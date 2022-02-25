Russian invasion of Ukraine: What you need to know about what is happening today

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keep up to date with what is happening in Ukraine with our daily wrap-up of headlines.

Ukraine is under attack from a Russian invasion that has closed on the centre of the capital Kyiv through Friday.

Residents have been forced to take cover in underground shelters while other volunteers have taken up arms to defend their homeland.

More explosions have been heard in Kyiv on Friday evening amid reported air strikes.

Meanwhile, pressure is growing on Russian authorities and institutions following the illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Here is everything you need to know about what is happening in Ukraine on Friday:

Concerns are growing of a looming humanitarian crisis as thousands of Ukrainians flee their country. Cars have been seen backed up for several miles at borders with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova. The UN refugee agency has estimated more than 100,000 people have already left their homes, with up to four million potentially leaving if the situation escalates.

Pressure is continuing on the UK and other Nato allies to impose stricter sanctions on Russia. A virtual meeting was held on Friday with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he would echo measures announced by the EU, which has confirmed a range of sanctions including freezing the assets of Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

