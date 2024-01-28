Rugby: Gordonians complete the double over Aberdeen Grammar; Highland impress against Ayr

Gordonians completed a league double over rivals Aberdeen Grammar on Saturday with a bonus point 27-8 victory at Countesswells in front of a healthy-sized crowd.

The GoGos won against Grammar at Rubislaw 17-5 in October and this return fixture in National Two was hotly anticipated.

Gordonians went ahead early on through an unconverted try from Daniel Eakin before Grammar fought back with a five-pointer of their own via Lewis Emslie.

A penalty from Joshua Ferguson then put Grammar 8-5 up and, two minutes before the interval, Gordonians’ skipper Struan Robertson was yellow carded.

With the lead and a man advantage, Grammar were keen to push on after the break, but with 14 men the hosts scored a try through Harris Mitchell in the 42nd minute.

And, back to 15 men, 10-8 became 15-8 when Jacob De Jager bagged their third try.

Grammar battled to try and get back into things, but a bonus point fourth try from the aforementioned Robertson made it 20-8 with 12 minutes to go and a late seven-point penalty try made sure of the win for Gordonians.

Victorious head coach Ryan Morrice said: “Our ill-discipline kept Grammar in the game for long spells.

“I think we gave away over 20 penalties, so to give away that much territory and still win the game is pleasing but that is what has been punishing us against the stronger sides in this league.

“We worked the first try really well but then switched off and made it really easy for them to score their points.

“When we got hold of the ball and speeded the game up in the second half they had no answer to what we were trying to do with the ball.

“Our scrum was massive and the penalty try was a testament to props Rory (Malcolm) and Taz (Matthias Schosser) who both put in a massive 80-minute shift.”

The result puts Gordonians fifth in the table with three matches remaining while Grammar are still bottom and in a real relegation battle with three matches to play also.

“My feeling is that it was one that got away again,” Grammar head coach Eric Strachan said.

“It was a closely contested match throughout.

“Gordonians’ fitness and scrum edge took the game away in the second half although we created multiple opportunities, but failed to add points in desperation to score tries in blustery conditions.

“I was pleased as the lineout was dominant and the backline created multiple line breaks in particular through Scott Byars.

“We have to dust ourselves down and take the good parts of the performance forward.”

Pleasing day for Canal Park men

In National One, Highland put in “the best half of rugby” of their season to set them up for an excellent bonus point win over champions Ayr.

A few weeks ago the Inverness men pushed Ayr very close at Millbrae at Canal Park before losing out, but this time at Canal Park they were the dominant force.

The 35-12 victory puts Highland back into second spot in the standings and they have two matches left to try and finish there which would be a great achievement.

Playing against the wind in the first half, Highland came out of the blocks flying and tries from Rupeni Rokoduguni, Calum MacPherson and Mike Gray (2) were added to by two conversions by co-captain Scott Fraser to make it 24-7 at the break.

Two Fraser penalties in the second half plus Gray’s third try meant that a yellow card mattered not as they saw out the game.

“I am really pleased with the performance and the win,” Highland head coach Dave Carson said.

“Against the wind and against a strong side I thought the first half was the best half of rugby that we have put together this season and we can now take a lot of confidence from this into our last two league matches.”

Orkney are second in National Three after a battling 27-21 home win over Dumfries Saints. They are 16 points behind leaders Preston Lodge, but have three games in hand.

Ellon were on form in Caledonia One’s North Conference to defeat Highland’s second team 49-28.

In the National Shield, RAF Lossiemouth progressed to next month’s second round after a 53-24 win over Kinross.