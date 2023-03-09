Athletics: Strathpeffer’s Hamish Hickey hoping for happy homecoming at Inverness Half Marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Athletics: Strathpeffer’s Hamish Hickey hoping for happy homecoming at Inverness Half Marathon

By Reporter
March 9, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 9, 2023, 5:05 pm
Hamish Hickey representing Scotland in a cross country international in Stirling. Image: Scottish Athletics/Bobby Gavin.
Hamish Hickey representing Scotland in a cross country international in Stirling. Image: Scottish Athletics/Bobby Gavin.

Hamish Hickey may be the rookie in the pack – but none of the other elite runners taking part in Sunday’s Inverness half marathon are likely to underestimate the 22-year-old Strathpeffer athlete’s potential.

The race, now in its 38th year, hosts the Scottish championships for the first time and with North District medals up for grabs as well, it has attracted a top-class field.

Hickey has enjoyed success over much shorter distances in recent years, most recently when finishing third in last month’s Scottish 10,000m cross country championships at Falkirk, but this will be his first serious attempt at a half marathon.

‘It will be very interesting’

The Central AC member said: “I actually took part in the Inverness race when I was 17, but that can’t really be counted. I ran 1hr 18min, so hopefully on Sunday I’ll be able to improve on that by a fair amount.

“I’ve thrown my hat into the ring and I’m looking forward to finding out what I can do. It will be good to try something different.

Hamish Hickey in 2020. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges

“All the other guys are experienced at this distance and I’m not, so it will be very interesting. My plan is to go out at whatever pace they set. If it’s 1hr 4min pace, I’ll go with that, or if it’s slower, I’ll stick to whatever they do.

“Once we get beyond 10k, I’ll be into uncharted territory, and although I haven’t done any specific half marathon training, I’ve done long runs over the winter and I’ve got the strength obtained from the cross country season.

“I don’t see any reason why I shouldn’t be able to challenge at the front. I feel, if all goes well, I’m capable of running a time in at least the 1:06 range, but we’ll soon find out.

“I’ve looked at the entry list and it’s a very strong field of runners. There’s not many races in Scotland with this depth of quality and it’s great to have a national championship event in Inverness.

“It also means I can combine racing with a trip back home. It’s an ideal situation, with a good line-up, a fast course and, hopefully, decent weather conditions.”

Strathpeffer athlete will face tough competition

Hickey’s rivals include Elgin-based Lachlan Oates (Shettleston Harriers), who made an impressive half marathon debut when winning the Fraserburgh race last November, recording 1:06:22 in far from ideal conditions.

Lachlan Oates. Image: DC Thomson/Paul Glendell

Fraser Stewart (Cambuslang Harriers), who was third at Inverness last year in 1:06:40, and James Donald (Dundee Hawkhill Harriers), who has a best time of 1:05:27 from the 2020 Antrim Coast half marathon, are others expected to be battling for the coveted national medals.

Another possible contender for honours is Rob Sinclair (Highland Hill Runners), who is better known on the ultra distance trail running scene.

He has produced a number of record-breaking performances in the West Highland Way races in recent years, and has achieved some impressive overseas performances.

The Aberdeen-based Great Britain international dipped his toe in half marathon waters when finishing second to Oates at Fraserburgh in 1:08:54.

Moray’s Kenny Wilson should also be among the front runners. The Scotland international is chasing an elusive first Inverness win, having previously placed fourth (2022), second (2020) and third (2015).

Victory on Sunday would give him the Scottish and North District titles.

Action from the Inverness Half Marathon in 2022. Kenny Wilson is number one. Image: Inverness Half Marathon

There’s also the intriguing prospect of seeing how Aberdeen AAC’s Michael Ferguson and Myles Edwards fare when making their half marathon debuts.

There’s no doubt they have the pace do well, both being former Scottish 1,500m track champions, but neither has raced beyond 10k so far in their careers.

Central AC’s Calum Philip and Luca Fanottoli, Fife AC’s Lewis Rodgers, Metro/ Aberdeen’s Will Mackay and Inverclyde’s John Bell are also hoping to make their mark.

Inverness title-holder Sean Chalmers (Inverness Harriers) is an absentee because of injury and Scottish champion Callum Hawkins (Kilbarchan) isn’t defending.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Ice Factor Kinlochleven closed for the 'immediate future' due to unpaid rent arrears owed to the Kinlochleven Community Trust.
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closes after almost 20 years of business as search for new…
Elgin boxer Andrew Smart will fight for the Scottish welterweight title. Image: Scott Baxter.
Boxing: Undefeated Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart targeting knockout win to claim Scottish title glory
Former World Curling Federation president Kate Caithness. Image: PA.
Former World Curling Federation president Kate Caithness inducted into Hall of Fame
Fionnuala Ross after winning the Inverness half marathon in 2017.
Athletics: Fionnuala Ross draws on memories of 2017 in bid for Inverness Half Marathon…
Aberdeen Boat Race presidents: RGU's Michael Troy and Aberdeen University's Kirstin McCallum. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
University club presidents feeling confident ahead of the 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race
The club eights from St Andrew Boat Club from Edinburgh and the University of St Andrews Boat Club race the last few metres to the finishing line. Images: Courtesy of Inverness Rowing Club
Inverness Rowing Club welcomes more than 300 crews for two-day event
Ewan MacDonald, second from left, as part of the Scotland team at the 2009 World Championship. Fellow inductee, Peter Smith, is third from left.
New pinnacle for Inverness' Ewan MacDonald as he enters World Curling Hall of Fame
Runners at the 2020 Inverness Half Marathon.
Inverness Half Marathon to host Scottish Half Marathon Championships for first time
Susie Wolff has become Managing Director of the new F1 Academy, designed to help women in motorsport.
Neil Drysdale: If anybody can bring women through to Formula One, it's Scotland's Susie…
Doug Watson, the new Scotland men's interim head coach. Image: Photosport
Cricket: Scotland announce Doug Watson as interim men's head coach

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Inverness fundraiser
Fundraiser launched to help give Inverness motorcycle lover and disability champion a proper send-off…
Action pics from Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League. Photos by Darrell Benns Buckie's Max Barry, left, challenges Ramsay Davidson of Banks o' Dee
Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle extend advantage with victory against Banks o' Dee
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC members accepted for travelling Picture shows; International Travel Programme. Abroad. Supplied by SAYFC Date; 10/03/2023
North young farmers gear up for international travel
The A9 at Dalnaspidal
Highland councillors pass motion deploring delays to A9 dualling
The P&J Farming Breakfast speakers and panel, from left, John Angus (ANM Group), Tom Stewart (Galbraith), Katrina Macarthur (P&J Farming Editor), Grierson Dunlop (Turcan Connell), Martin Rennie (Galbraith), Paul Macaulay (Turcan Connell). Picture by Kenny Elrick. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Breakfast briefing success at Thainstone
Zak and Summer suffer from a number of challenges. Image: Carr Kids/Facebook.
Fundraiser set up for disabled Shetland siblings to help them 'flourish and grow'
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
The wildfire warning is in place across patches of the north and north-east. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life

Editor's Picks

Most Commented