Shinty: Beauly set to face first-ever Mowi Premiership match with depleted defence after double blow

Beauly have been hit by a double defensive blow for their first-ever Mowi Premiership game as the Greens welcome Kinlochshiel to Braeview Park.

Full/wing-back Angus Renwick misses Saturday’s historic occasion through a one-game suspension, while influential defender Andrew “Panda” Morrison is a major doubt with a calf injury.

Co-manager Gregor McCormack revealed: “Panda will have a fitness test just before the game to give him every chance to recover, as he’s so important to us.

”We’re all looking forward to this game enormously, and delighted it has finally come round. We’re sure of a big home support.

“It’s disappointing to be without Angus and maybe Andrew as well, but we’ll be up for it.

“Shiel will be a good yardstick for us – we could hardly have asked for a tougher fixture, but our lads have prepared well.”

Attacker Finlay “Stork” Maclennan, at 17, is Beauly’s youngest top-flight player, though Thomas MacKinnon, a couple of months older, is being lined up to appear more regularly this year. Meanwhile, Vince Tillman returns after several years out.

Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae indicated he will not risk wing back Dave Falconer, who sustained a calf problem in the win over Lovat. Johnny MacAskill, back from Glasgow Mid Argyll, is set for his first start.

Kingussie ‘there to be shot at’ as Grand Slam-winners get going

Grand-Slammers Kingussie belatedly swing into action when, under new skipper James Falconer, they visit Lovat.

New manager Ian Borthwick revealed Fraser Munro is a doubt with a hamstring injury.

“We’ll make a late decision on Fraser,” Borthwick said.

“We’re keen to get back playing and everyone else is fine. After last year’s exploits, we know we’re there to be shot at, but the lads remain hungry for more trophies.”

Lovat’s Martin Mainland is still playing North Caledonian League football for Loch Ness, while Callum Cruden is out with a shoulder injury picked up last weekend.

Newtonmore, eight-time Premiership champs, face Glasgow Mid Argyll at The Eilean, seeking to build on last week’s point at Oban.

‘More’s Struan Ross faces a fitness test, while Steven MacDonald is still suspended. The visitors will reshuffle after being drubbed 5-0 at Kyles.

Skye, back in the top flight for the first time since 2018, have not played Oban Camanachd since – adding spice to their Portree duel.

Kenny Cushnie, the Lochcarron hot-shot, makes his home debut for the islanders, who are without the injured Martin Pringle.

Scott Macmillan completes a two-game suspension for Oban, but ex-Oban Celtic midfielder Jamie Forgrieve makes a delayed debut after a one-game ban.

The only clash of two teams with opening day wins under their belts sees Caberfeidh visit Kyles Athletic, who are temporarily using Dunoon as their home ground until their own pitch is playable.

Internationalist Calum Miller, meanwhile, returns for Kyles after a shoulder injury, while Cabers are at full strength.

John Barr backs Glen Urquhart for strong National Division showing

Long-serving John Barr is hopeful of a Glen Urquhart revival in this season’s National Division – and his own enhanced fitness is a tonic to the Loch Ness club.

The former Scotland skipper scored in the draw at Fort William and, on Saturday. his side host promoted Col Glen in the “Battle of the Glens”.

Barr said: “I had surgery on a bad injury in 2020 then lockdown interrupted my rehab, but I’ve been working hard and this is the fittest I’ve been since.”

John, who commutes from his job as an oil industry executive in Aberdeen to play, added: “We’ve good players like Ryan Porter and Josh Macdonald-Haig back at the club, so we’ve a stronger pool, and Stuart Mackintosh showed last week that he’s still an amazing keeper.

“So there’s grounds for optimism – but, with Kilmallie and Fort William coming down, it’s going to be an extremely tight division with plenty of good fixtures ahead.”

Col Glen have not played at Blairbeg Park for some 15 years, but travel in good heart after picking up an opening day point against Oban Celtic.

Professional golfer Robert MacIntyre is playing the Kenya Open and drops out of Celtic’s lineup for their tussle with Strathglass at Mossfield Park, where Penri Jones is a threat to the Oban defence.

Kilmallie, top of the table after their 5-2 win at Strathglass, play their first home game under new boss John Morrison when they welcome Inveraray to Canal Park.

The influential Allan Macdonald returns from suspension for the visitors.