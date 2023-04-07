Orkney face difficult Hillhead Jordanhill test in efforts to make it seven wins on bounce

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Derek Robb insists Orkney’s superb six-match winning run will be severely tested when they travel to Hillhead Jordanhill in National 3.

A fine 52-36 triumph at home to Whitecraigs last weekend continued an excellent run of form, which has seen the islanders avoid defeat since a narrow 31-30 reverse to West of Scotland on January 21.

That sequence has moved Orkney up to fifth in the table but this weekend they face an equally high-flying Hillhead side who occupy second place.

Head coach Robb said: “We have won six on the bounce home and away, so the guys are playing pretty well. There’s a decent amount of confidence among the group.

“It probably started when we narrowly lost to West of Scotland just after the turn of the year. That’s a game that could have gone either way.

“Anybody who watched the game would have really seen how intense, quick and fast both teams were playing that day.

“It was an excellent advert for National 3 rugby – a quality game for the boys to be involved in, and for anyone that was watching.

“I think it probably gave the guys a bit of belief as well. At that point West were riding fairly high in the league, flying in second, and it probably showed some of the younger guys that we can compete with anybody in the league.

“That has progressed with the form we have shown in recent weeks.

“It’s still all in our own hands. Hopefully we can get the majority of the squad away for this game down the road, and we will just see what occurs on the day.

“It’s not going to be easy, we are going to have to give everything we have to pull this one off.”

Long lay-off awaits before Orkney complete season

Orkney have just two games remaining, of what has been a successful first season back in the national setup.

Following this weekend’s match, they face a four-week lay-off before playing their final match at home to leaders Gordonians.

Although it is far from ideal for his side, Robb hopes he can keep his players ticking over for the remainder of April.

He added: “It’s not the best of things, with May 6 being the last game of the season against Gordonians. Unless they slip up majorly, they look like they are going to get that promotion into National 2.

“We will not play competitive rugby for four weeks prior to playing them, while they are playing every weekend right up until that date.

“They will certainly be up to speed with everything they are doing.

“The danger we might have is dropping off a bit, but that’s up to the guys and myself to try and not let that happen.

“It’s difficult for us to play bounce matches, because of the cost implications.

“We have got the Orkney sevens tournament the weekend before then though, so guys will be getting a bit of rugby.

“The majority of the guys all play for different teams, so that will be a bit of competitive stuff.

“Erland Drever, one of our ex-captains, has done a lot to get internal rugby up and running in Orkney.

“The second team had a game last weekend against Skye, who are just newly formed.

“In total last weekend in Orkney we had over 40 players across those two matches.

“We will try and look to maybe get an internal game the week before the sevens.

“I anticipate this Saturday will be a fairy intense game, so there might be a few sore bodies after this one.