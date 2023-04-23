Shinty: Newtonmore keeper Kenny Ross makes amends at Caberfeidh; Kingussie end Oban Camanachd’s winning start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Newtonmore keeper Kenny Ross makes amends at Caberfeidh; Kingussie end Oban Camanachd’s winning start

Ross makes up for error by saving a penalty in top of the table clash.

By Reporter
Kingussie number 14 James Falconer squeezes home the only goal of the game against Oban Camanachd. Image: Neil Paterson.
Kingussie number 14 James Falconer squeezes home the only goal of the game against Oban Camanachd. Image: Neil Paterson.

Newtonmore goalkeeper Kenny Ross went from villain to hero as he helped his side move three points clear at the top of the Mowi Premiership with a hard-fought 3-1 win at Caberfeidh.

More led 2-0 thanks to an Iain Robinson double before a mistake from Ross allowed Craig Morrison to half the deficit.

Craig MacLeod restored Newtonmore’s two-goal advantage in the second half while Ross also saved a penalty to snuff out the home side’s hopes of getting back into the game.

Goalkeeper Ross said: “It’s always a tough game here. We got off to a good start with two goals before a terrible error. I hold my hands up but hopefully I redeemed myself in the second half.

“The defence in front of me were absolutely outstanding and really limited them. If you can come here and take two points it’s a really good win. We’re top of the table so we’re happy.”

More boss Norman MacArthur said: “I’m delighted to get a result. I knew it would be a hard game here but our defence was outstanding.

“Mike Russell was man of the match for me but Rory equally, picked up Craig and hardly gave him a shot.

“Rossco in goals, he made a mistake for the first goal but had three or four cracking goals and saved the penalty. It’s a brilliant result.”

Caberfeidh boss Garry Reid hopes his side can learn from their defeat in the top of the table clash.

He said: “I’m disappointed with how the game went and the result.

“We had a couple of chances and Newtonmore goalie Kenny showed age isn’t a barrier with a couple of brilliant saves and he saved the penalty.

“Overall I’m slightly disappointed with our performance. We let ourselves down a bit but we’re competing with the top of the table teams.

“We just need to get a little more streetwise and never forget to play shinty.”

Kingussie end Oban Camanchd’s unbeaten start

Premiership champions Kingussie inflicted a first defeat of the season on Oban Camanachd as James Falconer got the only goal of the game at The Dell.

Beauly are in third on goals scored after goals from David MacLean, Ross Forbes and Finlay MacLennon gave them a 3-1 win at Skye, who grabbed a late consolation through Ross Gordon.

Kingussie’s Alexander Michie in a challenge with Daniel MacCuish (Oban). Image: Neil Paterson.

Greg Matheson and Duncan Davidson were on the scoresheet for Lovat in their 2-1 win at Kyles Athletic while Glasgow Mid Argyll’s wait for a first league win continues following a 4-2 home defeat by Kinlochshiel.

Finlay MacRae, Keith MacRae and Jordan Fraser had the visitors three up in the opening half hour before Cailean MacLeod pulled a goal back.

However, Fraser grabbed his second of the game to make it 4-1 before Ruairidh Ralston pulled another goal back for the home side.

Goals galore at Kingussie

In North Division 1 there was an incredible shootout in the game between Kingussie and league leaders Glengarry.

Robert Shiells scored four of Kingussie’s five goals with Eoin Baikie also on the mark for the home side.

However, their five goals counted for little as Shaun Nicolson scored a double hat-trick for Glengarry to give them a stunning 6-5 win.

Newtonmore are second thanks to 4-2 home win against Skye.

Brodie MacBean, a Glen MacKintosh double and a Cameron Mackay own goal did the damage with two late efforts from Seonaidh MacLeod and Ali MacLeod for Skye providing some comfort for the visitors.

Thomas Fraser and Raymond Rennie were on the scoresheet as Lovat picked up their first win of the season with a 2-0 home victory over Glenurquhart.

In the other game in the division Duncan MacMillan got the only goal of the game for Kinlochshiel against Fort William.

Six goal thriller in South Division 1

Glasgow Mid Argyll’s 100% winning record in South Division 1 was ended by Aberdour despite Ross Brown grabbing a hat-trick.

Tom Bowerman (2) and Joe Burns scored for Aberdour as the spoils were shared in a 3-3 draw.

Ballachulish beat Kyles Athletic 2-0 thanks to goals for Lorne Brown and Lewis Moran.

Finlay MacMahon was sent off for the home side while Kyle McMartin was also set off for the visitors.

Cup round-up

Martin Stewart scored a double as Kilmallie won 3-2 at Strathglass in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup first round Northern Section. Sam Cooper also scored an own goal with Rhuaraidh Strachan netting for the beaten homesters.

Fort William ran out 3-0 winners at Glenurquhart thanks to goals from Graham Campbell, Cam Stephen and Calum Shepherd.

Lochaber beat Inverness 4-2 in a thriller. Lorn Hughes had put the visitors ahead before Ryan Toal equalised for Lochaber. Steven Bellshaw’s penalty restored Inverness’ lead but a second half double from Ben Delaney completed the comeback before Finlay MacDonald scored a late fourth for Lochaber.

In the Southern Section a Josh Cowan double after Rory McDonald’s early opener gave Bute a 3-1 win at home to Inveraray.

Lewis are through to the second round of the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup thanks to a 3-1 win at Beauly.

William Zblewski had put Beauly in front but Callum MacRitchie equalised before Paul Duke scored twice to secure victory for the visitors.

SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Glengarry’s Shaun Nicolson

