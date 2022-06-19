Shinty: Age is no barrier as 47-year-old Gordon Macdonald chases cup dream

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

At the age of 47, Gordon Macdonald will keep goal for Glengarry when they face Col Glen next month in the first ever Single Club Competition Cup final as the Invergarry team chase their first national trophy in 33 years.

Despite Saturday’s 7-0 semi final success over Boleskine at Inverarnie, manager Scott Bremner said: “Gordon pulled off a couple of superb saves and did well when they started strongly.

“He’s been consistently outstanding for us for a number of years, without receiving the credit or limelight he deserves.

“Reaching this historic final is a fitting reward for him.

“We haven’t played Col Glen in years but they’ve been dominant in south shinty, so it should be a very attractive final between two team who score plenty of goals.”

At the other end of the age scale, 16-year-old Jack West, a Kilchumein Academy pupil, scored his first senior goal while 17-year-old twins Finlay Fraser at half back and Cameron Fraser at wing back can also look forward to their first final.

“Finlay’s just made the Scotland Under-18 squad, another boost for our club, while Cameron is also an excellent prospect,” said Bremner, in his first full season as team boss.

“We’ve introduced more organisation and a stricter approach to training, and it’s paying dividends with high team morale.

“We’re going well in the league and we’re hopeful we can bring National Division shinty to Craigard Park for the first time.

“This final represents a great opportunity for a team which has a good mix of youth and experience.”

Skipper Nick Dalgety led Glen’s spree with a hat trick with John Mackinnon (2), Ruaridh MacDonald and West completing their haul.

Col Glen were four up by half time at home to Tayforth before the Argyll men won the other semi-final 6-0, courtesy of doubles from Andrew Macvicar and Daniel Macdonald plus strikes from Scott Macvicar and Auryn Kerr.

Roddy Young was Kingussie’s hat-trick hero as the champions came from behind against Caberfeidh for the second week running to reel off their tenth successive Mowi Premiership victory.

Craig Morrison and Kevin Bartlett netted for Cabers in the first half hour at Strathpeffer, either side of Young’s opener.

Kings still trailed with 30 minutes to go before turning it round, as they had done the week before to win the MacTavish Cup, two goals in two minutes from Young giving them a 3-2 win.

With Covid in the Newtonmore camp causing their home game with Kinlochshiel to be postponed, Kingussie stretched their lead at the top to six points.

Oban Camanachd were impressive 3-0 home victors over Glasgow Mid Argyll with Daniel MacVicar and Connor Howe grabbing first half goals and Louis MacFarlane hitting the 68th minute clincher.

In the National Division, Glen Urquhart’s promotion hopes have been badly dented by a 2-1 home defeat from Oban Celtic. Lennon Campbell and Scott Dempster struck in the first half for the Greens and though Conor Golabek pulled one back through a 74th minute penalty, Celts held on. A bad day for Glen worsened with Golabek being sent off two minutes from time.

By contrast, Skye boosted their Premiership aspirations with a 3-0 win over Lochaber at Portree. Ross Gordon broke the deadlock in 50 minutes before James Pringle and Taylor Matheson stretched the lead.

Campbell Watt fired Inveraray ahead at home to leaders Beauly but David Maclean soon levelled before Robbie Brindle’s double gave the visitors a 3-1 win.

Kyles without duo for cup final

Holders Kyles Athletic’s build-up to this weekend’s Scottish Sea Farms Celtic Society Cup final have struck a sour note – thanks to a music festival.

Experienced duo Andy King and Roddy Macdonald will miss the big game against Glasgow Mid Argyll in Glasgow as they are in a stag party group attending a rock concert in Holland.

“It’s an unfortunate clash, but the lads had arranged it some time ago,” said Kyles manager Robert Baxter.

“We need to just get on with it now and focus on our preparation.”

Roddy Macdonald struck twice in Athletic’s 4-2 home Premiership win over Fort William. Robbie Macleod scored their first two, with Fort counting through Victor Smith and Bryan Simpson.

Holders Newtonmore were in free-scoring vein to book their semi-final spot in the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup. Former first team legend Glen Mackintosh hit four goals and there were hat tricks for Craig Macleod and Craig MacIsaac in their 12-1 home win over Beauly.

Evan Menzies and Euan Dingwall completed More’s tally with Fraser Cameron hitting the visitors’ consolation.

Also through are Glen Urquhart, with doubles from ex-senior duo James MacPherson and David Maclennan setting up 4-1 home win over Caberfeidh, who netted through Rhys Houston.

Inveraray led visitors Glasgow Mid Argyll 2-1 until Matthew Young’s 87th minute equaliser took the tie to extra time, where Young completed his hat trick and Ross Brown fired the final goal in Mid Argyll’s 4-2 success.

The Lovat-Kingussie tie was off due to Covid.