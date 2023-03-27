Gordonians inflict heavy defeat on West of Scotland to maintain perfect record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gordonians inflict heavy defeat on West of Scotland to maintain perfect record

A remarkable burst of scoring in the first half took the Countesswells side 41 points clear on the way to an emphatic 69-0 win.

By Jack Nixon
Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.
Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.

Gordonians strengthened their hold on the leadership of National League 3 after destroying third-placed West of Scotland.

A remarkable burst of scoring in the first half took the Countesswells side 41 points clear on the way to an emphatic 69-0 win, keeping them seven points ahead of second-placed Hillhead Jordanhill.

Assistant coach Ryan Morrice was delighted his charges managed to make it 17 wins from 17 games after not being in action for four weeks.

He said: “We just hit the ground running and simply blew West away with some astonishing, running rugby.

“We are now within touching distance of winning the title, but have a tough away game at Howe of Fife next week.”

Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy charges forward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

The Countesswells side have scored a remarkable 813 points in their 17 wins, while claiming 13 try bonus point.

They are set to meet rivals Aberdeen Grammar in National League 2 next season, although Morrice is entertaining no talk of titles or promotion until they are achieved.

A win at Howe on Saturday would see them promoted but they would then have to wait until the April 15 to claim the title at home to Greenock Wanderers.

Gordonians ran in 11 tries, seven of which were converted.

Orkney continue to impress

Orkney recorded their 12th win in 19 starts with a 38-17 win at Perthshire, giving the islanders a chance of finishing fourth in National League 3 in their first season back in the national leagues.

Head coach Derek Robb said: “This side just keeps giving and with three games left we are in a great position.

“We could find ourselves needing to beat leaders Gordonians in our last game of the season at Pickaquoy to claim fourth place which would be nothing less than remarkable.”

Orkney led 21-5 before easing home with six tries, three of which fell to William Thomson who has been a consistent scorer for the islanders throughout a season of achievement.

Dunfermline win Caley Division 1

The Caledonian Division 1 title was won by Dunfermline who were runaway 102-0 winners at home to Aberdeen Wanderers, pipping Ellon at the post by three points.

Moray landed the Caley 2 North title after a convincing 66-10 home win against RAF Lossiemouth, handing their player-coach Cameron Hughes his first honours as a coach and an opportunity to play in the top Caley league next season.

Moray RFC – Caledonian North League Division 2 champions. 

“The guys deserve the chance to play at the top level. It’s been a great season in which we have lost only one game,” said Hughes.

In the Caley 3 North play offs Garioch beat Stornoway 36-17 at Kellands Park, Deeside were 35-22 winners away to Dyce and Kinloss Eagles were comfortable 27-0 victors at home to Highland 3rds.

