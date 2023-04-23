Brora Rangers and Nairn County end the season with victories

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers ended their Breedon Highland League campaign with a 3-0 win against Rothes at Dudgeon Park.

The Cattachs finished the season in third place, seven points behind Buckie Thistle and nine adrift of champions Brechin City.

Brora player-manager Ally Macdonald said: “It could have been easy to let the season fizzle out, but the boys were disciplined today.

“It was good to get in at half time with the two goals.

“Apart from a ten-minute spell in the second half we handled things pretty well and got the third.

“Rounding off our 12 games in charge, we are excited with this squad and we will see where that takes us next season.”

The game started off with an end of season feel to it. Brora had most of the possession and eventually got their reward.

A cross from Gregor Macdonald on the left wing was missed by the Rothes defence and Jordan Macrae finished from close range.

Brora doubled their advantage when Mark Nicolson headed home from a Dale Gillespie corner.

Nicolson completed the scoring from another header from a Gregor Macdonald corner.

Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “This game sums up our season – second best and not crucial enough when we had our chances. Brora are a good team but we made them look really good.”

Players Player of the Year: Jordan Macrae

Supporters Player of the Year : Dale Gillespie

Young Player of the Year: Millar Gamble

Top Goal Scorer: Jordan Macrae pic.twitter.com/uN44AcG4jk — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) April 22, 2023

Deveronvale 2-3 Nairn County

Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay signed off from his playing career with two goals against Deveronvale, the same side that he faced in his first senior game a quarter of a century ago when he also netted twice.

Still got it 😉 The boss nods home the winner yesterday at the end of a rapid counter attack. Full highlights soon.#ncfc #nairncounty #ItsaNairnThing pic.twitter.com/njwZp9FQxA — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) April 23, 2023

The win means Nairn finished seventh in the Breedo Highland League on 46 points.

Mackay said: “It was a very good game for the neutral fan considering it was the last one of the season for both sides.

“I am delighted to bow out from playing with a couple of goals to help get the victory.

“We had a lot of boys missing and we didn’t have any striking options so with Conor Gethins and myself we must have been one of the oldest strike pairings in recent years in the league.

“My first senior goals came against Vale at Princess Royal Park when I was on loan at Ross County 25 years ago.

“It was fantastic to end my playing career with another double in my last game against Vale.”

Vale’s clubman of the year Dane Ballard opened the scoring within a minute but Nairn hit back when Conor Gethins finiished from close range four minutes later.

Mackay then took advantage of a Gethins flick to fire County in front after 17 minutes with a superb 20-yard effort high beyond Sean McIntosh.

Mackay netted again after 72 minutes when he headed home at the far post after fine set-up play from substitutes Sam Gordon and Stephen Rennie.

Vale reduced the leeway to one with Ballard’s 18th goal of the season, netting from the spot after Ross Tokely fouled Zane Laird.

Vale assistant manager Richard Davidson said: “We struggled to cope with Conor Gethins and Steven Mackay’s clever movement despite us speaking to the players about them before the game.

“We will look to improve next season, something the boys are desperate to do.”