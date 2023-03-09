Athletics: Strathpeffer’s Hamish Hickey hoping for happy homecoming at Inverness Half Marathon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hamish Hickey may be the rookie in the pack – but none of the other elite runners taking part in Sunday’s Inverness half marathon are likely to underestimate the 22-year-old Strathpeffer athlete’s potential.

The race, now in its 38th year, hosts the Scottish championships for the first time and with North District medals up for grabs as well, it has attracted a top-class field.

Hickey has enjoyed success over much shorter distances in recent years, most recently when finishing third in last month’s Scottish 10,000m cross country championships at Falkirk, but this will be his first serious attempt at a half marathon.

‘It will be very interesting’

The Central AC member said: “I actually took part in the Inverness race when I was 17, but that can’t really be counted. I ran 1hr 18min, so hopefully on Sunday I’ll be able to improve on that by a fair amount.

“I’ve thrown my hat into the ring and I’m looking forward to finding out what I can do. It will be good to try something different.

“All the other guys are experienced at this distance and I’m not, so it will be very interesting. My plan is to go out at whatever pace they set. If it’s 1hr 4min pace, I’ll go with that, or if it’s slower, I’ll stick to whatever they do.

“Once we get beyond 10k, I’ll be into uncharted territory, and although I haven’t done any specific half marathon training, I’ve done long runs over the winter and I’ve got the strength obtained from the cross country season.

“I don’t see any reason why I shouldn’t be able to challenge at the front. I feel, if all goes well, I’m capable of running a time in at least the 1:06 range, but we’ll soon find out.

“I’ve looked at the entry list and it’s a very strong field of runners. There’s not many races in Scotland with this depth of quality and it’s great to have a national championship event in Inverness.

“It also means I can combine racing with a trip back home. It’s an ideal situation, with a good line-up, a fast course and, hopefully, decent weather conditions.”

Strathpeffer athlete will face tough competition

Hickey’s rivals include Elgin-based Lachlan Oates (Shettleston Harriers), who made an impressive half marathon debut when winning the Fraserburgh race last November, recording 1:06:22 in far from ideal conditions.

Fraser Stewart (Cambuslang Harriers), who was third at Inverness last year in 1:06:40, and James Donald (Dundee Hawkhill Harriers), who has a best time of 1:05:27 from the 2020 Antrim Coast half marathon, are others expected to be battling for the coveted national medals.

Another possible contender for honours is Rob Sinclair (Highland Hill Runners), who is better known on the ultra distance trail running scene.

He has produced a number of record-breaking performances in the West Highland Way races in recent years, and has achieved some impressive overseas performances.

The Aberdeen-based Great Britain international dipped his toe in half marathon waters when finishing second to Oates at Fraserburgh in 1:08:54.

Moray’s Kenny Wilson should also be among the front runners. The Scotland international is chasing an elusive first Inverness win, having previously placed fourth (2022), second (2020) and third (2015).

Victory on Sunday would give him the Scottish and North District titles.

There’s also the intriguing prospect of seeing how Aberdeen AAC’s Michael Ferguson and Myles Edwards fare when making their half marathon debuts.

There’s no doubt they have the pace do well, both being former Scottish 1,500m track champions, but neither has raced beyond 10k so far in their careers.

Central AC’s Calum Philip and Luca Fanottoli, Fife AC’s Lewis Rodgers, Metro/ Aberdeen’s Will Mackay and Inverclyde’s John Bell are also hoping to make their mark.

Inverness title-holder Sean Chalmers (Inverness Harriers) is an absentee because of injury and Scottish champion Callum Hawkins (Kilbarchan) isn’t defending.