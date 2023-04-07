Orkney face difficult Hillhead Jordanhill test in efforts to make it seven wins on bounce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Orkney face difficult Hillhead Jordanhill test in efforts to make it seven wins on bounce

Derek Robb's side have been on fine form, having not suffered defeat since January 21.

By Andy Skinner
Orkney head coach Derek Robb.
Orkney head coach Derek Robb.

Derek Robb insists Orkney’s superb six-match winning run will be severely tested when they travel to Hillhead Jordanhill in National 3.

A fine 52-36 triumph at home to Whitecraigs last weekend continued an excellent run of form, which has seen the islanders avoid defeat since a narrow 31-30 reverse to West of Scotland on January 21.

That sequence has moved Orkney up to fifth in the table but this weekend they face an equally high-flying Hillhead side who occupy second place.

Head coach Robb said: “We have won six on the bounce home and away, so the guys are playing pretty well. There’s a decent amount of confidence among the group.

“It probably started when we narrowly lost to West of Scotland just after the turn of the year. That’s a game that could have gone either way.

Tom McArthur in action for Orkney. Image: DC Thomson/Paul Glendell.

“Anybody who watched the game would have really seen how intense, quick and fast both teams were playing that day.

“It was an excellent advert for National 3 rugby – a quality game for the boys to be involved in, and for anyone that was watching.

“I think it probably gave the guys a bit of belief as well. At that point West were riding fairly high in the league, flying in second, and it probably showed some of the younger guys that we can compete with anybody in the league.

“That has progressed with the form we have shown in recent weeks.

“It’s still all in our own hands. Hopefully we can get the majority of the squad away for this game down the road, and we will just see what occurs on the day.

“It’s not going to be easy, we are going to have to give everything we have to pull this one off.”

Long lay-off awaits before Orkney complete season

Orkney have just two games remaining, of what has been a successful first season back in the national setup.

Following this weekend’s match, they face a four-week lay-off before playing their final match at home to leaders Gordonians.

Although it is far from ideal for his side, Robb hopes he can keep his players ticking over for the remainder of April.

He added: “It’s not the best of things, with May 6 being the last game of the season against Gordonians. Unless they slip up majorly, they look like they are going to get that promotion into National 2.

“We will not play competitive rugby for four weeks prior to playing them, while they are playing every weekend right up until that date.

“They will certainly be up to speed with everything they are doing.

Orkney in action against Gordonians in October 2022. Image: DC Thomson/Paul Glendell.

“The danger we might have is dropping off a bit, but that’s up to the guys and myself to try and not let that happen.

“It’s difficult for us to play bounce matches, because of the cost implications.

“We have got the Orkney sevens tournament the weekend before then though, so guys will be getting a bit of rugby.

“The majority of the guys all play for different teams, so that will be a bit of competitive stuff.

“Erland Drever, one of our ex-captains, has done a lot to get internal rugby up and running in Orkney.

“The second team had a game last weekend against Skye, who are just newly formed.

“In total last weekend in Orkney we had over 40 players across those two matches.

“We will try and look to maybe get an internal game the week before the sevens.

“I anticipate this Saturday will be a fairy intense game, so there might be a few sore bodies after this one.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Rugby

Jim Greenwood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gordonians journey fills head coach Jim Greenwood with pride
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
Rugby: Garioch face Kinloss Eagles in pivotal clash
Duhan van der Merwe's winning try at Twickenham in February.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: My 10 most memorable games in 30 years of rugby…
Grammar's Tom Aplin holds off a challenge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Rugby: Gordonians suffer first defeat of the season; Orkney make it six successive home…
Sean Blair, winning this line-out for Highland, is set for a weekend return against Dundee. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland on red alert for Dundee trip as they hunt down fourth-placed Gala
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan says road to recovery will be a challenging…
Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.
Gordonians braced for one of their toughest trips of the season
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
Rugby: Kinloss Eagles hope to soar into Murrayfield final
Scotland are definitely much further on going into the summer and the build-up to the World Cup.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scots' Six Nations report card shows growing improvement, and a…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Lynne McIntyre has brought Dizzy's to Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / Roddie Reid.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Maid of Glencoul the smaller Corran Ferry is out of action due to technical difficulties. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

tourism richard lochhead
Highland tourism tells small business minister Richard Lochhead of A9 dualling and staffing concerns
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Seafield Road has been closed to eastbound traffic while work is carried out to restore power in the area. Image Google Maps.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Nursery school children thank The Costa Foundation which has been building schools in coffee-growing areas.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy
The latest Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is available for free right here!
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview for April 7 - as the Cement Mixer…
Chinese flag
China in our hands? Far East beckons for Scottish staples
Post Thumbnail
'I’m just getting started': Why 23-year-old Craig Robert Scott of Aberdeen's Bartenders Lounge is…
Paul Gibson, of Granite Financial Planning. Image: Michal Wachucik / Abermedia
North-east finance expert suggests taking Warren Buffet's advice on crypto

Editor's Picks

Most Commented