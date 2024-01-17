Rugby: Moray celebrate Caledonia One North Conference success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Moray celebrate Caledonia One North Conference success

The Elgin outfit’s 39-7 bonus point home win over Ellon at the weekend means that they are on 56 points following 11 wins and two defeats from 13 games.

By Gary Heatly
A rugby pitch
Image: Shutterstock.

Moray’s rugby players have been celebrating this week after the first team were confirmed as the winners of Caledonia One’s North Conference on Saturday.

The Elgin outfit’s 39-7 bonus point home win over Ellon at the weekend means that they are on 56 points following 11 wins and two defeats from 13 games.

Moray still have one more conference match left, but they cannot now be caught at the summit because Aberdeenshire are second on 50 points and, with one game left themselves, the most they can get to is 55.

Against Ellon the tries came from Ben Taylor, Lewis Hay, David Clarke, Marc Higgins and Lewis Scott with Rory Millar kicking the rest of the points.

After the first phase of the season is completed, the top three from the Conference – which will be Moray and Aberdeenshire and one other – will then play fixtures against the top three from the Midlands Conference to see who finishes overall top and takes the Caledonia One title.

That is for another day though and, for now, Moray are just happy to have topped the standings in the eight-team local conference.

Moray rugby club players in rows underneath the posts
Moray’s rugby players have been celebrating this week. Image supplied by Moray Rugby Club.

Head coach Cameron Hughes, who previously played for Moray until under-18 level before a spell in Wales studying and then time playing for GHK, said: “I moved back up to the area towards the end of the pandemic times and was keen to get back involved with Moray and I am so glad I did.

“Over the last couple of years there has been a really good feeling and a really good vibe about the club and everyone enjoys training and playing together and that is the main thing at this level of rugby.

“People have to enjoy it because it is a big time commitment, but over the last couple of years things have been good and it meant that we headed into this season in a good spot.

“We managed to keep most of the players from last season and that continuity has really helped us getting over the line in our tighter matches.”

Highland wins were key

Moray won their opening two matches and then secured a hard fought 27-24 win over Highland’s second team in week three in September.

“The matches between Moray and Highland are always close ones, so to get that win early on in the campaign and then go to Inverness and beat them there 25-19 in November were two of the most import results of our run so far this campaign,” Hughes, who as well as coaching the team plays for them too, explained.

“We have had some really competitive games this season and that can only be good for rugby in this part of the country.

“It has been a good few months, but there is still plenty more for us to focus on when we take on the teams from the Midlands Conference down the line while, at the end of January, we start our National Shield campaign away to Aberdeen Wanderers.

“We will just try and keep up the momentum, keep training hard and see where it takes us in the coming months.”

Father and son line up together for Moray Rugby Club in victory against Skye

Captain Lewis Scott added:  “The success of this season is down to having Cameron at the helm, but it’s also down the lads’ training week in and week out buying into this new style of ‘Moray rugby’.

“If you had said back in 2019 when we were fighting to stay in Caledonia North Two that, in 2023-24, Moray would be sitting where we are now no one would have believed you.

“Full credit to Cameron and the team, both on the pitch and behind the scenes, we are now top of this conference and going into the play-offs in a good position.

“When we had the two setbacks in the conference against Aberdeenshire and Ellon, it was amazing to see the heads didn’t drop in the team, in fact the losses only added more of a drive to our play going forward.

“The commitment levels have been astonishing from all the team and there’s been a great buzz at the club and at training with people lacing the boots back up again or starting something new – it’s been great to witness and be a part of.”

Moray, weather permitting, will complete their fixtures in the conference this Saturday when they make the trip to Thurso to play Caithness.

 

More from Rugby

Aberdeen Grammar's Jack Burnett. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar relegation fears mount after Berwick defeat
Edinburgh's Sarah Denholm under pressure from Glasgow's Nikki Simpson. Image: SNS.
Garioch's Nikki Simpson hopes coaching sessions with Scotland international Fraser Brown pay off in…
Grammar's Donovan Zietsman in action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar ready for huge game against Berwick
Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: DC Thomson.
Rugby: Highland push Ayr all the way in narrow defeat at Millbrae
Highland Rugby Club are back in action this weekend. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Rugby: Highland look to start 2024 with win at National One champions Ayr
An Aberdeen Select played an Aberdeen Exiles side at Rubislaw on Boxing Day. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Exiles win annual Boxing Day fixture at Rubislaw
The annual Boxing Day meeting between Aberdeen Exiles (black and white hoops) and an Aberdeen Select. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Rugby: Aberdeen Exiles look to retain crown against Aberdeen Select in traditional Boxing Day…
Deeside Rugby Club's under-16 boys defeated hosts Jed-Thistle to come out on top in the National Youth Plate final. Image: Gary Heatly.
Deeside Rugby Club boys U16s and Garioch Rugby Club girls U18s win national trophies
Garioch captain Sammy Ross. Image supplied by Garioch Rugby Club.
Rugby round-up: Garioch secure status in Women's Premiership for 2024-25 campaign with bonus point…
Orkney have made an excellent start to the season. Image: Ken Amer.
Rugby: Orkney aiming to make it 12 wins by Christmas; Aberdeen Grammar look to…