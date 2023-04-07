Shinty: Ballachulish step back from the brink and will play on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Ballachulish step back from the brink and will play on

The Lochaber club had indicated that it would withdraw from all competitions this season if they were unable to fulfil that fixture.

By Danny Law
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.

Ballachulish, one of shinty’s oldest clubs, have stepped back from the brink of collapsing and will fulfil Saturday’s South First Division game at Ardnamurchan.

The Lochaber club had indicated that it would withdraw from all competitions this season if they were unable to fulfil that fixture.

Players have volunteered to bolster the Jubilee Park side’s stretched squad, helped by great efforts from team boss Morgan Smith.

Club secretary Andy Thornton said: “We’ve cut it really fine, but we’re able to make the short trip to Ardnamurchan, which has been in the balance all week as we tried to confirm what players we had.

“We’re committed to playing another away game the following week.

“But we’re not completely out of the woods yet, as the crucial test will come in raising a team for our longer-distance fixtures.

“It’s a great relief that we’ll be playing again and we hope to struggle on.

“Morgan Smith has been extremely active on the recruiting front and a number of players have come forward.”

Thornton added: “We don’t want to disrupt the league and we’re going to do everything we can to keep going.

“On paper, we now have enough players, but shift work and other issues are key factors.”

Ballachulish, four times Camanachd Cup winners between 1899 and 1912 and runners-up in 1948, won their last national trophy, the Sutherland Cup, ten years ago. Although within Highland Council area, they choose to play in the South leagues.

After a 6-0 home defeat to Glasgow Mid Argyll on March 4, Balla forfeited their March 11 game at Aberdour and have been in limbo since.

The Ballachulish club was formed in 1893, the same year as the Camanachd Association.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Shinty

The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Shinty: Newtonmore’s Iain Robinson encouraged by start to the season
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Shinty: Finlay Maclennan hits the right note as Beauly defeat Glasgow Mid Argyll
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Glasgow Mid Argyll's Kirsty Rodger
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Shinty: Injury setbacks for Kyles Athletic and Lochaber
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Shinty: Ballachulish to sit out the season if they can't field a team this…
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
One final fling as Voice of Shinty prepares to hang up the microphone after…
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Shinty: MacTavish Cup draw pairs last season's Camanachd Cup finalists Lovat and Kingussie
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Shinty: Holders Kingussie bounce back with MacTavish Cup win against Caberfeidh
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Shinty Spotlight: 10 questions for Beauly wing forward Jack MacDonald
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Shinty: Calum Grant returns for Kingussie as they look to defend MacTavish Cup

Most Read

1
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
3
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Domestic abuser who targeted two different partners appears in the dock
4
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
6
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
7
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
8
Paul Cattermole (James Arnold/PA)
S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46
9
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Man assaulted police officers after trying to film them on his phone
10
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen dealer jailed after £60,000 drugs raid

More from Press and Journal

The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Hard-hitting posters unveiled as campaigners step up fight against power lines plan
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Lochside Academy bus drivers 'breaking down' amidst abuse from pupils
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
GALLERY: Big bunny at heart of Easter fun at Brodie Castle
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Malky Mackay feels Ross County can take confidence into St Johnstone trip
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Macpherson on MacPherson: Highland historians paint the pen behind Ossian in a new light
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Dementia: The silent killer touching the lives of more and more Scots
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Caley Thistle Women forward Natalie Bodiam on her 'dream job' at ICT, SWPL memories…
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Special Easter treat in store for children's ward patients at Dr Gray's
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Billy Dodds wary of Raith Rovers ahead of latest Caley Thistle crunch clash
The Lochaber club were struggling to field a team. Image: Shutterstock.
Big Interview: Isla Traquair on talking, stalking and seeing crimes as both journalist and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented