Rugby: Frustration for Gordonians following Newton Stewart defeat

Gordonians were left frustrated at not being able to take their chances on Saturday as they fell to an 18-0 National Two defeat at Newton Stewart.

With the cold weather taking its toll on a lot of other games across Scotland – including those involving teams from the region – the focus at the weekend fell on a handful of matches including Gordonians trip to Bladnoch Park.

Gordonians travelled off the back of a tight home loss to Lasswade while Newton Stewart had drawn their previous match against Peebles 12-12.

The Aberdeen side were looking for a win on the road to keep up their hopes of a fourth-place finish with the hosts needing a positive result to keep their title hopes alive.

And the latter happened with Newton Stewart kicking a penalty and scoring two unconverted tries in the first half to lead 13-0 and then sealing the win with a third five-pointer in the 56th minute to finish it at 18-0.

That final try was scored when Gordonians’ Dave Taylor was in the sin bin and, reflecting on the game, head coach Ryan Morrice said: “It was another frustrating performance, we created plenty of opportunities, but came up short.

“The game didn’t feel like an 18-point defeat and we showed plenty of determination to work into their ‘22’, but we just couldn’t convert at the key moments.

“We played some really good rugby at times and there a lot of positives to build on with this young squad. We aren’t far off the top four teams in the league but it’s the fine margins we have been on the wrong side of in the last few games.

“It’s the derby game next against Aberdeen Grammar so there will be no lack of motivation from the coaches and players to get things back on track.”

The loss at Newton Stewart leaves Gordonians fifth in the league with four matches to play while their conquerors are third, a point behind leaders Peebles.