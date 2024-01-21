Rugby: Frustration for Gordonians following Newton Stewart defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Frustration for Gordonians following Newton Stewart defeat

The Countesswells side were beaten 18-0 in one of the few matches to beat the weather at the weekend.

By Gary Heatly
Gordonian's Archie Falconer in action against Newton Stewart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Gordonian's Archie Falconer in action against Newton Stewart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Gordonians were left frustrated at not being able to take their chances on Saturday as they fell to an 18-0 National Two defeat at Newton Stewart.

With the cold weather taking its toll on a lot of other games across Scotland – including those involving teams from the region – the focus at the weekend fell on a handful of matches including Gordonians trip to Bladnoch Park.

Gordonians travelled off the back of a tight home loss to Lasswade while Newton Stewart had drawn their previous match against Peebles 12-12.

The Aberdeen side were looking for a win on the road to keep up their hopes of a fourth-place finish with the hosts needing a positive result to keep their title hopes alive.

And the latter happened with Newton Stewart kicking a penalty and scoring two unconverted tries in the first half to lead 13-0 and then sealing the win with a third five-pointer in the 56th minute to finish it at 18-0.

Gordonians head coach Ryan Morrice. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

That final try was scored when Gordonians’ Dave Taylor was in the sin bin and, reflecting on the game, head coach Ryan Morrice said:  “It was another frustrating performance, we created plenty of opportunities, but came up short.

“The game didn’t feel like an 18-point defeat and we showed plenty of determination to work into their ‘22’, but we just couldn’t convert at the key moments.

“We played some really good rugby at times and there a lot of positives to build on with this young squad. We aren’t far off the top four teams in the league but it’s the fine margins we have been on the wrong side of in the last few games.

“It’s the derby game next against Aberdeen Grammar so there will be no lack of motivation from the coaches and players to get things back on track.”

The loss at Newton Stewart leaves Gordonians fifth in the league with four matches to play while their conquerors are third, a point behind leaders Peebles.

 

 

