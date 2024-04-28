Shinty: Victor Smith sparks Camanachd Cup comeback for Fort William against Kilmallie

Victor Smith came off the substitutes’ bench, on his return from injury, to spark a Fort William revival as they came from two goals down to beat neighbours Kilmallie 5-2 in their Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup first round tie at Canal Park.

Calum MacDougall and Ben MacKinnon had Kilmallie two-up, but Victor Smith pulled a goal back a minute after the restart.

Cam Stephen and Smith again had the Fort ahead and Ryan Boyle added another before Smith completed his hat-trick.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “It really was a game of two halves. We never performed to our standard in the first half and Kilmallie took their chances.

“Victor isn’t yet match fit but came on at the end of the first half and showed his qualities with a captain’s performance. We changed the tactics in the second half and dominated much of the game.”

Beauly needed extra-time to see off Strathglass 4-1. Finlay MacLennan, Ryan MacKay, Jack MacDonald and Euan McCormick were on target, all after Strathglass led through Robbie Stokes.

Ruaridh Hughes and Ewan Campbell bagged braces and Skye MacIntosh the other as Inverness won 5-0 at Ardnamurchan whilst Craig Anderson, Finlay MacMillan and Calum Morrison all scored twice in Glasgow Mid Argyll’s 6-0 win over Kilmory.

Rory McDonald’s double helped Bute win 3-2 at Col Glen while Ewan Donnan sent Inveraray on their way to a 9-0 victory at Aberdour.

Mowi Premiership leaders Kingussie edged Oban Camanachd 2-1 to stay two points clear at the summit.

The Kings led through Dylan Borthwick before Daniel McVicar levelled. Ruaridh Anderson’s winner came on the hour.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “If I’m honest, a draw would have been fair although their keeper was tested more than ours.

“Kieran Macpherson played his last game at full centre before heading off to Canada. He’s a massive loss and he will be missed.”

Second-placed Skye’s super start to the season continued, beating Kyles Athletic 3-2 in Portree. The impressive Jamie Gillies and the industrious Kenny Cushnie had the islanders two up before Luke Thornton and Scott Macdonald levelled.

A wonderful Dan MacDonald turn and shot into the corner of the net, by stand-in keeper Callum Millar, won the points.

Skye, already without injured skipper John Gillies, suffered further blows when William MacKinnon broke a finger and Ryan Harrison’s hamstring went again.

Sam Macphee has been a stand-out in Skye’s defence this season and he said: “We worked hard to shut down their attacks, but the boys were terrific all over the pitch, especially the centre line.

“We had to rejig things when Ryan went off and Dan showed again what he can do with a great winner. It’s just a pity about the injuries though.”

Kyles player/coach Roddy Macdonald added: “That was frustrating, but we can’t defend like that, and miss chances too, and expect to win.

“However, five of our six league games this season have been away from Tighnabruaich so we’re due a good run of home fixtures.”

Two unstoppable first half shots from Craig Morrison meant Caberfeidh beat Kinlochshiel 2-0. Shiel had several absentees with veteran Paul MacRae fielded as stand-in keeper.

Caberfeidh’s manager Garry Reid said: “It was a good win considering Connor Golabek, Connor McGregor and Logan Beaton were all missing.

“Craig took his goals well and was a constant threat. Calum MacKinnon broke his knuckle which took the shine of the victory, but I’m really pleased to collect both points.”

Newtonmore were boosted when Cameron McNiven was able to play, and he scored twice in their 4-1 win at Glenurquhart. Martin Hall did likewise with Daniel Maclean countering.

Lochaber scored at the death once more to draw 3-3 with Lovat. Lewis Tawse, Marc MacLachlan and Graeme MacMillan all counted for Lovat but Ben Delaney and Stuart Callison’s brace, including a leveller a minute from time, meant a share of the points.