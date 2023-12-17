Music Gallery: Were you enjoying The View at P&J Live last night? The Dundee indie band, best known for their 2007 chart topper Same Jeans, returned to Aberdeen for a spectacular show at the P&J Live The View performed at P&J live on Saturday 16th December 2023 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Kieran Beattie & Katherine Ferries December 17 2023, 11.50am Share Gallery: Were you enjoying The View at P&J Live last night? Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/entertainment/music/6294850/photo-gallery-were-you-enjoying-the-view-at-pj-live-last-night/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee indie rockers The View returned to Aberdeen last night with a smashing show at the P&J Live. After their big hit Same Jeans catapulted them to fame back in 2007, the band have been a favourite at Scottish festivals and their own gigs alike ever since. Fans came from far and wide to enjoy The View in the P&J Live‘s Hall C last night, and were not disappointed. Our photographer Darrell Benns was there, and captured heaps of fantastic photos of the band performing, as well as loads of snaps of happy fans lapping up every minute of it. Do you recognise yourself in our photo gallery below? Let us know in the comments if you see yourself or a pal belting out their favourite tune. Ready to have a good night. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Fans gathered with their friends and family before the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Fans came together to celebrate their love for The View. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Smiling for pictures ahead of The View’s performance at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Saturday 16th December 2023. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Fans eager to see concert last night. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The band on stage – Kyle Falconer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The View performing at P&J Live. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson These ladies were ready to sing along to their favourite The View songs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Buzzing with excitement. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Lost in the music, found in the groove – soaking up every note with pure bliss at The View’s electrifying performance! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Anticipation in the air, heart pounding to the rhythm of excitement. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Ready for The View. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson These Aberdeen The View fans hope the band will come back to the city soon. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Posing for pictures ahead of The View’s performance in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Kyle Falconer the lead vocalist of The View. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The band on stage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The View performing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The View – Kyle Falconer, Pete Reilly and Kieren Webster – performed at the P&J Live on Saturday, December 16. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Conversation