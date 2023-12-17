Gallery: Were you enjoying The View at P&J Live last night?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Were you enjoying The View at P&J Live last night?

The Dundee indie band, best known for their 2007 chart topper Same Jeans, returned to Aberdeen for a spectacular show at the P&J Live

The View performed at P&J live on Saturday 16th December 2023 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The View performed at P&J live on Saturday 16th December 2023 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Kieran Beattie & Katherine Ferries

Dundee indie rockers The View returned to Aberdeen last night with a smashing show at the P&J Live.

After their big hit Same Jeans catapulted them to fame back in 2007, the band have been a favourite at Scottish festivals and their own gigs alike ever since.

Fans came from far and wide to enjoy The View in the P&J Live‘s Hall C last night, and were not disappointed.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there, and captured heaps of fantastic photos of the band performing, as well as loads of snaps of happy fans lapping up every minute of it.

Do you recognise yourself in our photo gallery below?

Let us know in the comments if you see yourself or a pal belting out their favourite tune.

Three young women smile for pictures at The View concert at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Saturday 16 December.
Ready to have a good night. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Group of fans before the show.
Fans gathered with their friends and family before the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Two revellers at The View show in Aberdeen
Fans came together to celebrate their love for The View. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans ahead of the performance.
Smiling for pictures ahead of The View’s performance at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Saturday 16th December 2023. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Group of friends before the The View's P&J Live performance.
Fans eager to see concert last night. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lead vocalist of The View, Kyle Falconer, on stage.
The band on stage – Kyle Falconer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The View performing at P&amp;J Live in Aberdeen on Saturday 16 December.
The View performing at P&J Live. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Two ladies at the concert.
These ladies were ready to sing along to their favourite The View songs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Buzzing with excitement. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans in the crowd cheer as The View performs in Aberdeen.
Lost in the music, found in the groove – soaking up every note with pure bliss at The View’s electrifying performance! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Group of friends smiling for pictures at The View's concert in Aberdeen.
Anticipation in the air, heart pounding to the rhythm of excitement. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Two revellers before the show.
Ready for The View. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans sing along during the Aberdeen performance.
These Aberdeen The View fans hope the band will come back to the city soon. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Group of friends posing for pictures ahead of The View's performance in Aberdeen.
Posing for pictures ahead of The View’s performance in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Kyle Falconer during the performance.
Kyle Falconer the lead vocalist of The View. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The band on stage at the P&J Live.
The band on stage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Drummer of The View during the Aberdeen show.
The View performing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The View – Kyle Falconer, Pete Reilly and Kieren Webster – performed at the P&amp;J Live on Saturday, December 16.
The View – Kyle Falconer, Pete Reilly and Kieren Webster – performed at the P&J Live on Saturday, December 16. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

