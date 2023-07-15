SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Kilmallie forward Lewis Birrell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Kilmallie forward Lewis Birrell

Memories of the 2017 MacTavish Cup run are key for the Caol club's sharp-shooter.

By Paul Chalk
Kilmallie's Lewis Birrell, left, in action against Kinlochshiel. Image Neil Paterson
Kilmallie half forward Lewis Birrell steps into the firing line to become this week’s Shinty Spotlight star.

The 31-year-old, who has played most of his career as wing centre, is the National Division’s third top-scorer this season with eight league goals.

This Saturday, his fifth-placed team host Strathglass at Canal Park, Caol.

Here, he answers our 10 shinty-related questions:

What is your earliest shinty memory? 

It would be winning the Mackay Cup at Caol Primary School followed by the Bank of Scotland Cup the same year.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

I’m pretty sure it was Skye away in the Camanachd Cup a long time ago. I think we lost in extra-time.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

That would probably be in the 2017 season when we beat Kinlochshiel away in the semi-final of the MacTavish Cup.

A lot of people had us written off before the game was even played.

We were really unlucky to lose 3-2 in the final against Newtonmore.

And the worst?

Again, losing that final against Newtonmore was such a tough one to take. The boys were brilliant that day.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

My worst injury by a mile would be when I broke my elbow away to Oban Celtic in 2018.

I was in a cast for six weeks then needed physio.

Who is the joker in your team?

I’d probably have to hold my hands up with this one, although the gaffer Johnny Mo likes a joke or two now and again.

What is your favourite away ground and why? 

I’m going to go with the Kingussie pitch. The playing surface at The Dell is unbelievably good.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

I’d have to go for (Cabefeidh’s) Craig Morrison.

He’s got to be the best goalscorer in the sport just now and there’s not many keepers will save a strike from him.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate? 

Up until this season, I hadn’t really scored many goals, so I’d have to go for my goal away to Fort William in the Ballimore Cup a couple months ago.

It gave us a 3-1 lead and took the sting out of the game.

Describe shinty in three words?

Fast, physical and committed.

