Formartine and Brora rue missed chances in draw; Strathspey get first league win of the season against Deveronvale

Both managers were left wondering what might have been after Formartine United and Brora Rangers drew 3-3.

In a thrilling Breedon Highland League encounter at North Lodge Park neither side was particularly satisfied with a point.

Cattachs player-manager Ally MacDonald said: “We’re disappointed with the point, but at the end of the day we’re away from home against a top of the league side.

“The period just before and after half-time definitely cost us (conceding two goals), they were terrible times to concede.

“With the opportunities we created in the first half we could have been sitting 4-1 up at one point.

“We need to have that clinical edge, but at the same time scoring three goals away from home you think you’ll win and we didn’t which is disappointing.

“But take nothing away from Formartine they punished us.”

Action-packed encounter

Formartine took the lead just after the quarter hour mark when Julian Wade was fouled in the area after a tangle with Colin Williamson. Dylan Lobban slotted the penalty into the bottom left corner.

Brora responded well with Tony Dingwall curling a shot just wide from 20 yards and having another effort saved by Ewen Macdonald.

In the 35th minute Dingwall’s quick free-kick released Jordan MacRae to equalise.

Then Adam Mackinnon and MacRae both failed to hit the target from promising positions before the Cattachs took the lead in the 45th minute.

Tom Kelly’s cross from the right wasn’t dealt with by Lewis Wilson and Macdonald which allowed MacRae to set-up Max Ewan for a tap-in.

In first half stoppage time Formartine replied with Adam Emslie’s superb driven cross from the right being headed home from close range by Wade.

A minute after the restart Wade cracked a brilliant half-volley from 16 yards into the top right corner to give Formartine a 3-2 lead.

Brora equalised on 58 minutes when Macdonald parried Dingwall’s shot from 12 yards, but Ewan finished the rebound.

Both sides had chances to win it. Macdonald made a block at the feet of Brora’s Kyle MacLeod, then on 84 minutes the Formartine goalkeeper saved Ewan’s attempt from eight yards before James Wallace hit the left post with the rebound.

At the other Emslie’s strike from 20 yards was clawed away by Logan Ross and Aaron Norris headed over.

‘It could have gone either way’

United remain at the top of the table and boss Stuart Anderson said: “Individually I don’t think we had a bad performance, but collectively we maybe didn’t get things right defensively at times.

“It could have gone either way, Brora are a good side so we take our point and move on.

“Julian was excellent and he’s been like that since he came to the club.

“He was probably unlucky not to get his hat-trick, he’s a fans’ favourite and we’re delighted to have him.”

Strathspey Thistle 5-2 Deveronvale

Strathspey Thistle beat Deveronvale 5-2 to earn their first Breedon Highland League win of the season and boss Robert MacCormack wants it to be a springboard for more victories.

The Grantown Jags took the lead after 10 minutes when debutant Liam Shewan lobbed Sean McIntosh from long range.

It became 2-0 when Jack Davison went clean through and scored, despite the Banffers’ claims for offside.

Vale rallied with Oleg Dlugosz on target twice either side of half-time after strikes from Michael Watson and Harry Noble were parried by goalkeeper Steven Martin.

Strathspey responded with Davison curling a shot into the top corner from 25 yards and good finishes from Ross Logan and Michael Mackenzie in the closing stages completing the scoring.

MacCormack said: “This win has been a long time coming after a tough start to the season.

“The performance was brilliant and I’m delighted for the boys.

“They’ve been working really hard to get points on the board.

“We’ve got a massive week ahead of us, going to Keith on Wednesday and Clach on Saturday.

“Hopefully this gives us the confidence boost we’ve been looking for to go on and get more points.”

Stewart’s disappointment

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart said: “The second goal was miles offside. We were right in the line with it, I’m not sure how the linesman (Andy Stephenson) made the decision.

“But we got the goals back and at 2-2 I thought there was only going to be one winner.

“It’s very disappointing, we’ve got to be better. All-round we weren’t good enough and that’s the bottom line.

“The reality is this is a project which will take time. Whether I get that time I don’t know, but I’m not giving up the ghost, I’ve still got belief in the players.

“But when I see performances like that we’ve got further to go than I thought.”