Shinty: Holders Kingussie defeat Newtonmore to reach MacTavish Cup final

Holders Kingussie came from behind to beat neighbours Newtonmore 4-1 and secure a place in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup final.

Craig MacIsaac put More ahead but doubles from Alexander Michie and James Falconer secured the win.

It’s a first final for new Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick and he said: “First and foremost, I’m pleased with the result.

“We started slowly and were thankful for the water break that came halfway through the first half because after that, we upped our game and got in at half-time ahead.

“We always felt in control in the second half, but we can’t forget they hit the post a couple of times which could have changed the course of the match.

“I couldn’t have asked any more of the boys for the effort and the shift they put in.”

Kingussie will meet Skye in the final and the islanders also had to recover from the loss of an early goal before beating Glenurquhart 3-1 in Portree.

Glenurquhart, with Lachlan Smith excellent at buckshee back, made a whirlwind start and they took an early lead through Oliver Black.

However, some positional changes and an inspiring half-time team-talk from boss Kenny Macleod got Skye back on track and Ruaraidh MacLeod levelled just 30 seconds after the restart.

A wonderful individual effort from James Pringle and Jordan Murchison’s finish from James Pringle’s free-hit sent Skye through to their first MacTavish final since 1990.

Kenny Macleod said: “I thought Glenurquhart were hungrier from the start and their goal came from complacency on our part, so I wasn’t happy with the first half.

“We made a couple of changes to nullify their better players and I thought Lachlan Smith was tremendous but once we put William MacKinnon against him, the pendulum swung our way. Ruaraidh MacLeod’s equaliser changed the mood and the second half was much better.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet; it’s a special feeling to reach the final and it will help keep the momentum going for out league games as our priority remains to stay in the Premiership.”

GMA’s bid to defend trophy remains on track after thriller against Kyles

The 118th Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup final will be between Glasgow Mid Argyll and Oban Camanachd.

Holders GMA fought back to draw 5-5 and win on penalties in their semi-final with Kyles Athletic.

Doubles from both Will Cowie and Conor Kennedy and Roddy MacDonald’s effort counted for Kyles with Cailean MacLeod, Ruairidh Ralston, Calum McLay and John McNulty’s late brace making up GMA’s tally.

John McNulty scored the decisive penalty but the Glasgow side had keeper Jonathon Oates to thank for three smart saves in the penalty shoot-out.

A proud GMA manager Alan MacRae said: “We persevered and with grit and character, we fought back despite being two goals down twice in the game.

“Both teams gave their all in an exciting match. I’m just delighted to get through to our second consecutive Celtic Cup final.”

Oban Camanachd will be their opponents at Peterson Park on June 24 after defeating Inveraray 4-0 in the other semi-final.

Oliver Black scores to make it Skye 0 Glenurquhart 1 on 13th May 2023 – MacTavish Cup Semi Final #shinty

Malcolm Clark scored twice, either side of a Matthew Sloss goal, before Daniel MacVicar added a fourth in the second half. Inveraray’s Ross MacMillan and Oban’s Daniel MacCuish were both sent off following an altercation after just 18 minutes.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “I would have taken 4-0 before the game but good teams are relentless, and I felt we dropped off it a bit in the second half.

Beauly go third in the Mowi Premiership after goals from David MacLean, Finlay ‘Stork’ MacLennan and Torrin Cairns earned a 3-0 win at Caberfeidh.

Lochaber lead the Mowi National Division after edging a thrilling 4-3 derby win against Fort William.

Victor Smith and Calum Shepherd had the Fort two up but goals from Ben Delaney and Finlay MacDonald locked Lochaber level.

Cam Stephen put the Fort back in front on the hour, but Connor Sweeney made it 3-3 before Findlay MacDonald popped up with the winner in the final minute.