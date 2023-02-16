Plans unveiled to transform historic Aberchirder church hall into holiday home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A dilapidated former church hall in Aberchirder could be brought back to life as a short-term holiday home.

BC Properties and Investments has lodged an application with Aberdeenshire Council in a bid to totally transform the historic West Hall.

The vacant building, which dates back to 1893, sits on the corner of the junction between North Street and Cornhill Road.

The grade C-listed site is currently described as being in a “very poor” condition on the Buildings at Risk Register Scotland.

It has also been classed as “high” risk due to long-term water damage.

Work to keep ‘character and charm’ of former church hall

Planning documents reveal the works aim to “sensitively restore and secure” the future of the historic L-shaped hall.

The proposed development would also aim to focus on retaining the “character and charm” of the building.

It is hoped the short-term holiday let would support the local tourism industry and bring economic benefits to the area.

‘Significant’ work needed to secure hall’s future

Developers say a “full reinstatement” of the church hall would be needed.

A condition report revealed the ceiling has partially collapsed, the floors are rotting and the walls have been stripped of plaster.

The former hall has also been targeted by vandals with the stained glass windows almost completely destroyed.

Agents Etch Architects said: “Although the building does not appear to be at risk of imminent collapse, it is clearly at risk of ongoing decay and requires significant works to secure its future.”

Under new proposals, the church hall could feature three bedrooms, a bathroom, shower room, kitchen, and a shared living and dining area.

From church hall to cinema – to holiday home?

Construction on the village site first started back in 1839 for the United Secession Church.

A few years later it became the home of the United Presbyterian Church in 1847.

However, the initial building was torn down and replaced, with the new and current church hall opening in 1893.

The United Presbyterian Church combined with the Free Churches to form the United Free Church seven years later.

The building was then renamed the West Hall and it served as a church hall.

But it has had other uses throughout the years.

The church hall was later sold and in 1953 it opened again as a small cinema, with enough seating for 176 movie-goers.

It was later used as a private garage.

You can view the plans for yourself here.