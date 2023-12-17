Rugby round-up: Garioch secure status in Women’s Premiership for 2024-25 campaign with bonus point win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby round-up: Garioch secure status in Women’s Premiership for 2024-25 campaign with bonus point win

A 37-10 victory against Cartha Queens Park ensures the Inverurie side will be playing in the Premiership next season.

By Gary Heatly
Garioch captain Sammy Ross. Image supplied by Garioch Rugby Club.
Garioch captain Sammy Ross. Image supplied by Garioch Rugby Club.

Garioch will be in the women’s Premiership once again in 2024-25 after they completed their league campaign with a bonus point win over Cartha Queens Park on Saturday to allay any relegation fears.

After 12 matches of the regular season, Garioch had just four points and no wins.

Fast forward a couple of weeks and they have beaten Stewartry 29-15 and now Cartha 37-10 to collect 10 points from 10.

It all means that the Inverurie outfit will finish seventh in the eight-team league with Stewartry now having to play-off against regional league sides in early 2024 to try and preserve their top flight status.

Laura Milne, Lindsey McDiarmid, captain Sammy Ross, Louise Sneddon, Nikki Simpson, Megan Hyland and Lesley Davis scored tries for the hosts at Kellands Park versus Cartha with Morgan Stewart converting one.

Garioch head coach Dave Duguid said:  “We are safe and it is great for the north-east to have women’s Premiership rugby continuing into 2024-25.

“To finish just one point behind Cartha in the league shows we are progressing.

“Last year we didn’t score any league points (when there was no relegation), so to get 14 this year shows we are going forward.

“We know we still need to improve in a lot of areas, but I am really proud of all the players.

“To come back week after week after getting some big scores against us is pleasing. Also, to have a full squad of 22 players for every single game has been great.”

Stirling County were crowned the women’s Premiership champions with a 26-19 victory over Watsonians in the final in Edinburgh.

Grammar and GoGos defeated

Meanwhile, in the men’s game in National Two, there were losses for Aberdeen Grammar and Gordonians.

Grammar led 22-10 at home to Kirkcaldy just before the break, but a converted try game the Fifers hope and they took charge in the second period to win 41-29.

The hosts managed to pick up a late four try bonus point thanks to a late converted try from Craig Shepherd, but the result leaves Grammar bottom on points difference from Berwick at the Christmas break.

“Kirkcaldy’s heavy forwards eventually got on top and they deserved their win as we were disappointing after last week’s effort to beat Newton Stewart,” Grammar head coach Eric Strachan admitted.

“We were 22-10 up at one point before a series of injuries left us too stretched.

“We gained a bonus point in the dying minutes which might prove vital in the run in.”

Shepherd scored two tries while Youssef Salem and Jack Burnett also crossed.

A try six minutes from time saw Gordonians lost 22-17 at Falkirk to leave them fifth in the standings.

“It showed that we hadn’t played in three weeks in the first half as we had a strong wind at our backs, but could make it count and made several unforced errors in a poor 40-minute performance,” Gordonians head coach Ryan Morrice said.

“The second half was quite even for the most part. Two quick yellow cards and a penalty try ended up sparking us into life and the boys threw everything at Falkirk when we were down to 13.

“Ultimately, it was a frustrating day and we’ve been on the wrong end of a few close games this season, but I can’t fault the effort of this young squad.”

Gordonians head coach Ryan Morrice. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

Sam Ryan and Archie Falconer scored tries with Hamish Smart kicking seven points.

In National Three, Orkney’s winning run is over after they were edged out 21-18 at Hillhead Jordanhill.

They have still won 11 and lost one to sit second in the standings and will be in a title battle with Preston Lodge after the break.

Niall Campbell and Darren McLean scored Orkney’s tries in Glasgow with Connor Hancock kicking eight points.

Moray are now top of Caledonia One’s North Conference after beating previous leaders Aberdeenshire 32-12.

Elsewhere, exciting young front-rower Joe Roberts impressed for Scotland under-20s in a behind closed doors in preparation for the 2024 age grade Six Nations at Scotstoun in Glasgow.

Still a pupil at Robert Gordon’s College in Aberdeen, he has played regularly for Dundee Rugby’s first team in National One this season and started this match for Scotland as they were edged out 53-46 by Wales.

More from Rugby

Orkney have made an excellent start to the season. Image: Ken Amer.
Rugby: Orkney aiming to make it 12 wins by Christmas; Aberdeen Grammar look to…
Aberdeen Wanderers under-16s. Image supplied by Aberdeen Wanderers.
Rugby: Aberdeen Wanderers, Deeside and Garioch dare to dream of national success
Grammar's Craig Shepherd on the ball. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar deliver important victory against Newton Stewart
Aberdeen Grammar's Youssef Salem passing the ball. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar searching for home comforts; Gordonians hope to bounce back
Highland Rugby Club co-captain Scott Fraser. Image: John Budge/Highland RFC
Rugby: Honours even between Highland and Biggar
Orkney Rugby first team. Image: Orkney Photographics.
Rugby: Orkney ready for one of the club's 'biggest games in recent history'
Gordonian's Daniel Eakin on the charge against Newton Stewart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Disappointing weekend for Aberdeen Grammar and Gordonians
Gordonians in a previous encounter with Newton Stewart. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Rugby: Gordonians' home game v Newton Stewart looks vital in National Two title bid
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Rugby: A perfect 10 for Orkney but Highland suffer first home defeat of the…
Aberdeen Grammar rugby team in action
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar hope home game and new backs coach impact can bring result…