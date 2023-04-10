Rugby: Orkney’s winning run ended by Hillhead Jordanhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Orkney’s winning run ended by Hillhead Jordanhill

Orkney coach Derek Robb admitted his side were second best against a 'good side'.

By Jack Nixon
Orkney head coach Derek Robb. Image: DC Thomson
Orkney head coach Derek Robb. Image: DC Thomson

Orkney’s splendid run of six consecutive wins came to a crashing end in Glasgow where they were beaten 50-5 by Hillhead Jordanhill who took full advantage of league leaders Gordonians not being action to take over at the head of affairs.

The Countesswells side are still hot favourites to win National League Three, having three games in hand, and with three of their remaining games at home, would need to experience a major collapse not to win the title and promotion where derby rivals Aberdeen Grammar await them in National League Two.

Orkney coach Derek Robb, who had to make a number of changes for his side’s last away game in his first season in charge, said: “It’s always hard to take a big defeat after a good run but we were up against a good side.

“Although we competed well enough in the first half, we couldn’t get sufficient ball in the right places to create pressure.”

The islanders were well up for the game in the first half, trailing only 12-0 but had no answer to the home side’s six try surge in the second.

Craig Brough was the lone Orkney try scorer.

Despite the reverse, Orkney are likely to remain in the top half of the league, while the six bottom sides will help make up the newly-constructed National League Four proposed for next season.

Orkney bring down the curtain on their season with a home game against Gordonians on May 6 by which time the Aberdeen will hope to have wrapped up the championship.

Eagles soar again

The lack of National League games gave the Caley leagues  the opportunity to shine; a chance that was taken with both hands by Garioch and Kinloss Eagles in a highly entertaining play off game in Caley 3 North which was won by 48-20 by the Eagles who are now top of the six-team play-offs with two wins from two games.

Garioch gave as good as they got in a competitive first half in which they turned around 17-12 to the good before wilting in the face of a strong performance from Kinloss in the second half after a few pointed words from coach Mike Lawton.

“We were not at our best in the first half but some strong words at the break sorted that out.

“We can now build on this in our remaining three games before settling down to prepare for our National Bowl final at Murrayfield on May 6,”  said Lawton.

His opposite number Andy Wright acknowledged the better side had won but said: “It was a great game but their strong bench of replacements made all the difference.”

Elsewhere in the section Stornoway beat Dyce 63-14 on Lewis, while Highland 3rds were 48-5 winners at Canal Park where Deeside were the visitors.

In the only games played in Caley 2 North, Highland 2nds were 83-0 winners at home to Ross Sutherland, while Mackie kept themselves on track for third place with a gutsy 23-20 win away to RAF Lossiemouth.

