Gallery: Were you enjoying The View at P&J Live last night?

Dundee indie rockers The View returned to Aberdeen last night with a smashing show at the P&J Live.

After their big hit Same Jeans catapulted them to fame back in 2007, the band have been a favourite at Scottish festivals and their own gigs alike ever since.

Fans came from far and wide to enjoy The View in the P&J Live‘s Hall C last night, and were not disappointed.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there, and captured heaps of fantastic photos of the band performing, as well as loads of snaps of happy fans lapping up every minute of it.

