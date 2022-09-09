Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the Queen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This weekend’s shinty card has been postponed as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.

The sport’s governing body released a statement on Friday morning confirming all fixtures were cancelled this Saturday.

It said: “Following the sad news and passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll, Camanachd Association president Steven Mackenzie has issued the following statement:

“On behalf of the Camanachd Association, we extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“As a mark of respect, the Camanachd Association will join the nation in a period of mourning this weekend and reflect on the sense of service and the spirit that characterised Her Majesty’s long reign.”

“All organised shinty fixtures and events for the weekend of September 10 are to be postponed.

“The Camanachd Association board of directors and staff will consider the official mourning guidance which we expect to arrive later today and will work with all clubs, sponsors and associations to advise on next steps.”