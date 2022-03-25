Shinty: Oban Camanachd’s talented teen tipped for bright future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oban Camanachd’s 16-year-old hitman Louis MacFarlane is being tipped to make a major contribution as he gains more Mowi Premiership experience.

“Louis has stepped up from Lochside Rovers and he’s scored once and is working hard,” said manager Gareth Evans.

“It’s a steep learning curve for the lad but I’m convinced he’ll be with the senior team for a long time to come.”

Internationalist Gary Lord has recovered from illness and centre back Scott MacKillop is back from honeymoon for Saturday’s league tussle with Caberfeidh at Mossfield.

Evans added: “Evan MacLellan’s career has been injury-hit but he’s looking good and is due a good run of games.”

Caberfeidh welcome back Colin Maclennan and Fraser Macdonald but will be without full back Ryan Simmonds, sent off last weekend, while international forward Craig Morrison is still suspended.

Fraser Munro and Rory MacEackern return for champions Kingussie, who can leapfrog neighbours Newtonmore to the top of the table if they account for Kyles Athletic at The Dell.

Kyles have Liam Arnott and Martin MacFadyen available again after missing the 2-2 draw with Newtonmore.

Manager Robert Baxter said: “Marcus Keith, 18-year-old grandson of Kyles legend Neil Blair, was outstanding last week but he’ll return to the second team. He’s a great prospect for the future.”

In the only National Division fixture, Oban Celtic’s Craig Macmillan starts a three-game ban and misses their tussle with Inveraray at Ganavan in which Celts are chasing their first point.