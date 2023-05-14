Shinty: Holders Kingussie defeat Newtonmore to reach MacTavish Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Holders Kingussie defeat Newtonmore to reach MacTavish Cup final

Doubles from Alexander Michie and James Falconer earned Kings a place in the final against Skye.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie's Alexander Michie (left) celebrates his second goal with James Falconer. Image: Neil Paterson.
Kingussie's Alexander Michie (left) celebrates his second goal with James Falconer. Image: Neil Paterson.

Holders Kingussie came from behind to beat neighbours Newtonmore 4-1 and secure a place in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup final.

Craig MacIsaac put More ahead but doubles from Alexander Michie and James Falconer secured the win.

It’s a first final for new Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick and he said: “First and foremost, I’m pleased with the result.

“We started slowly and were thankful for the water break that came halfway through the first half because after that, we upped our game and got in at half-time ahead.

“We always felt in control in the second half, but we can’t forget they hit the post a couple of times which could have changed the course of the match.

“I couldn’t have asked any more of the boys for the effort and the shift they put in.”

Kingussie will meet Skye in the final and the islanders also had to recover from the loss of an early goal before beating Glenurquhart 3-1 in Portree.

Glenurquhart, with Lachlan Smith excellent at buckshee back, made a whirlwind start and they took an early lead through Oliver Black.

Alexander Michie scores the first goal for Kingussie. Image: Neil Paterson. 

However, some positional changes and an inspiring half-time team-talk from boss Kenny Macleod got Skye back on track and Ruaraidh MacLeod levelled just 30 seconds after the restart.

A wonderful individual effort from James Pringle and Jordan Murchison’s finish from James Pringle’s free-hit sent Skye through to their first MacTavish final since 1990.

Kenny Macleod said: “I thought Glenurquhart were hungrier from the start and their goal came from complacency on our part, so I wasn’t happy with the first half.

“We made a couple of changes to nullify their better players and I thought Lachlan Smith was tremendous but once we put William MacKinnon against him, the pendulum swung our way. Ruaraidh MacLeod’s equaliser changed the mood and the second half was much better.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet; it’s a special feeling to reach the final and it will help keep the momentum going for out league games as our priority remains to stay in the Premiership.”

GMA’s bid to defend trophy remains on track after thriller against Kyles

The 118th Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup final will be between Glasgow Mid Argyll and Oban Camanachd.

Holders GMA fought back to draw 5-5 and win on penalties in their semi-final with Kyles Athletic.

A flying Iain Robinson (Newtonmore) with Robert Mabon (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson. 

Doubles from both Will Cowie and Conor Kennedy and Roddy MacDonald’s effort counted for Kyles with Cailean MacLeod, Ruairidh Ralston, Calum McLay and John McNulty’s late brace making up GMA’s tally.

John McNulty scored the decisive penalty but the Glasgow side had keeper Jonathon Oates to thank for three smart saves in the penalty shoot-out.

A proud GMA manager Alan MacRae said: “We persevered and with grit and character, we fought back despite being two goals down twice in the game.

“Both teams gave their all in an exciting match. I’m just delighted to get through to our second consecutive Celtic Cup final.”

Oban Camanachd will be their opponents at Peterson Park on June 24 after defeating Inveraray 4-0 in the other semi-final.

Malcolm Clark scored twice, either side of a Matthew Sloss goal, before Daniel MacVicar added a fourth in the second half. Inveraray’s Ross MacMillan and Oban’s Daniel MacCuish were both sent off following an altercation after just 18 minutes.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “I would have taken 4-0 before the game but good teams are relentless, and I felt we dropped off it a bit in the second half.

Beauly go third in the Mowi Premiership after goals from David MacLean, Finlay ‘Stork’ MacLennan and Torrin Cairns earned a 3-0 win at Caberfeidh.

Lochaber lead the Mowi National Division after edging a thrilling 4-3 derby win against Fort William.

Victor Smith and Calum Shepherd had the Fort two up but goals from Ben Delaney and Finlay MacDonald locked Lochaber level.

Cam Stephen put the Fort back in front on the hour, but Connor Sweeney made it 3-3 before Findlay MacDonald popped up with the winner in the final minute.

