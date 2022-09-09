Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty fixtures on Saturday cancelled as mark of respect following the death of the Queen

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 9, 2022, 10:03 am Updated: September 9, 2022, 11:41 am
Post Thumbnail

This weekend’s shinty card has been postponed as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.

The sport’s governing body released a statement on Friday morning confirming all fixtures were cancelled this Saturday.

It said: “Following the sad news and passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll, Camanachd Association president Steven Mackenzie has issued the following statement:

“On behalf of the Camanachd Association, we extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“As a mark of respect, the Camanachd Association will join the nation in a period of mourning this weekend and reflect on the sense of service and the spirit that characterised Her Majesty’s long reign.”

“All organised shinty fixtures and events for the weekend of September 10 are to be postponed.

“The Camanachd Association board of directors and staff will consider the official mourning guidance which we expect to arrive later today and will work with all clubs, sponsors and associations to advise on next steps.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Shinty

Sports events, including those in Scotland, this weekend would have allowed the public to come together to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
Ryan Cryle: Why Scottish sport - including Premiership and Championship football - should be…
1
Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium.
Disruption to north of Scotland sports fixtures following death of Elizabeth II - with…
0
Calum Grant (Kingussie) with Fraser Heath (Lovat) in the MacTavish Cup semi-final played at The Dell, Kingussie.
Shinty: Kingussie defender Calum Grant out to prove fitness for Camanachd Cup final
Badenoch captain Kirsty Deans with the Valerie Fraser Cup. Badenoch v Skye Camanachd in the Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup Final, Played at The Eilan, Newtonmore.
Shinty: Five star final display from Kirsty Deans secures Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup for…
Kinlochshiel Ladies' Lexie MacKenzie, left, in against action Glenurquhart.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kinlochshiel Ladies' Lexie Mackenzie
1
Post Thumbnail
Shinty: Lovat set to be without top scorer Laura Gallacher for Mowi Challenge Cup…
Beauly celebrate winning the Balliemore Cup.
Shinty: Beauly produce five-star display against Inverary to claim Balliemore Cup
John Barr, right, in action for Glenurquhart against Lovat's Greg Matheson. Picture - Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Glen Urquhart assistant manager and player John Barr
0
Beauly players celebrate the last minute winning goal scored by Jack Macdonald (right) against Skye Camanachd in the quarter final of the Ferguson Transport Balliemore Cup.
Shinty: Musical contrasts for Balliemore Cup finalists Beauly and Inverary
A delighted Kingussie captain Savio Genini with the Artemis MacAulay Cup.
Shinty: Kingussie rally from two down to beat Oban Camanachd in Macaulay Cup final…

More from Press and Journal

The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 12
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande pays tribute to the Queen
0