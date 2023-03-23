Shinty: Calum Grant returns for Kingussie as they look to defend MacTavish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Calum Grant returns for Kingussie as they look to defend MacTavish Cup

Kingussie head to Castle Leod on Saturday to meet Caberfeidh, who they beat in last year’s final.

By Bill McAllister
Kingussie's Calum Grant with Daniel Madej (Oban). Image: Neil Paterson.
Kingussie's Calum Grant with Daniel Madej (Oban). Image: Neil Paterson.

Kingussie have had a fitness boost over key defender Calum Grant as they begin their defence of the Cottages.Com MacTavish Cup.

They head to Castle Leod on Saturday to meet Caberfeidh, who they beat in last year’s final but who overcame the Grand Slammers last weekend.

Kings manager Ian Borthwick admits his players, beaten 3-0 by Cabers in their first home defeat since 2019, have revenge in the forefront of their minds.

“The players have been hurt by that loss and hopefully will display a very different mentality this time,” he said.

“Calum Grant came off early last Saturday with a finger injury but an X-ray has revealed no break, so he should be OK. Rory MacKeachan, who missed the defeat for work reasons, returns.”

Conor MacGregor has a hamstring issue and drops out of the Strathpeffer side while Ben Delaney is unable to get back from offshore in time. But Craig Morrison, who has slammed six goals in three games, will again be a threat to the visitors.

“Kingussie will feel wounded and keen to avenge their defeat”, said Cabers manager Garry Reid.

“We have to compete strongly and again show our finishing power.”

This is the 125th anniversary year of the MacTavish Cup, first won by Skye in 1898 and the islanders make the trip to Fort William.

“We’ve only beat the weather once and it’s been frustrating,” said manager Kenny MacLeod.

“This will be our first clash with Fort since 2019 and we’re still without Martin Pringle, although he’s making progress in his injury rehab.”

Bryan Simpson is available again for the An Aird outfit, cup winners in 2007.

MacAskill misses out

Kinlochshiel, the 2021 winners, are without the suspended Johnny MacAskill for their home tie with record 42-time winners Newtonmore.

Donald Nixon, injured in last weekend’s 1-0 league defeat at The Eilean, is on the mend and hopes to play. The visitors, who reeled off four straight MacTavish triumphs between 2016 and 2019, are at full strength.

Kilmallie, who have fired 10 goals in two National Division outings, are out to upset 2015 cup winners Lovat at Canal Park.

Shinty: Injury blow for Kinlochshiel as John MacRae ruled out for three months

Promoted Beauly, winners of their only outing, make the short trip to face National Division outfit Strathglass. Grigor McCormack, Beauly co-manager, said: “Sandy Elrick has not fully trained because of injury and Andrew Morrison is very doubtful. Angus Renwick is free of suspension – but is working and misses the tie.”

Kyles Athletic can go clear at the top of the Mowi Premiership if they beat Oban Camanachd at Mossfield. But a home win will see Oban join Kyles, Newtonmore and Caberfeidh in a four-way deadlock at the head of the table.

Daniel MacVicar and Scott MacMillan are suspended for Oban and manager Gareth Evans said: “We’d hoped to have Blair MacFarlane back from playing rugby for Oban Lorne, but he has one more game to go.”

Inveraray duo Ross Montgomery, sent off last week, and Ross Morrison are suspended and miss their home National Division clash with Oban Celtic.

New boys Col Glen can go top if they account for visitors Lochaber, while an away win will see the Spean Bridge men share the lead with neighbours Kilmallie.

