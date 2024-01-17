Show goes on as Inverness City ABC boxers impress crowd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show goes on as Inverness City ABC boxers impress crowd

Illness and weather drive down the numbers, but head coach Laurie Redfern says the visit of Workington led to a top night.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Robbie Johnsto, one of the boxers, impressed for Inverness City ABC
Robbie Johnston from Alness impressed for Inverness City ABC.

Inverness City ABC welcomed Workington to the Highland capital at the weekend – and one youngster stole the show from the start.

The Drumossie Hotel in Inverness was the venue once more as a whittled-down list due to illnesses and poor weather meant it became mainly exhibition contests.

However, head coach Laurie Redfern was delighted that the male and female boxers, which included fighters from Dundee and Fair City (Perth), performed to such high standards.

He gave a particular mention to 12-year-old Robbie Johnston from Alness as he came out on top of his exhibition bout against Workington’s Lewis Turner.

‘It turned out to be a brilliant night’

Redfern said: “After the call-offs we had, it turned out to be a brilliant night, despite there only being seven bouts.

“I congratulated and thanked Workington for coming up.

“I put a few kids on at the beginning and these turned into little battles. The crowd were cheering them on.

“Young Robbie set the tone for the night. It was one of the exhibitions, but he came out on top in what was a real battle.

“We’re looking at dates for our next show at the Drumossie. This was a great night to start the year.”

The local amateurs had Inverness professional Calum ‘Titanium’ Turnbull on hand for extra support and encouragement.

