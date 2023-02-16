Newtonmore’s new captain to miss the start of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newtonmore’s new skipper Conor Jones will miss the start of the Mowi Premiership season after sustaining a freak injury.

The 30-year-old joiner had an overnight hospital stay after colliding with a Skye player in last weekend’s friendly at The Eilean.

He said: “I have to rest up after sustaining a bleed on my kidney.

“I’ve been ruled out of action for six weeks and it’s a big blow to miss the opening competitive games, especially after being chosen as captain.

“But I’ll be cheering on the lads and pushing to get back as soon as I can.”

Manager Norman Macarthur said: “It’s a setback to lose Conor. He’s a wholehearted performer who picks up his fair share of injuries, but this is an unusual one.”

Newtonmore, who visit Oban in the Mowi Premiership opener on March 4, are at home to Caberfeidh in Saturday’s pre-season friendly card.

Kinlochshiel, who finished runners-up to Kingussie in last season’s Premiership, face the champions at The Dell. Robert Mabon, missing last week after a work accident, returns for Kings.

Bute have volunteered to make the long trip to Kiltarlity to face Lovat in their record long-distance friendly trek.

Oban Camanachd, with Daniel MacCuish back in attack, host Glasgow Mid Argyll while neighbours Oban Celtic head for Kilmallie.

Inveraray visit Kyles Athletic while Beauly get their first action when they face Glen Urquhart at Braeview Park.