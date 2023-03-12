Shinty: Zander Michie returns from long-term absence in Kingussie’s win against Lovat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After ten months out, car crash victim Zander Michie made a surprise comeback as a substitute for Kingussie as they opened their defence of the Mowi Premiership trophy with a 2-0 home win over Lovat.

Michie missed the majority of last season after being badly hurt in a car accident, with his injuries including three collapsed vertebrae.

Not so happy, however, is Ryan Borthwick, one of last season’s Grand Slam side, who, after medical consultation, will not play this season due to slipped discs in his back.

“Zander was badly hurt in the accident and missed most of a memorable campaign,” said new manager Iain Borthwick.

“He’s been training while awaiting the medical all-clear. It came on Friday and he was desperate to be involved against Lovat.

“He came on for the last 10 minutes, a major psychological boost for the lad.

“Zander will need a couple of reserve games to sharpen up but the return of an outstanding centre-half, still only 22, really strengthens us.”

But Borthwick revealed: “Ryan Borthwick won’t play this year and is a huge loss. He had slipped discs before and came back, but this year he’s really struggled.

“The medical options were to struggle on with cortisone injections week to week, or take the year out to let the discs fall back in to place. Ryan’s made the right decision.”

Captain Falconer leads by example

In a match switched to The Dell after Lovat’s pitch failed a Saturday morning inspection, the debutant Kings boss was delighted with the team’s style as well as both points.

Roddy Young fired them ahead in 25 minutes and, in his first game as captain, James Falconer grabbed the second on the hour mark. Scotland keeper Stuart Macdonald kept the score down for depleted Lovat with some superb stops.

“There was good movement and passing involved in both goals and the performance gave me great encouragement. Ruaridh Anderson was outstanding and his phenomenal energy ran his marker ragged.”

Neighbours Newtonmore made it three points from two games with a fine 4-0 win over Glasgow Mid Argyll at The Eilean.

Iain Robinson slammed two first half goals then Michael Russell netted a second half double, the latter a penalty.

Co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “We played very well as a team and stayed injury-free. Craig Macleod was a second team player last season but he turned in a fine display and will be a first-teamer this year.”

More are in a three-way tie at the top, only one goal behind Kyles Athletic who drew 2-2 at home to Caberfeidh, the other pacesetters.

The Strathpeffer side fell behind to a 42nd minute Innes MacDonald strike, only for Craig Morrison to level two minutes later. Morrison slammed his fourth goal in two games in the 61st minute but Scott MacDonald’s fine 70th minute goal tied things up.

Cabers manager Garry Reid said: “It was a very even game and we’ve no complaints about the result.

“My lads played well, particularly after a five and a half hour bus journey to Dunoon – but I was really impressed by the best Kyles team I’ve seen in years.

”They were very good and could be a team to watch this season.”