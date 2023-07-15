SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Kilmallie forward Lewis Birrell

Kilmallie half forward Lewis Birrell steps into the firing line to become this week’s Shinty Spotlight star.

The 31-year-old, who has played most of his career as wing centre, is the National Division’s third top-scorer this season with eight league goals.

This Saturday, his fifth-placed team host Strathglass at Canal Park, Caol.

Here, he answers our 10 shinty-related questions:

What is your earliest shinty memory?

It would be winning the Mackay Cup at Caol Primary School followed by the Bank of Scotland Cup the same year.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

I’m pretty sure it was Skye away in the Camanachd Cup a long time ago. I think we lost in extra-time.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

That would probably be in the 2017 season when we beat Kinlochshiel away in the semi-final of the MacTavish Cup.

A lot of people had us written off before the game was even played.

We were really unlucky to lose 3-2 in the final against Newtonmore.

This week's 1st team fixture is Sponsored by A.McAlister Painter & Decorator

Thanks for sponsoring 💙#Shinty pic.twitter.com/ygO5q2t6Pk — Kilmallie Shinty Club (@KilmallieShinty) July 12, 2023

And the worst?

Again, losing that final against Newtonmore was such a tough one to take. The boys were brilliant that day.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

My worst injury by a mile would be when I broke my elbow away to Oban Celtic in 2018.

I was in a cast for six weeks then needed physio.

Who is the joker in your team?

I’d probably have to hold my hands up with this one, although the gaffer Johnny Mo likes a joke or two now and again.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

I’m going to go with the Kingussie pitch. The playing surface at The Dell is unbelievably good.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

I’d have to go for (Cabefeidh’s) Craig Morrison.

He’s got to be the best goalscorer in the sport just now and there’s not many keepers will save a strike from him.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

Up until this season, I hadn’t really scored many goals, so I’d have to go for my goal away to Fort William in the Ballimore Cup a couple months ago.

It gave us a 3-1 lead and took the sting out of the game.

Describe shinty in three words?

Fast, physical and committed.