Shinty: Blow for Lovat with defender Scott Mackenzie set to miss bulk of campaign

Camanachd Cup runners up Lovat are poised to be without defender Scott Mackenzie for the bulk of the new Mowi Premiership season beginning on Saturday week.

The 23-year-old scaffolder, last season’s club player of the year, missed the Camanachd final last October with a broken hand.

“Scott has just bought a house and doesn’t want to risk playing in case a further serious injury keeps him off work,” revealed manager Jamie Matheson.

“We appreciate his situation, though the loss of his quality is a blow to the team.

“He is still training to keep up his fitness levels and we hope he might be available at some stage.”

Lovat, who face Inverness at Bught Park on Saturday in the final series of pre-season friendlies, will bring 18-year-old wing back Joe Embleton into their side.

“Joe’s a good talent who’s looking sharp and he’ll be a first team player this season,” said Matheson.

“Up front, Marc MacLachlan is looking impressive on the fitness front. He trained all winter and appears much sharper in our sessions.”

Inverness manager Drew MacNeil will give youth its chance again, promoting players from the under-17 side into the first team squad.

Lochaber, who play Kilmallie at Caol for the BSW Cup, will have Ryan Toal making a comeback this season.

Manager Danny Delaney said: “Ryan took time off for family reasons three or four years ago but he’s back in training. He’s a very good wing centre and his return is a boost.

“His younger brother Pat Toal, who plays in attack, is our new captain, with Brennan MacDonald as vice-captain.”

Glasgow Mid Argyll are taking first and second teams to Kingussie for a double-header which will be played at the enhanced Market Stance pitch adjoining The Dell.

The reserve fixture is at noon with Savio Genini making his debut as skipper in the first team match at 2pm.

Sixteen-year-old Cameron Stevens will get his opportunity for Fort William who face Oban Camanachd at Mossfield, also with a noon start.

Co-manager Victor Smith said: “Cameron will be involved as he’s looked the part in training.”

Oban attacker Willie Neilson has retired through persistent injury problems which limited his appearances in the past couple of years. Oban and Fort second teams will meet at Ganavan Park.

Skye are due to host Kinlochshiel for the George Michie Cup but the Portree pitch is a doubt.