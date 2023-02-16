Plans unveiled to transform historic Aberchirder church hall into holiday home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plans unveiled to transform historic Aberchirder church hall into holiday home

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
February 16, 2023, 5:00 pm
An artist impression of what the former Aberchirder Church could look like after renovation works. Image: etch
An artist impression of what the former Aberchirder Church could look like after renovation works. Image: etch

A dilapidated former church hall in Aberchirder could be brought back to life as a short-term holiday home.

BC Properties and Investments has lodged an application with Aberdeenshire Council in a bid to totally transform the historic West Hall.

The vacant building, which dates back to 1893, sits on the corner of the junction between North Street and Cornhill Road.

The West Hall in Aberchirder as it looks today. Image: Google Street View

The grade C-listed site is currently described as being in a “very poor” condition on the Buildings at Risk Register Scotland.

It has also been classed as “high” risk due to long-term water damage.

Work to keep ‘character and charm’ of former church hall

Planning documents reveal the works aim to “sensitively restore and secure” the future of the historic L-shaped hall.

This artist impression shows what the Aberchirder West Hall shared living and dining area could look like after renovation works are complete. Image: Etch Architects

The proposed development would also aim to focus on retaining the “character and charm” of the building.

It is hoped the short-term holiday let would support the local tourism industry and bring economic benefits to the area.

‘Significant’ work needed to secure hall’s future

Developers say a “full reinstatement” of the church hall would be needed.

Interior images of Aberchirder West Hall show the extent of damage to the historic building. Image: Etch Architects

A condition report revealed the ceiling has partially collapsed, the floors are rotting and the walls have been stripped of plaster.

The former hall has also been targeted by vandals with the stained glass windows almost completely destroyed.

The hall’s stained glass windows have been damaged by vandals. Image: Etch Architects

Agents Etch Architects said: “Although the building does not appear to be at risk of imminent collapse, it is clearly at risk of ongoing decay and requires significant works to secure its future.”

Under new proposals, the church hall could feature three bedrooms, a bathroom, shower room, kitchen, and a shared living and dining area.

An artist impression of the first floor bedroom. Image: Etch Architects

From church hall to cinema – to holiday home?

Construction on the village site first started back in 1839 for the United Secession Church.

A few years later it became the home of the United Presbyterian Church in 1847.

However, the initial building was torn down and replaced, with the new and current church hall opening in 1893.

The mezzanine and ceiling in Aberchirder’s West Hall. Image: Etch Architects

The United Presbyterian Church combined with the Free Churches to form the United Free Church seven years later.

The building was then renamed the West Hall and it served as a church hall.

But it has had other uses throughout the years.

An artist’s impression of the proposed kitchen and dining area. Image: Etch Architects

The church hall was later sold and in 1953 it opened again as a small cinema, with enough seating for 176 movie-goers.

It was later used as a private garage.

You can view the plans for yourself here.

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Keith Woodburn missing
Cold case of missing person Keith Woodburn last seen in Aberdeen in 1990s reopened
man arrested Inverness
Police hope conviction of Aberdeen serial sex offender will 'bring closure' to victims
harlequin productions aberdeen 24 Hour Musical
Harlequin Productions' 24-Hour Musical raises £13,100 for two Aberdeen charities
Kirsty Sutherland. Image: DC Thomson
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (11987911r) Ryanair flight to Lisbon departs from Dublin Airport. On Monday, May 31, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. Dublin Airport During COVID-19 Pandemic, Ireland - 31 May 2021
Ryanair's 'bigger than ever' summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar
2
Graphic showing Alistair Wilson surrounded by collage of police officers searching for clues.
Leading criminologist David Wilson to hold public lecture in Aberdeen
The Scotland Loves Local Aberdeen Gift Card. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire residents to get £100 as part of council Scotland Loves Local scheme
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
A teenager has been charged after a series of attempted break-ins in Aberdeen. Image: Stock.
Teen charged following series of crimes in Bridge of Don
John Macleod was instrumental in progressing diabetes treatment - but it's claimed his efforts are being overlooked. Image: JJR Macleod Memorial Statue Society
Aberdeen 'medical hero' to be immortalised with first storytelling statue in Scotland

Most Read

1
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
2
Loaded burgers and fries is just one of the meals on offer at the drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
3
Varinder Sood's Cafe Society sits opposite the new Shell office. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
4
Kirsty Sutherland. Image: DC Thomson
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four
5
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (11987911r) Ryanair flight to Lisbon departs from Dublin Airport. On Monday, May 31, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. Dublin Airport During COVID-19 Pandemic, Ireland - 31 May 2021
Ryanair’s ‘bigger than ever’ summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar
2
6
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
7
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
8
Aldi store in Aberdeen
Aldi seeking 79 colleagues from Aberdeen to Peterhead
9
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
10
man arrested Inverness
Police hope conviction of Aberdeen serial sex offender will ‘bring closure’ to victims

More from Press and Journal

Rif Clarke spent six years working on his history of Muir of Ord Golf Club
Golfer Rif pitches in with first history of Muir of Ord club
Paul Hartley has rejoined Cove Rangers on a three-and-a-half-year deal. Image: Darrell Benns
Cove Rangers' Paul Hartley won't feel safe even with Championship victory over Arbroath this…
Brian Irvine.
Brian Irvine: Time is of the essence for Aberdeen in hunt for a new…
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Caley Thistle play careful game with returning stars from sidelines
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister John Swinney at the 2022 SNP conference. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister
Nicola Sturgeon
SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation
Breaking news logo
A9 Inverness to Thurso road closed following series crash near Tain
Robin Currie wants to protect as many services as possible. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.
Argyll and Bute Council prepares to set its budget vowing to protect 'as many…
Elgin High Street has been closed until next week. Image: DC Thomson
Emergency closure on Elgin High Street for sewer repairs under pavement
Simpsons Malt's plans for a maltings at a site outskirts of Rothes has taken a step closer. Image: Simpsons Malt
40 jobs, but worries over smells, noise and traffic from £65m Rothes maltings

Editor's Picks

Most Commented