Home Sport Football Elgin City

Russell Dingwall aims to help Elgin City make quickfire jump up League Two table

City face a busy upcoming schedule due to rearranged games, with midfielder Dingwall aiming to take full advantage.

By Andy Skinner
Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City. Image: SNS
Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City. Image: SNS

Russell Dingwall believes Elgin City’s busy upcoming spell is a perfect time to spark a run of League Two form.

City return to action with a trip to East Fife on Friday, after their home match against Stenhousemuir last Saturday was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Prior to the postponement, Elgin fell to back-to-back league defeats against Bonnyrigg Rose and Annan Athletic.

It has left the Black and Whites just five points above bottom spot, with nine matches remaining.

Gavin Price’s men are seven points adrift of Friday’s opponents who occupy the final promotion play-off place at present.

With a spell of midweek fixtures coming up, Dingwall says regaining momentum can surge his side back up the table.

Gavin Price. Image: SNS

He said: “We know ourselves that since Christmas our form hasn’t been anywhere near where we should be.

“It’s just about trying to get points on the board at this stage of the season.

“Getting a game called off on the back of two disappointing defeats isn’t what we were after, but things like that happen I suppose.

“The league is so tight this year. If you win a couple of games, you’re in the hunt for the play-offs, and if you lose a couple you are looking at what’s behind you.

“If we can go on a wee run in these back-to-back games, we can pick up points in the space of a few weeks.

“That’s what we are looking to do.”

Elgin out for revenge in Fife

City have fallen to defeat on each of the three occasions they have faced Greig McDonald’s side this season.

The Black and Whites have recent memories of victory at Bayview however, after triumphing 3-2 in the League Cup group stage last season.

Dingwall believes his side has what it takes to meet the challenge that awaits them in Methil.

He added: “We feel like we are kind of due East Fife one. They have had the better of us this season, but there have been a few tight games.

“We beat them in the cup last year when they were in the league above.

“Earlier in the season we went down to 10 men really early on, and they beat us 2-1.

“But we felt like we had the better chances in the game, even with 10 men, and probably should have taken something.

“That was disappointing, but we will go down there with a gameplan and hopefully take something from them.”

Dingwall racking up his goal tally

Former Ross County youngster Dingwall is enjoying a prolific campaign, having netted 15 goals in 37 matches from midfield.

Dingwall hopes adding to his tally can coincide with reviving Elgin’s form in the coming weeks.

Russell Dingwall celebrates netting against Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown

The 25-year-old said: “I’m in a bit of unknown territory – I have never really scored this many.

“If I can just keep chipping in with the odd one here and there.

“I have got 15 this so far, it has been a brilliant season. If I can just add a couple more any time it will be positive.”

