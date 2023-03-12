Shinty: Zander Michie returns from long-term absence in Kingussie’s win against Lovat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Zander Michie returns from long-term absence in Kingussie’s win against Lovat

By Bill McAllister
March 12, 2023, 5:00 pm
Kingussie's Zander Michie. Image: Neil Paterson
Kingussie's Zander Michie. Image: Neil Paterson

After ten months out, car crash victim Zander Michie made a surprise comeback as a substitute for Kingussie as they opened their defence of the Mowi Premiership trophy with a 2-0 home win over Lovat.

Michie missed the majority of last season after being badly hurt in a car accident, with his injuries including three collapsed vertebrae.

Not so happy, however, is Ryan Borthwick, one of last season’s Grand Slam side, who, after medical consultation, will not play this season due to slipped discs in his back.

“Zander was badly hurt in the accident and missed most of a memorable campaign,” said new manager Iain Borthwick.

“He’s been training while awaiting the medical all-clear. It came on Friday and he was desperate to be involved against Lovat.

“He came on for the last 10 minutes, a major psychological boost for the lad.

“Zander will need a couple of reserve games to sharpen up but the return of an outstanding centre-half, still only 22, really strengthens us.”

But Borthwick revealed: “Ryan Borthwick won’t play this year and is a huge loss. He had slipped discs before and came back, but this year he’s really struggled.

“The medical options were to struggle on with cortisone injections week to week, or take the year out to let the discs fall back in to place. Ryan’s made the right decision.”

Captain Falconer leads by example

In a match switched to The Dell after Lovat’s pitch failed a Saturday morning inspection, the debutant Kings boss was delighted with the team’s style as well as both points.

Roddy Young fired them ahead in 25 minutes and, in his first game as captain, James Falconer grabbed the second on the hour mark. Scotland keeper Stuart Macdonald kept the score down for depleted Lovat with some superb stops.

“There was good movement and passing involved in both goals and the performance gave me great encouragement. Ruaridh Anderson was outstanding and his phenomenal energy ran his marker ragged.”

Neighbours Newtonmore made it three points from two games with a fine 4-0 win over Glasgow Mid Argyll at The Eilean.

Iain Robinson slammed two first half goals then Michael Russell netted a second half double, the latter a penalty.

Co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “We played very well as a team and stayed injury-free. Craig Macleod was a second team player last season but he turned in a fine display and will be a first-teamer this year.”

More are in a three-way tie at the top, only one goal behind Kyles Athletic who drew 2-2 at home to Caberfeidh, the other pacesetters.

The Strathpeffer side fell behind to a 42nd minute Innes MacDonald strike, only for Craig Morrison to level two minutes later. Morrison slammed his fourth goal in two games in the 61st minute but Scott MacDonald’s fine 70th minute goal tied things up.

Cabers manager Garry Reid said: “It was a very even game and we’ve no complaints about the result.

“My lads played well, particularly after a five and a half hour bus journey to Dunoon – but I was really impressed by the best Kyles team I’ve seen in years.

”They were very good and could be a team to watch this season.”

 

Tags

Conversation

