Aberdeen Wanderers, pipping Ellon at the post by three points.

Moray landed the Caley 2 North title after a convincing 66-10 home win against RAF Lossiemouth, handing their player-coach Cameron Hughes his first honours as a coach and an opportunity to play in the top Caley league next season.

“The guys deserve the chance to play at the top level. It’s been a great season in which we have lost only one game,” said Hughes.

In the Caley 3 North play offs Garioch beat Stornoway 36-17 at Kellands Park, Deeside were 35-22 winners away to Dyce and Kinloss Eagles were comfortable 27-0 victors at home to Highland 3rds.