Home Sport Football Highland League

Gallery: Buckie Thistle fans soak up Celtic Park atmosphere ahead of Scottish Cup tie

The Breedon Highland League side will be cheered on by more than 2,000 supporters at Parkhead.

Buckie Thistle fans arriving at Celtic Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Buckie Thistle fans arriving at Celtic Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Danny Law

The biggest game in the history of Buckie Thistle Football Club has finally arrived.

Graeme Stewart’s side are at Celtic Park to take on the Scottish Cup holders in the fourth round of the competition.

The Highland League side have been priced at 100/1 to cause an upset and knock Brendan Rodgers’ side out of the competition.

But win or lose, it is going to be a day to remember for everyone associated with Buckie Thistle.

Here are some of the best images from Buckie’s day at Celtic Park.

The wet weather wasn’t going to stop the Buckie Thistle fans. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The half and half scarves were doing a roaring trade. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A day to remember for the Buckie Thistle faithful. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In good spirits before kick-off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Can Buckie Thistle conjure up a Scottish Cup upset for the ages? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A proud day for the Buckie Thistle support. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart and his squad arrive at Parkhead. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
An early chance to see Celtic Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Buckie Thistle players taking it all in. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Buckie Thistle players will be hoping to do the Highland League proud against the Scottish Cup holders. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A great day out for the Buckie Thistle support. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A game these young fans won’t forget. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

 

 

