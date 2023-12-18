An improvement to a ‘horrendous’ building or a ‘monstrosity’? Cullen reacts to dinosaur sculpture being here to stay

It has been one of Moray’s most divisive planning rows in recent years, but the Cullen dinosaur has now triumphed over its opposition.

The colourful Carnotaurus first appeared to burst out of the roof of the coastal antiques shop early last year.

A row ensued with planning officers ruling the installation, which is lit up after dark, needs planning permission – which they then refused when it was submitted.

Cullen Antiques Centre appealed the decision and receiver a roaring round of approval from councillors.

However, many in the town are still unhappy the sculpture has been allowed in a conservation area and in a prominent position on the A98 Buckie to Banff road.

We’ve spoken to Cullen shoppers and looked at social media comments to gauge the reaction to the dinosaur being here to stay.

‘Dinosaur actually improves state of horrendous building’

The Cullen dinosaur generated a huge reaction from residents when a retrospective planning application was submitted.

There were 62 people who wanted it removed but also 53 who took the time to write in support of the installation.

Some in the town believe the state of the building is a bigger problem.

David Cargill, from Cullen, said: “The dinosaur is fine, but the building should really be taken down.

“It’s a talking point and good for the kids seeing it. The building itself is an eyesore though, it’s really horrendous.”

Steven Brown, from Cullen, said: “The dinosaur doesn’t really bother me. It’s the building that is actually more of a problem.

“You just need to look at the building to see what a state it’s in. The dinosaur is marmite though, people love it or hate it.”

Michael Low, from Cullen, described the dinosaur as a “monstrosity”.

He said: “It’s awful. The fact is it was put up there without planning permission in the first place too.

“It doesn’t add anything nice to the views of Cullen. It doesn’t look too nice. I suppose people are talking about it but I haven’t heard anyone say it’s wonderful or anything like that.”

Support for Cullen dinosaur

After the decision was announced the dinosaur would be here to stay, there was an outpouring of support of social media.

Many said the installation is popular with their children and brought fun to the community.

Bones McDonald posted: “One of the best household things I’ve seen on a building since I moved to Scotland nearly 10 years ago. So glad he’s staying.”

Bobby Simmons wrote: “It’s great, always makes me smile. Shame some people are so sad/snobby that they can’t ignore something that makes children smile or maybe get interested in dinosaurs.”

Danielle Newlands posted: “Love it, here to stay! And the man behind this I know personally and support him all the way. Nothing wrong with trying to bring a wee smile to people’s faces.

“If you don’t like it, just look past it.”