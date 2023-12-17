Rugby round-up: Garioch secure status in Women’s Premiership for 2024-25 campaign with bonus point win

Garioch will be in the women’s Premiership once again in 2024-25 after they completed their league campaign with a bonus point win over Cartha Queens Park on Saturday to allay any relegation fears.

After 12 matches of the regular season, Garioch had just four points and no wins.

Fast forward a couple of weeks and they have beaten Stewartry 29-15 and now Cartha 37-10 to collect 10 points from 10.

It all means that the Inverurie outfit will finish seventh in the eight-team league with Stewartry now having to play-off against regional league sides in early 2024 to try and preserve their top flight status.

Laura Milne, Lindsey McDiarmid, captain Sammy Ross, Louise Sneddon, Nikki Simpson, Megan Hyland and Lesley Davis scored tries for the hosts at Kellands Park versus Cartha with Morgan Stewart converting one.

Garioch head coach Dave Duguid said: “We are safe and it is great for the north-east to have women’s Premiership rugby continuing into 2024-25.

“To finish just one point behind Cartha in the league shows we are progressing.

“Last year we didn’t score any league points (when there was no relegation), so to get 14 this year shows we are going forward.

“We know we still need to improve in a lot of areas, but I am really proud of all the players.

“To come back week after week after getting some big scores against us is pleasing. Also, to have a full squad of 22 players for every single game has been great.”

Stirling County were crowned the women’s Premiership champions with a 26-19 victory over Watsonians in the final in Edinburgh.

Stirling County claim back-to-back Women’s Premiership titles 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fbSwH1yhi5 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) December 16, 2023

Grammar and GoGos defeated

Meanwhile, in the men’s game in National Two, there were losses for Aberdeen Grammar and Gordonians.

Grammar led 22-10 at home to Kirkcaldy just before the break, but a converted try game the Fifers hope and they took charge in the second period to win 41-29.

The hosts managed to pick up a late four try bonus point thanks to a late converted try from Craig Shepherd, but the result leaves Grammar bottom on points difference from Berwick at the Christmas break.

“Kirkcaldy’s heavy forwards eventually got on top and they deserved their win as we were disappointing after last week’s effort to beat Newton Stewart,” Grammar head coach Eric Strachan admitted.

“We were 22-10 up at one point before a series of injuries left us too stretched.

“We gained a bonus point in the dying minutes which might prove vital in the run in.”

Shepherd scored two tries while Youssef Salem and Jack Burnett also crossed.

A try six minutes from time saw Gordonians lost 22-17 at Falkirk to leave them fifth in the standings.

“It showed that we hadn’t played in three weeks in the first half as we had a strong wind at our backs, but could make it count and made several unforced errors in a poor 40-minute performance,” Gordonians head coach Ryan Morrice said.

“The second half was quite even for the most part. Two quick yellow cards and a penalty try ended up sparking us into life and the boys threw everything at Falkirk when we were down to 13.

“Ultimately, it was a frustrating day and we’ve been on the wrong end of a few close games this season, but I can’t fault the effort of this young squad.”

Sam Ryan and Archie Falconer scored tries with Hamish Smart kicking seven points.

In National Three, Orkney’s winning run is over after they were edged out 21-18 at Hillhead Jordanhill.

They have still won 11 and lost one to sit second in the standings and will be in a title battle with Preston Lodge after the break.

Niall Campbell and Darren McLean scored Orkney’s tries in Glasgow with Connor Hancock kicking eight points.

Moray are now top of Caledonia One’s North Conference after beating previous leaders Aberdeenshire 32-12.

Elsewhere, exciting young front-rower Joe Roberts impressed for Scotland under-20s in a behind closed doors in preparation for the 2024 age grade Six Nations at Scotstoun in Glasgow.

Still a pupil at Robert Gordon’s College in Aberdeen, he has played regularly for Dundee Rugby’s first team in National One this season and started this match for Scotland as they were edged out 53-46 by Wales.