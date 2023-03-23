Shinty: Calum Grant returns for Kingussie as they look to defend MacTavish Cup

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kingussie have had a fitness boost over key defender Calum Grant as they begin their defence of the Cottages.Com MacTavish Cup.

They head to Castle Leod on Saturday to meet Caberfeidh, who they beat in last year’s final but who overcame the Grand Slammers last weekend.

Kings manager Ian Borthwick admits his players, beaten 3-0 by Cabers in their first home defeat since 2019, have revenge in the forefront of their minds.

“The players have been hurt by that loss and hopefully will display a very different mentality this time,” he said.

“Calum Grant came off early last Saturday with a finger injury but an X-ray has revealed no break, so he should be OK. Rory MacKeachan, who missed the defeat for work reasons, returns.”

Conor MacGregor has a hamstring issue and drops out of the Strathpeffer side while Ben Delaney is unable to get back from offshore in time. But Craig Morrison, who has slammed six goals in three games, will again be a threat to the visitors.

“Kingussie will feel wounded and keen to avenge their defeat”, said Cabers manager Garry Reid.

“We have to compete strongly and again show our finishing power.”

This is the 125th anniversary year of the MacTavish Cup, first won by Skye in 1898 and the islanders make the trip to Fort William.

“We’ve only beat the weather once and it’s been frustrating,” said manager Kenny MacLeod.

“This will be our first clash with Fort since 2019 and we’re still without Martin Pringle, although he’s making progress in his injury rehab.”

Bryan Simpson is available again for the An Aird outfit, cup winners in 2007.

MacAskill misses out

Kinlochshiel, the 2021 winners, are without the suspended Johnny MacAskill for their home tie with record 42-time winners Newtonmore.

Donald Nixon, injured in last weekend’s 1-0 league defeat at The Eilean, is on the mend and hopes to play. The visitors, who reeled off four straight MacTavish triumphs between 2016 and 2019, are at full strength.

Kilmallie, who have fired 10 goals in two National Division outings, are out to upset 2015 cup winners Lovat at Canal Park.

Promoted Beauly, winners of their only outing, make the short trip to face National Division outfit Strathglass. Grigor McCormack, Beauly co-manager, said: “Sandy Elrick has not fully trained because of injury and Andrew Morrison is very doubtful. Angus Renwick is free of suspension – but is working and misses the tie.”

Kyles Athletic can go clear at the top of the Mowi Premiership if they beat Oban Camanachd at Mossfield. But a home win will see Oban join Kyles, Newtonmore and Caberfeidh in a four-way deadlock at the head of the table.

Daniel MacVicar and Scott MacMillan are suspended for Oban and manager Gareth Evans said: “We’d hoped to have Blair MacFarlane back from playing rugby for Oban Lorne, but he has one more game to go.”

Inveraray duo Ross Montgomery, sent off last week, and Ross Morrison are suspended and miss their home National Division clash with Oban Celtic.

New boys Col Glen can go top if they account for visitors Lochaber, while an away win will see the Spean Bridge men share the lead with neighbours Kilmallie.