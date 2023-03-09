Shinty: Beauly set to face first-ever Mowi Premiership match with depleted defence after double blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Beauly set to face first-ever Mowi Premiership match with depleted defence after double blow

By Bill McAllister
March 9, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 9, 2023, 5:05 pm
Beauly make their Mowi Premiership bow on Saturday. Image: Neil G Paterson
Beauly make their Mowi Premiership bow on Saturday. Image: Neil G Paterson

Beauly have been hit by a double defensive blow for their first-ever Mowi Premiership game as the Greens welcome Kinlochshiel to Braeview Park.

Full/wing-back Angus Renwick misses Saturday’s historic occasion through a one-game suspension, while influential defender Andrew “Panda” Morrison is a major doubt with a calf injury.

Co-manager Gregor McCormack revealed: “Panda will have a fitness test just before the game to give him every chance to recover, as he’s so important to us.

”We’re all looking forward to this game enormously, and delighted it has finally come round. We’re sure of a big home support.

“It’s disappointing to be without Angus and maybe Andrew as well, but we’ll be up for it.

“Shiel will be a good yardstick for us – we could hardly have asked for a tougher fixture, but our lads have prepared well.”

Attacker Finlay “Stork” Maclennan, at 17, is Beauly’s youngest top-flight player, though Thomas MacKinnon, a couple of months older, is being lined up to appear more regularly this year. Meanwhile, Vince Tillman returns after several years out.

Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae indicated he will not risk wing back Dave Falconer, who sustained a calf problem in the win over Lovat. Johnny MacAskill, back from Glasgow Mid Argyll, is set for his first start.

Kingussie ‘there to be shot at’ as Grand Slam-winners get going

Grand-Slammers Kingussie belatedly swing into action when, under new skipper James Falconer, they visit Lovat.

New manager Ian Borthwick revealed Fraser Munro is a doubt with a hamstring injury.

“We’ll make a late decision on Fraser,” Borthwick said.

“We’re keen to get back playing and everyone else is fine. After last year’s exploits, we know we’re there to be shot at, but the lads remain hungry for more trophies.”

Lovat’s Martin Mainland is still playing North Caledonian League football for Loch Ness, while Callum Cruden is out with a shoulder injury picked up last weekend.

Newtonmore, eight-time Premiership champs, face Glasgow Mid Argyll at The Eilean, seeking to build on last week’s point at Oban.

‘More’s Struan Ross faces a fitness test, while Steven MacDonald is still suspended. The visitors will reshuffle after being drubbed 5-0 at Kyles.

Skye, back in the top flight for the first time since 2018, have not played Oban Camanachd since – adding spice to their Portree duel.

Kenny Cushnie, the Lochcarron hot-shot, makes his home debut for the islanders, who are without the injured Martin Pringle.

Scott Macmillan completes a two-game suspension for Oban, but ex-Oban Celtic midfielder Jamie Forgrieve makes a delayed debut after a one-game ban.

The only clash of two teams with opening day wins under their belts sees Caberfeidh visit Kyles Athletic, who are temporarily using Dunoon as their home ground until their own pitch is playable.

Internationalist Calum Miller, meanwhile, returns for Kyles after a shoulder injury, while Cabers are at full strength.

John Barr backs Glen Urquhart for strong National Division showing

Long-serving John Barr is hopeful of a Glen Urquhart revival in this season’s National Division – and his own enhanced fitness is a tonic to the Loch Ness club.

The former Scotland skipper scored in the draw at Fort William and, on Saturday. his side host promoted Col Glen in the “Battle of the Glens”.

Barr said: “I had surgery on a bad injury in 2020 then lockdown interrupted my rehab, but I’ve been working hard and this is the fittest I’ve been since.”

John, who commutes from his job as an oil industry executive in Aberdeen to play, added: “We’ve good players like Ryan Porter and Josh Macdonald-Haig back at the club, so we’ve a stronger pool, and Stuart Mackintosh showed last week that he’s still an amazing keeper.

“So there’s grounds for optimism – but, with Kilmallie and Fort William coming down, it’s going to be an extremely tight division with plenty of good fixtures ahead.”

Col Glen have not played at Blairbeg Park for some 15 years, but travel in good heart after picking up an opening day point against Oban Celtic.

Professional golfer Robert MacIntyre is playing the Kenya Open and drops out of Celtic’s lineup for their tussle with Strathglass at Mossfield Park, where Penri Jones is a threat to the Oban defence.

Kilmallie, top of the table after their 5-2 win at Strathglass, play their first home game under new boss John Morrison when they welcome Inveraray to Canal Park.

The influential Allan Macdonald returns from suspension for the visitors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Shinty

Glenurquhart's Hazel Hunter. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Glen Urquhart Ladies' full forward Hazel Hunter
Four of Saturday's shinty fixtures are off.
Shinty: Four of Saturday's matches postponed
Oban Celtic play in shinty's National Division, the division below Premiership Oban Camanachd. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: War of words as Oban Camanachd accused of trying to 'close down' neighbours…
Darrin Fowler, left. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Darrin Fowler scores for Newtonmore - one year after suffering fractured skull in…
Kinlochshiel goalscorer Jordan Fraser (left) celebrates with Oliver MacRae.
Shinty: Setback for Lovat on opening weekend; Kinlochshiel edge Skye
Kingussie's Eoin Baikie, right, in action against Lovat. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie full-back/wing-back Eoin Baikie
Robert MacIntyre showing his swing while playing for Oban Celtic. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Ryder Cup hopeful Robert MacIntyre to play for Oban Celtic in season opener…
Fort William's Ali Macrae gets the ball ahead of Ben MacKinnon (Kilmallie).
Shinty: Three Lochaber clubs provide added edge to National Division
North End's players from Skye were the P7 and under winners. Images: Courtesy of Abrightside Photography
Young shinty players put on a show in national finals in Fort William
The final piece of the Grand Slam; Kingussie captain Savio Genini gets his hands on the Mowi Premiership trophy. Lovat v Kingussie in the Mowi Premiership, played at Balgate, Kiltarlity.
Shinty: Can anyone stop the Kingussie juggernaut this season?

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Inverness fundraiser
Fundraiser launched to help give Inverness motorcycle lover and disability champion a proper send-off…
Action pics from Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League. Photos by Darrell Benns Buckie's Max Barry, left, challenges Ramsay Davidson of Banks o' Dee
Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle extend advantage with victory against Banks o' Dee
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC members accepted for travelling Picture shows; International Travel Programme. Abroad. Supplied by SAYFC Date; 10/03/2023
North young farmers gear up for international travel
The A9 at Dalnaspidal
Highland councillors pass motion deploring delays to A9 dualling
The P&J Farming Breakfast speakers and panel, from left, John Angus (ANM Group), Tom Stewart (Galbraith), Katrina Macarthur (P&J Farming Editor), Grierson Dunlop (Turcan Connell), Martin Rennie (Galbraith), Paul Macaulay (Turcan Connell). Picture by Kenny Elrick. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Breakfast briefing success at Thainstone
Zak and Summer suffer from a number of challenges. Image: Carr Kids/Facebook.
Fundraiser set up for disabled Shetland siblings to help them 'flourish and grow'
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
The wildfire warning is in place across patches of the north and north-east. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life

Editor's Picks

Most Commented