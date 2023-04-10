Rugby: Orkney’s winning run ended by Hillhead Jordanhill

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney’s splendid run of six consecutive wins came to a crashing end in Glasgow where they were beaten 50-5 by Hillhead Jordanhill who took full advantage of league leaders Gordonians not being action to take over at the head of affairs.

The Countesswells side are still hot favourites to win National League Three, having three games in hand, and with three of their remaining games at home, would need to experience a major collapse not to win the title and promotion where derby rivals Aberdeen Grammar await them in National League Two.

Orkney coach Derek Robb, who had to make a number of changes for his side’s last away game in his first season in charge, said: “It’s always hard to take a big defeat after a good run but we were up against a good side.

“Although we competed well enough in the first half, we couldn’t get sufficient ball in the right places to create pressure.”

The islanders were well up for the game in the first half, trailing only 12-0 but had no answer to the home side’s six try surge in the second.

Craig Brough was the lone Orkney try scorer.

Despite the reverse, Orkney are likely to remain in the top half of the league, while the six bottom sides will help make up the newly-constructed National League Four proposed for next season.

Orkney bring down the curtain on their season with a home game against Gordonians on May 6 by which time the Aberdeen will hope to have wrapped up the championship.

Eagles soar again

The lack of National League games gave the Caley leagues the opportunity to shine; a chance that was taken with both hands by Garioch and Kinloss Eagles in a highly entertaining play off game in Caley 3 North which was won by 48-20 by the Eagles who are now top of the six-team play-offs with two wins from two games.

Garioch gave as good as they got in a competitive first half in which they turned around 17-12 to the good before wilting in the face of a strong performance from Kinloss in the second half after a few pointed words from coach Mike Lawton.

“We were not at our best in the first half but some strong words at the break sorted that out.

“We can now build on this in our remaining three games before settling down to prepare for our National Bowl final at Murrayfield on May 6,” said Lawton.

His opposite number Andy Wright acknowledged the better side had won but said: “It was a great game but their strong bench of replacements made all the difference.”

Elsewhere in the section Stornoway beat Dyce 63-14 on Lewis, while Highland 3rds were 48-5 winners at Canal Park where Deeside were the visitors.

In the only games played in Caley 2 North, Highland 2nds were 83-0 winners at home to Ross Sutherland, while Mackie kept themselves on track for third place with a gutsy 23-20 win away to RAF Lossiemouth.