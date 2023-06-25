Shinty: Oban Camanachd boss proud of his players after Glasgow Celtic Society Cup success

Oban Camanachd beat holders Glasgow Mid Argyll 2-0 in a hard-fought final to lift the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup for the 21st time.

In the build-up to the final, Oban manager Gareth Evans wanted his charges to prove they were “the top team in the south” while skipper Daniel Sloss considered the side could “dominate this competition for the next five years,” and their players supported both assertions.

Daniel MacVicar cut in from the left before firing low into the net to put the Oban side ahead but was later sent off for what was judged to be a dangerous swing that resulted in GMA’s Ruairidh Ralston being stretchered off.

John McNulty, who scored the only goal of last year’s final, missed a great chance to level before Daniel MacCuish sealed victory with a superb stoppage time strike which swerved into the roof of the net.

Scott Mckillop was outstanding in the Oban defence, and he was the sponsor’s choice as man of the match, collecting the Donald J MacNiven Memorial Medal while referee Graham Fisher received the Jack Asher memorial whistle.

All that was left was for Oban Camanachd captain Daniel Sloss, who missed the final with a broken finger, to raise the famous trophy.

His younger brother, 15-year old Matthew Sloss, started for Oban Camanachd after playing for an hour and scoring twice earlier in the day for Oban Camanachd under-17 against Glasgow Mid Argyll under-17 in the MacQuisten Cup Final.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “I’m proud of the boys and in a strange way, we played better when we were a man short.

“The pitch was narrower than when we were here earlier in the season, and I thought the red card was harsh as Daniel tried to play the ball on the half-turn, but folks will say I have red and black specs on.”

GMA boss Alan MacRae added: “It was closer than the 2-0 scoreline suggests but the second goal killed us.”

Shiel make it to the semis

Kinlochshiel will meet Kingussie in the last-four of the Artemis Macaulay Cup following two dramatic quarter-final ties.

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson saw his plans go up in smoke when Callum Cruden was sent off after just a couple of minutes following a late swing on Kinlochshiel’s Keith MacRae.

Despite missing Scotland defender Mark MacDonald, Shiel went on to score four times without reply through Archie MacRae, Ali Nixon, Zander MacRae and Jordan Fraser.

Manager Willie MacRae prepared his side but missed the game through a family wedding, so Duncan MacLeod, Doe MacRae and Scott Kennedy took the team.

Speaking just after the final whistle, Duncan MacLeod said: “We dominated after the red card, playing Conor Cormack as the free man at the back and he swept everything up.

“It was great to see our youngsters play their part. Archie MacRae has been in the team for a while whilst Zander MacRae gives us a different dimension in attack. Arron Jack, who is part of the Scotland under-17 squad, played the final 25 minutes and these boys are the future.

“John MacRae also played the second half at wing centre for our second team today on his comeback from injury. That’s a timely boost with the Camanachd Cup quarter-finals only a couple of weeks away.”

Kingussie reached the semis by beating Newtonmore for the fourth time this season, but only with the aid of a penalty shoot-out.

After losing twice and drawing once in their previous encounters, More are getting closer to their great rivals and they took the lead through Steven Macdonald’s penalty but Alexander Michie equalised soon after.

Ruaridh Anderson put the Kings in front a minute into the second half, but Drew MacDonald made it 2-2 on 52 minutes.

With no further scoring after two hours of shinty, a penalty shoot-out ensued and Kieran Macpherson, Thomas Borthwick and Alexander Michie all converted without reply to send Kingussie through.

John Barr scored twice as promotion hopefuls Glenurquhart beat Fort William 2-0 in the Mowi National Division while Darren Reid and Penri Jones both bagged braces as Strathglass defeated Oban Celtic 4-1 in their relegation battle at Cannich. Innes Jackson countered.

Sarah Yoxon scored five times as Skye beat Aberdour 12-1 in the Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup quarter-finals.

The semi-final draw was made afterwards with Skye playing holders Badenoch in a repeat of last year’s final whilst Glenurquhart face Glasgow Mid Argyll.