Shinty: Ballachulish step back from the brink and will play on

Ballachulish, one of shinty’s oldest clubs, have stepped back from the brink of collapsing and will fulfil Saturday’s South First Division game at Ardnamurchan.

The Lochaber club had indicated that it would withdraw from all competitions this season if they were unable to fulfil that fixture.

Players have volunteered to bolster the Jubilee Park side’s stretched squad, helped by great efforts from team boss Morgan Smith.

Club secretary Andy Thornton said: “We’ve cut it really fine, but we’re able to make the short trip to Ardnamurchan, which has been in the balance all week as we tried to confirm what players we had.

“We’re committed to playing another away game the following week.

“But we’re not completely out of the woods yet, as the crucial test will come in raising a team for our longer-distance fixtures.

“It’s a great relief that we’ll be playing again and we hope to struggle on.

“Morgan Smith has been extremely active on the recruiting front and a number of players have come forward.”

Thornton added: “We don’t want to disrupt the league and we’re going to do everything we can to keep going.

“On paper, we now have enough players, but shift work and other issues are key factors.”

Ballachulish, four times Camanachd Cup winners between 1899 and 1912 and runners-up in 1948, won their last national trophy, the Sutherland Cup, ten years ago. Although within Highland Council area, they choose to play in the South leagues.

After a 6-0 home defeat to Glasgow Mid Argyll on March 4, Balla forfeited their March 11 game at Aberdour and have been in limbo since.

The Ballachulish club was formed in 1893, the same year as the Camanachd Association.