SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Kinlochshiel goalkeeper Josh Grant

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kinlochshiel goalkeeper Josh Grant is the next player to step into our Shinty Spotlight.

The 26-year-old shot-stopper guides us through some of his top memories within the sport.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

I had some great times and memories from playing in the national indoor tournaments when I was at Beauly Primary School.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

My first game for Kinlochshiel was away to Kyles in July 2019 and we won 3-1. It was an eye-opener to the pace of the Premiership.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

Winning the Camanachd Cup 3-1 against Lovat last September – for the first time in the club’s history. What a feeling! Keith Macrae scored all three goals.

And the worst?

I think the worst aspect in shinty is when hitting some bad form it tends to affect the team and in turn affect the individual.

However, being a team, you pull through and get back stronger.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

I’ve suffered torn ankle ligaments a couple times. It was such a horrible pain and not much can be done about it apart from rest.

Who is the joker in your team?

The joker would be a toss-up between Keith and John MacRae.

John’s just outright funny and has no filter, but Keith you never know what’s up his sleeve and always have to watch your back!

What is your favourite away ground and why?

Mossfield Park in Oban without a doubt. Great memories, especially winning the Camanachd Cup there.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

Lovat’s Greg Matheson – he always gets a goal and does a power of work for his team.

What is the favourite goal scored by you and/or a team-mate?

It has to be those three Camanachd Cup-winning goals by Keith MacRae last year.

Describe shinty in three words?

Challenging, unforgiving and addictive.