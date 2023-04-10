Nathan Shaw calls for Caley Thistle to keep up promotion push in Arbroath clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nathan Shaw calls for Caley Thistle to keep up promotion push in Arbroath clash

Seven-goal winger's confidence is sky-high as he targets a fifth league win in succession.

By Paul Chalk
Nathan Shaw scores in the 2-0 weekend win for Inverness against Raith Rovers. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Nathan Shaw scores in the 2-0 weekend win for Inverness against Raith Rovers. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group

Winger Nathan Shaw is urging Caley Thistle not to stop in their relentless pursuit of a top-four place in this season’s Championship.

The fleet-footed wide man netted the second goal in Saturday’s impressive 2-0 win against injury-hit Raith Rovers.

It was the outcome they needed to take them into fifth position with just five games to go.

They are five points behind fourth-placed Ayr United and can slice that to two points if they win their game in hand on Tuesday at home to eighth-placed Arbroath.

Nathan Shaw, left, celebrates his goal against Raith along with opening scorer, Jay Henderson.

Ayr firmly within sight for Caley Jags

The 22-year-old, who has dazzled in the number 22 shirt since signing last summer from AFC Fylde, is determined to help ICT win their fifth successive league fixture.

He said: “We can’t stop now. We have to keep going. Tuesday against Arbroath is our game in hand and that will be massive.

“Hopefully we can pull three points closer to the top four. We look forward to what will be another challenge. We can’t wait.

“All we can do is focus on ourselves. We cannot get too distracted by anyone else.

“We want to keep putting in the performances and hopefully the results will come with that. Let’s see where we are at the end of the season and hopefully we will be in the play-offs.”

Early goals put Inverness in control

And his magic moment against Rovers came when he rifled an unstoppable shot past Jamie MacDonald to add on to Jay Henderson’s 11th-minute opener.

Shaw felt earning the two-goal cushion well within the first half gave them control of the contest.

He said: “Goals change games and scoring two early on changed the rest of the game.

“We had to stay professional and manage the game and I felt we did that.

“It was a good team performance and a good result, which we obviously needed. Every game between now and the end of the season is so important.

“It’s another step in the right direction. We’ve got to knuckle down and look forward to Tuesday.”

Speaking about his goal which deflated Raith so early on, Shaw added: “I didn’t really have to do much.

“I had to just keep it on target and then you always have a chance. I was delighted to see it hit the back of the net.”

Shaw wants wins all way into semis

Although Caley Thistle are clearly focused on trying to win promotion to the Premiership, the countdown is firmly on for April 29 and the Scottish Cup semi against League 1 Falkirk at Hampden.

The talented Englishman hopes they can win the four games before facing Falkirk, which will mean a massive chance of glory on two fronts will await the team.

He said: “If we can keep winning until the semi-final we will be in a really strong position in the league and it will give us a lot of momentum going into that semi-final to show what we can do.

“Hopefully we can then see where that takes us. If it’s a positive performance, we could be in the final of the Scottish Cup.”

