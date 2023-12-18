Deeside Rugby Club boys U16s and Garioch Rugby Club girls U18s win national trophies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deeside Rugby Club boys U16s and Garioch Rugby Club girls U18s win national trophies

Aberdeen Wanderers boys U16s just missed out in their weekend final.

By Gary Heatly
Deeside Rugby Club's under-16 boys defeated hosts Jed-Thistle to come out on top in the National Youth Plate final. Image: Gary Heatly.
Deeside Rugby Club's under-16 boys defeated hosts Jed-Thistle to come out on top in the National Youth Plate final. Image: Gary Heatly.

Deeside Rugby Club’s under-16 boys team and Garioch’s under-18 girls side are celebrating this week after they won national silverware on Sunday.

In Jedburgh, Deeside defeated hosts Jed-Thistle 19-7 to come out on top in the National Youth Plate final, while, at the Hive Stadium in Edinburgh, Garioch saw off Dumfries Saints 29-24 to be crowned National Youth Shield champions.

After a long bus trip to the Borders, Deeside opened the scoring in the seventh minute of their final with a try from Archie Saunders.

Late in the first half, Oliver Njuguna touched down out wide after a slick backline move straight from the training ground. Rory Smart converted from out wide and it was 12-0 at the break.

Playing into a strong wind, the second half was always going to be more of a challenge for Deeside – and so it proved, with Jed-Thistle scoring a fine converted try under the posts.

The rest of the second half was very tense with the score 12-7 until four minutes from time when Keir Morrow scored off a well-worked lineout. Smart converted once again.

Deeside held on for the victory, and Kristian Eggerton was named player of the match.

David Smart, one of the Deeside coaching group, said:  “We are very proud of this excellent group of young men and what they have achieved.

“They have been fantastic ambassadors for Deeside RFC and for rugby in the north-east, and we know there is more to come from this group of players.”

The club live streamed the game so those who could not travel could watch the match, with supporters tuning in from Deeside, London, Poland and even Singapore.

Skipper Megan Riach plays a blinder in Garioch win

Garioch were involved in their own cracking final in the capital.

Skipper Megan Riach scored the opening try for Garioch and Saba Alexander converted.

Dumfries went in at the break 12-7 ahead, though, because captain Daisy McFegan and Kacee Knox scored tries, with Amy Peacock converting one.

Jocelyn Norrie, who was later named player of the match, scored a converted try early in the second half put Garioch up 14-12, and then Riach bagged her second score of the day and it was a seven-point lead.

Louise Taperell’s converted effort then made it 19-19, until Riach’s hat-trick effort put Garioch back in front 24-19.

McFegan’s second score tied things up once again as Dumfries kept fighting, but then Norrie completed her brace of tries to seal victory for Garioch.

Garioch Rugby Club's under-18 girls saw off Dumfries Saints to be crowned National Youth Shield champions at Hive Stadium in Edinburgh. Image: Gary Heatly.
Garioch Rugby Club's under-18 girls saw off Dumfries Saints to be crowned National Youth Shield champions at Hive Stadium in Edinburgh. Image: Gary Heatly.

Anna Newsome, who coaches the Garioch team, said:  “I’m so proud of the way we played.

“Right to the final whistle, the game was end-to-end and could have gone either way, with both teams playing exciting, free flowing rugby.

“The girls showed great self-discipline and resilience to keep pushing for that final try right at the end.

“It’s an exciting time for girls rugby in the north with more playing opportunities and success than ever before.

“I really encourage any girl thinking of trying rugby to contact her local club.”

Captain Riach, the try hat-trick scorer, added:  “It was such a close match and near the end it really could have gone either way, but we really, really wanted the win and we fought for it.

“I am proud of every single one of us and what we have achieved.”

Aberdeen Wanderers teens edged out by Falkirk

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Wanderers under-16 boys put in a great effort, but were just edged out by hosts Falkirk in their own National Youth Bowl final on the same day.

During the first half, in wet and windy conditions, Wanderers had a lot of possession, but handling errors and a strong Falkirk defence prevented them from scoring.

Falkirk took advantage of those errors – and the wind at their backs – to score three tries and one conversion to lead 17-0.

Wanderers got off to a good start in the second half with Matthew Herbert powering over for a try and Nathan McGregor converting.

Falkirk then scored another two tries and a conversion, but, despite the light fading and both teams being hit by yellow cards, Wanderers kept going.

They were rewarded when Daniel Myles scored a try three minutes before the end, using great footwork to beat the defenders, and McGregor converted as it finished 29-14 to Falkirk.

