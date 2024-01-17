Show goes on as Inverness City ABC boxers impress crowd

Inverness City ABC welcomed Workington to the Highland capital at the weekend – and one youngster stole the show from the start.

The Drumossie Hotel in Inverness was the venue once more as a whittled-down list due to illnesses and poor weather meant it became mainly exhibition contests.

However, head coach Laurie Redfern was delighted that the male and female boxers, which included fighters from Dundee and Fair City (Perth), performed to such high standards.

He gave a particular mention to 12-year-old Robbie Johnston from Alness as he came out on top of his exhibition bout against Workington’s Lewis Turner.

‘It turned out to be a brilliant night’

Redfern said: “After the call-offs we had, it turned out to be a brilliant night, despite there only being seven bouts.

“I congratulated and thanked Workington for coming up.

“I put a few kids on at the beginning and these turned into little battles. The crowd were cheering them on.

“Young Robbie set the tone for the night. It was one of the exhibitions, but he came out on top in what was a real battle.

“We’re looking at dates for our next show at the Drumossie. This was a great night to start the year.”

The local amateurs had Inverness professional Calum ‘Titanium’ Turnbull on hand for extra support and encouragement.