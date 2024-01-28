Junior football: Dyce set up cup meeting with Tayport as Culter go top of the Premier League

Dyce progressed to the third round of the Quest Engineering Cup with a 3-1 victory over Stonehaven at Glenury Park to set up a home tie against Tayport in the next round.

The visitors went in front early on when Dan Agnew took advantage of a defensive lapse to slot the ball into an empty net for the only goal of the first half.

Glen Donald headed home Agnew’s cross after 68 minutes to double the advantage before Rob Armstrong pulled one back direct from a corner and then, at the death, Dylan Souden’s pass found Fergus Alberts who rounded the keeper and scored.

Dyce manager Alfie Youngson said: “We played well and controlled the majority of the game against one of the top teams in the area so it was a good win, particularly as we had the game in midweek.

“We’re away to Newmachar United at the weekend, and we really hope Charlie Gordon Park is playable.

“We’ve had too many games cancelled already this season and we need to get games played.”

Also progressing to the third stage are Hermes, who had Andy Youngson, Joe Burr, Brunon Paszkiewicz and Dom Rae on target at home to Maud.

Sunnybank are also through after running out 3-0 winners against Ellon United at Heathryfold where Andy Buck, Dylan Cumming and Aaran Christie were the scorers.

Culter move top of the league

In the McBookie.com Premier League, Culter took advantage of Hermes’ cup involvement to top the table on goal difference thanks to a 5-1 success at Stoneywood Parkvale.

Substitute Cammy Fraser notched a brace with Craig MacAskill, Craig Anderson and Jack Henderson also on the scoresheet while Damon Collins netted for the hosts.

Liam Strachan’s late spot kick gave Fraserburgh United the points in the local derby at Buchanhaven Hearts after Rhys Clark had scored for Hearts with Liam Norris responding.

Shaun Faskin fired the game’s only goal at East End to secure the win for Colony Park.

Completing a successful day for visiting sides were Rothie Rovers, who had Murray Thompson and Kyle Gordon on the mark at Nairn St Ninian while the clash between Newmachar United and Bridge of Don Thistle was postponed.

In the Championship Banks o’ Dee JFC made it a baker’s dozen of league successes with Harvey Yeats and Scott Milne firing the goals against Deveronside at Spain Park.

Islavale, in second, hit double figures at bottom club Cruden Bay, with doubles from Brodie Christie, Matty Nicol and James Stables and strikes from Sam Muir, Finlay Stables, Callum Dunbar, Lucas Davidson and an own goal doing the damage in an 11-0 rout.

Henry Allen, Jack Lingard, James Fraser and Finlay Nicol found the net as Burghead Thistle defeated Banchory St Ternan 4-1 with Greg Milne hitting the consolation for Saints while Longside and Hall Russell United shared the honours in a 2-2 draw.

New Elgin proved too strong for Glentanar, with Dean Stewart, Ross Porter and Connor Mitchell on the mark in the 3-1 win while Forres Thistle were 4-0 victors at Whitehills with the goals coming from Neil Owen (2), Ewan Turner and Connor Aubrey.

The encounter between Lossiemouth United and Dufftown was postponed.

