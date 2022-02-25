Russian invasion of Ukraine: What you need to know about what is happening today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Russian invasion of Ukraine: What you need to know about what is happening today

By David Mackay
February 25, 2022, 8:37 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 8:50 pm
Graphic saying Ukraine: What you need to know today

Keep up to date with what is happening in Ukraine with our daily wrap-up of headlines. 

Ukraine is under attack from a Russian invasion that has closed on the centre of the capital Kyiv through Friday.

Residents have been forced to take cover in underground shelters while other volunteers have taken up arms to defend their homeland.

More explosions have been heard in Kyiv on Friday evening amid reported air strikes.

Meanwhile, pressure is growing on Russian authorities and institutions following the illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Ness Bridge lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on Friday evening. Photo: DCT Media/Sandy McCook.

Here is everything you need to know about what is happening in Ukraine on Friday:

People look at the damage following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

You can follow the latest developments about what is happening in the Russian invasion of Ukraine in our live blog HERE

