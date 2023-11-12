Formartine and Brora rue missed chances in draw; Strathspey get first league win of the season against Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Formartine and Brora rue missed chances in draw; Strathspey get first league win of the season against Deveronvale

The league leaders and the Cattachs served up a thriller which ended 3-3 at North Lodge Park, while the Grantown Jags beat the Banffers 5-2 at Seafield Park.

By Callum Law
Formartine's Dylan Lobban celebrates after scoring a penalty to make it 1-0 against Brora. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Formartine's Dylan Lobban celebrates after scoring a penalty to make it 1-0 against Brora. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Both managers were left wondering what might have been after Formartine United and Brora Rangers drew 3-3.

In a thrilling Breedon Highland League encounter at North Lodge Park neither side was particularly satisfied with a point.

Cattachs player-manager Ally MacDonald said: “We’re disappointed with the point, but at the end of the day we’re away from home against a top of the league side.

“The period just before and after half-time definitely cost us (conceding two goals), they were terrible times to concede.

“With the opportunities we created in the first half we could have been sitting 4-1 up at one point.

“We need to have that clinical edge, but at the same time scoring three goals away from home you think you’ll win and we didn’t which is disappointing.

“But take nothing away from Formartine they punished us.”

Action-packed encounter

Brora’s Jordan MacRae celebrating after scoring. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Formartine took the lead just after the quarter hour mark when Julian Wade was fouled in the area after a tangle with Colin Williamson. Dylan Lobban slotted the penalty into the bottom left corner.

Brora responded well with Tony Dingwall curling a shot just wide from 20 yards and having another effort saved by Ewen Macdonald.

In the 35th minute Dingwall’s quick free-kick released Jordan MacRae to equalise.

Then Adam Mackinnon and MacRae both failed to hit the target from promising positions before the Cattachs took the lead in the 45th minute.

Tom Kelly’s cross from the right wasn’t dealt with by Lewis Wilson and Macdonald which allowed MacRae to set-up Max Ewan for a tap-in.

Julian Wade scores for Formartine to make it 2-2. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

In first half stoppage time Formartine replied with Adam Emslie’s superb driven cross from the right being headed home from close range by Wade.

A minute after the restart Wade cracked a brilliant half-volley from 16 yards into the top right corner to give Formartine a 3-2 lead.

Brora equalised on 58 minutes when Macdonald parried Dingwall’s shot from 12 yards, but Ewan finished the rebound.

Both sides had chances to win it. Macdonald made a block at the feet of Brora’s Kyle MacLeod, then on 84 minutes the Formartine goalkeeper saved Ewan’s attempt from eight yards before James Wallace hit the left post with the rebound.

At the other Emslie’s strike from 20 yards was clawed away by Logan Ross and Aaron Norris headed over.

‘It could have gone either way’

United remain at the top of the table and boss Stuart Anderson said: “Individually I don’t think we had a bad performance, but collectively we maybe didn’t get things right defensively at times.

“It could have gone either way, Brora are a good side so we take our point and move on.

“Julian was excellent and he’s been like that since he came to the club.

“He was probably unlucky not to get his hat-trick, he’s a fans’ favourite and we’re delighted to have him.”

Strathspey Thistle 5-2 Deveronvale

Strathspey Thistle beat Deveronvale 5-2 to earn their first Breedon Highland League win of the season and boss Robert MacCormack wants it to be a springboard for more victories.

The Grantown Jags took the lead after 10 minutes when debutant Liam Shewan lobbed Sean McIntosh from long range.

It became 2-0 when Jack Davison went clean through and scored, despite the Banffers’ claims for offside.

Vale rallied with Oleg Dlugosz on target twice either side of half-time after strikes from Michael Watson and Harry Noble were parried by goalkeeper Steven Martin.

Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack, who's preparing for the Scottish Cup
Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack was pleased to pick up a first win in the league this season

Strathspey responded with Davison curling a shot into the top corner from 25 yards and good finishes from Ross Logan and Michael Mackenzie in the closing stages completing the scoring.

MacCormack said: “This win has been a long time coming after a tough start to the season.

“The performance was brilliant and I’m delighted for the boys.

“They’ve been working really hard to get points on the board.

“We’ve got a massive week ahead of us, going to Keith on Wednesday and Clach on Saturday.

“Hopefully this gives us the confidence boost we’ve been looking for to go on and get more points.”

Stewart’s disappointment

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart said: “The second goal was miles offside. We were right in the line with it, I’m not sure how the linesman (Andy Stephenson) made the decision.

“But we got the goals back and at 2-2 I thought there was only going to be one winner.

“It’s very disappointing, we’ve got to be better. All-round we weren’t good enough and that’s the bottom line.

“The reality is this is a project which will take time. Whether I get that time I don’t know, but I’m not giving up the ghost, I’ve still got belief in the players.

“But when I see performances like that we’ve got further to go than I thought.”

More from Highland League

Dee's Max Alexander - Brechin's Grady McGrath. Wednesday 27 September 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grady McGrath hits a hat-trick in Brechin stroll as Wick fight back to hold…
CR0044537 Paul Third story, Aberdeen. Football: GPH Builders Merchants League Cup first round tie between Banks o' Dee and Forres Mechanics. Dee's Lachie Macleod, Forres Calum Howarth Saturday 26 August 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Forres hold Banks o' Dee while Buckie move up to third after win at…
Jack McKenzie makes it 1-0 for Turriff against Deveronvale.
Turriff United boss Warren Cummings celebrates his first win while Lossie make it three…
Formartine United v Brora Rangers in the Breedon Highland League at North Lodge Park on November 11 2023 Brora's Ali Sutherland, left, challenges Dylan Lobban of Formartine United, centre. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media
Highland League results: Formartine stay top after draw with Brora
16 August 2023. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County FC and Rothes FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Nairn - Fraser Dingwall CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Captain Fraser Dingwall looks to fulfil Nairn County trophy dream in North of Scotland…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0045127 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh Highland League - Fraserburgh v Formartine United Pictured is United's Julian Wade Wednesday 4th October 2023 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Julian Wade wants to keep Formartine United at Highland League summit as Brora Rangers…
Nairn player-manager Steven Mackay. Image: Jasperimage.
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay eyes 'phenomenal' North of Scotland Cup triumph
Featured image for the Highland League Weekly preview show on November 9 2023.
Watch FREE: Highland League Weekly preview - North of Scotland Cup final takes centre…
8 November 2023. Christie Park, Park Street, Huntly, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, AB54 8JE. This is from the Aberdeenshire Shield Match between Huntly FC and Banks O Dee FC. PCTURE CONTENT:- Daniel Hoban makes another save CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Paul Lawson salutes Banks o' Dee's Daniel Hoban after Aberdeenshire Shield shoot-out heroics against…
8 November 2023. Christie Park, Park Street, Huntly, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, AB54 8JE. This is from the Aberdeenshire Shield Match between Huntly FC and Banks O Dee FC. PCTURE CONTENT:- Huntly - Lewis Crosbie CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Banks o' Dee beat Huntly on penalties to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final

Conversation