Shinty: Lovat heading to Newtonmore – as Premiership teams discover who they’ll play as they enter this season’s Camanachd Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lovat – last year’s beaten finalists and this season’s form team – will visit record 34-time winners Newtonmore in the pick of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup second round ties.

The two Mowi Premiership heavyweights were paired in Wednesday’s draw at the National Disability Shinty Festival in Aviemore.

Lovat, with a 100 per cent record this season, won the cup in 2015, while Newtonmore won four in a row through to 2019.

“There’s always one tie that gets everyone talking”, said Lovat manager Jamie Matheson. “And this is a real cracker, a tough pairing for both teams.

“We didn’t play Newtonmore at all last year, but, ironically, we go there in the Premiership the week before this tie.

“We’d have preferred a home tie, but this will be a big occasion and we realise we have to beat the best to get to another Camanachd final.”

Newtonmore co-manager Norman Macarthur said: ”Lovat are going great guns, but we’re pleased it’s at The Eilean and it should be a real crowd-puller.”

One non-Premiership side guaranteed to reach quarter-finals

Kinlochshiel – who made history when they beat Lovat 3-1 at Oban in last year’s final, but have been in sluggish form – have a home but tricky tie against free-scoring Caberfeidh.

Premiership champions Kingussie, 23-time winners whose last triumph was in 2014, will host National Division leaders Beauly. Both teams are unbeaten this season.

Kyles Athletic, who have lifted the trophy 21 times, but not since 2012, have an attractive home tie with six-time winners Fort William.

“It’s a banana skin,” admitted Kyles manager Robert Baxter. “And it’s important we have all our players back in time.

“We drew 2-2 at An Aird on the opening day of the season and Fort are a good, fast, young team – but we’ll be ready for them on our own pitch.”

Fort’s neighbours fared better, with National Division outfit Lochaber being drawn to welcome Premiership side Oban Camanachd, winners 26 years ago, to Spean Bridge.

Kilmallie are also at home to Argyll opposition – 2012 runners up Inveraray.

One non-Premiership club is guaranteed a quarter-final place as 1990 winners Skye will face Strathglass at Portree.

Ewen Fraser, who gained a winners’ medal with Newtonmore in 2019, lines up for Glasgow Mid Argyll in their home tussle with Bute.

Sandy Grant, managing director of cup sponsors Tulloch Homes, said: ”The Newtonmore-Lovat tie is a cracker and will knock out one of the teams fancied for the trophy.

“It’s an intriguing draw, featuring several very open ties.”

The pairings were pulled out by Sarrane, from Glasgow’s Hollybrook Academy and Kieran from Kingussie High School, with both playing in the National Disability Shinty Festival.

The second round ties are scheduled to take place on May 28.