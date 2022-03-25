Shinty: Oban Camanachd’s talented teen tipped for bright future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Oban Camanachd’s talented teen tipped for bright future

By Bill McAllister
March 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 25, 2022, 11:32 am
Oban Celtic will travel to Kinlochshiel.
Oban Celtic will travel to Kinlochshiel.

Oban Camanachd’s 16-year-old hitman Louis MacFarlane is being tipped to make a major contribution as he gains more Mowi Premiership experience.

“Louis has stepped up from Lochside Rovers and he’s scored once and is working hard,” said manager Gareth Evans.

“It’s a steep learning curve for the lad but I’m convinced he’ll be with the senior team for a long time to come.”

Internationalist Gary Lord has recovered from illness and centre back Scott MacKillop is back from honeymoon for Saturday’s league tussle with Caberfeidh at Mossfield.

Evans added: “Evan MacLellan’s career has been injury-hit but he’s looking good and is due a good run of games.”

Shinty: Below-par Kingussie grind out victory against Kilmallie

Caberfeidh welcome back Colin Maclennan and Fraser Macdonald but will be without full back Ryan Simmonds, sent off last weekend, while international forward Craig Morrison is still suspended.

Fraser Munro and Rory MacEackern return for champions Kingussie, who can leapfrog neighbours Newtonmore to the top of the table if they account for Kyles Athletic at The Dell.

Kyles have Liam Arnott and Martin MacFadyen available again after missing the 2-2 draw with Newtonmore.

Manager Robert Baxter said: “Marcus Keith, 18-year-old grandson of Kyles legend Neil Blair, was outstanding last week but he’ll return to the second team. He’s a great prospect for the future.”

In the only National Division fixture, Oban Celtic’s Craig Macmillan starts a three-game ban and misses their tussle with Inveraray at Ganavan in which Celts are chasing their first point.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]