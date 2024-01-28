Junior football: Dyce set up cup meeting with Tayport as Culter go top of the Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Dyce set up cup meeting with Tayport as Culter go top of the Premier League

The Ian Mair Park side defeated Stonehaven 3-1 in the Quest Engineering Cup.

By Reporter
Glen Donald was on the scoresheet for Dyce. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Glen Donald was on the scoresheet for Dyce. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Dyce progressed to the third round of the Quest Engineering Cup with a 3-1 victory over Stonehaven at Glenury Park to set up a home tie against Tayport in the next round.

The visitors went in front early on when Dan Agnew took advantage of a defensive lapse to slot the ball into an empty net for the only goal of the first half.

Glen Donald headed home Agnew’s cross after 68 minutes to double the advantage before Rob Armstrong pulled one back direct from a corner and then, at the death, Dylan Souden’s pass found Fergus Alberts who rounded the keeper and scored.

Dyce manager Alfie Youngson said: “We played well and controlled the majority of the game against one of the top teams in the area so it was a good win, particularly as we had the game in midweek.

“We’re away to Newmachar United at the weekend, and we really hope Charlie Gordon Park is playable.

“We’ve had too many games cancelled already this season and we need to get games played.”

Also progressing to the third stage are Hermes, who had Andy Youngson, Joe Burr, Brunon Paszkiewicz and Dom Rae on target at home to Maud.

Sunnybank are also through after running out 3-0 winners against Ellon United at Heathryfold where Andy Buck, Dylan Cumming and Aaran Christie were the scorers.

Culter move top of the league

Cammy Fraser scored twice for Culter. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

In the McBookie.com Premier League, Culter took advantage of Hermes’ cup involvement to top the table on goal difference thanks to a 5-1 success at Stoneywood Parkvale.

Substitute Cammy Fraser notched a brace with Craig MacAskill, Craig Anderson and Jack Henderson also on the scoresheet while Damon Collins netted for the hosts.

Liam Strachan’s late spot kick gave Fraserburgh United the points in the local derby at Buchanhaven Hearts after Rhys Clark had scored for Hearts with Liam Norris responding.

Shaun Faskin fired the game’s only goal at East End to secure the win for Colony Park.

Completing a successful day for visiting sides were Rothie Rovers, who had Murray Thompson and Kyle Gordon on the mark at Nairn St Ninian while the clash between Newmachar United and Bridge of Don Thistle was postponed.

In the Championship Banks o’ Dee JFC made it a baker’s dozen of league successes with Harvey Yeats and Scott Milne firing the goals against Deveronside at Spain Park.

Islavale, in second, hit double figures at bottom club Cruden Bay, with doubles from Brodie Christie, Matty Nicol and James Stables and strikes from Sam Muir, Finlay Stables, Callum Dunbar, Lucas Davidson and an own goal doing the damage in an 11-0 rout.

Henry Allen, Jack Lingard, James Fraser and Finlay Nicol found the net as Burghead Thistle defeated Banchory St Ternan 4-1 with Greg Milne hitting the consolation for Saints while Longside and Hall Russell United shared the honours in a 2-2 draw.

New Elgin proved too strong for Glentanar, with Dean Stewart, Ross Porter and Connor Mitchell on the mark in the 3-1 win while Forres Thistle were 4-0 victors at Whitehills with the goals coming from Neil Owen (2), Ewan Turner and Connor Aubrey.

The encounter between Lossiemouth United and Dufftown was postponed.

Results

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE – Buchanhaven Hearts 1, Fraserburgh United 2; East End 0, Colony Park 1; Nairn St Ninian 0, Rothie Rovers 2; Newmachar United P, Bridge of Don Thistle P; Stoneywood Parkvale 1, Culter 5.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Banks o’ Dee JFC 2, Deveronside 0; Burghead Thistle 4, Banchory St Ternan 1; Cruden Bay 0, Islavale 11; Longside 2, Hall Russell United 2; Lossiemouth United P, Dufftown P; New Elgin 3, Glentanar 1; Whitehills 0, Forres Thistle 4;

QUEST ENGINEERING CUP – Second round: Hermes 4, Maud 0; Stonehaven 1, Dyce 3; Sunnybank 3, Ellon United 0.

More from Scottish Football

Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Shane Carling says Loch Ness have set bar required for North Caledonian League title…
Dyce's Darren Reid on the ball with Stonehaven's Findlay Masson in pursuit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Quest Engineering Cup ties too close to call
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (right) celebrates with team mate Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
No winter break in Scottish football next season
Lee Bullen has left Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Another SPFL managerial casualty - and more to follow in the weeks…
The cold snap has impacted the fixture card. Image: SNS.
Scottish Cup, SPFL and Highland League fixture latest as cold snap forces postponements
Bridge of Don Thistle manager Lewis Muirhead, left. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle boss says McBookie.com Premier League title race is…
Golspie Sutherland boss Andrew Banks, back centre.
North Caledonian League: Golspie Sutherland eager to build on five-match win streak
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (right) celebrates with team mate Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen's Scottish Cup road to redemption starts this week
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart. Image: SNS
Paul Third: The Scottish Cup has lost none of its magic
Fort William's David Neil shows his delight as one of Connor McLeod's three goals hits the net against Alness United.
North Caledonian League: Fort William hit eight in late goal rush

Conversation