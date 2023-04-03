Rugby: Gordonians suffer first defeat of the season; Orkney make it six successive home wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Gordonians suffer first defeat of the season; Orkney make it six successive home wins

GoGos lose 37-33 against Howe of Fife to end hopes of an invincible season after winning first 17 games.

By Jack Nixon
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Gordonians lost their 100% record in National League Three, crashing to their first defeat in 18 outings at Howe of Fife where the home team were well up to the task of making the Countesswells side wait to win the league.

Assistant coach for Gordonians Ryan Morrice was disappointed with the setback but proud of his side’s stirring fightback which took them from 32-14 down to lead 33-32 up, only to concede a last gasp try to lose 37-33.

Morrice said: “On the face of it, we could be called unlucky losers, but in truth, we didn’t deserve to win.

“We were all over the shop in the early part of the game, taking ages to get into our stride.

“Even after taking a late lead, we were careless, giving away our lead too easily.

“Going 17 games without defeat is quite remarkable but the pressure of defending an unbeaten record is now off.

“We now need to apply ourselves in our four last games.

“The bonus is we are four points clear of second-placed Hillhead Jordanhill with two games in hand.

“Picking up a try bonus point and a losing point for being within seven points of Howe made for a major consolation.”

Too much to do in the second half

Gordonians trailed 22-7 at half time. Their lone touchdown coming from David Taylor, but despite a second half rally in which Sean Mills(2) Struan Robertson and Ross Findlay scored tries, the Duffus Park side were generally in control.

Home games against Greenock, Strathmore and Murrayfield should yield sufficient points to win the only promotion place on offer before going to Orkney on May 6 to end the season in style, although the islanders are proving to be no slouches in their first season back in the national leagues.

Home comforts for Orkney

Orkney recorded their sixth consecutive win at home where they beat Whitecraigs 52-36 has taken them into fourth place.

With two games to play, they have an outside chance of pipping West of Scotland for third place, making the Pickaquoy encounter with Gordonians a mouth-watering prospect.

Head coach Derek Robb was thrilled with his side’s charge up the league.

He said: “These guys just continue to surprise me, and probably themselves, but what they have achieved since the turn of the year is nothing less than remarkable.

“I feel so privileged to be in charge.

“Should the game with Gordonians turn out to be a significant one in terms of league placings, it would a great climax to the season.

“Every game is becoming a cup final.”

Orkney head coach Derek Robb. Image: DC Thomson

The islanders were always in control, going into the break 28-21 before upping the pace in the second half to run out convincing winners after scoring seven tries

The Orkney try scorers were Niall Cambell (2), Craig Brough, Alan Brown, William Thomson, Philip Ross and Scott Rendall, who was playing his 200th game for the club.

Stand off Connor Hancock turned in the perfect performance, kicking all his eight attempts at goal, leaving his side with two games to play against Hillhead Jordanhill and Gordonians, the two top clubs in the division.

