Glengarry win Single Team Cup with 3-0 win against Kilmory

Scott Bremner hailed his players as "fantastic" after their victory at Fort William.

By Alasdair Bruce
Glengarry team captain Nick Dalgety lifts the Single Team Cup trophy. Image: Neil Paterson.
Glengarry, runners-up in the inaugural event last year, went one better this time around as they won the Camanachd Association’s Single Team Cup with a 3-0 win over Kilmory at An Aird, Fort William.

A road accident prevented a number of Glengarry supporters from attending the game, so they missed seeing Raymond Robertson hitting a David Rodgers pass on the turn by the excellent Steven Gilmour in the Kilmory goal for the opening goal.

Kilmory put up a good fight but were caught cold when Shaun Nicolson scored low into the goal just 16 seconds into the second half after good play from Nick Dalgety.

Raymond Robertson got his second just three minutes later, punishing a defensive slip.

Garry skipper Nick Dalgety was presented with the trophy by Fort William stalwart Dondy Robertson.

Glengarry manager Scott Bremner said: “The boys were fantastic, and I thought that other than a 10-15 minute spell, we dominated the game.

“Once we got the first goal, I didn’t see us losing and it helps erase the memory of last year’s defeat in the final.”

Singing in the rain: Glengarry pictured in a downpour just after winning the Single Team Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.

Lovat claimed the only remaining place in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd semi-finals with a thrilling 4-3 win over Kyles Athletic at Tighnabruaich.

Graeme MacMillan and Fraser Heath twice had Lovat ahead, but Conor Kennedy and Ross MacRae levelled each time.

Conor Kennedy got his second to put Kyles in front before the hour, but Fraser Heath marked his return to the side with a second goal on 79 minutes before Danny Kelly’s 84 minute winner.

Newtonmore returned to the top of the Mowi Premiership when they inflicted Kinlochshiel’s first defeat since early April, winning 2-1 in the pouring rain at Rèaraig.

Martin Hall scored both goals, either side of John MacRae’s reply.

Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “We were under the cosh a bit at the end, but we were comfortable, and our keeper Kenny Ross didn’t have a serious save to make so I think we did enough to win it.

“Craig McLeod and Conor Jones in midfield, Arron MacBean at the back and Martin Hall up front were all excellent whilst Rory Kennedy was outstanding.”

More were given the opportunity to hit the summit when previous leaders Kingussie saw their meeting with Skye Camanachd postponed in unusual circumstances.

Just as Skye were to leave Portree, they received a Saturday morning phone call to inform them that the game was off as home club Kingussie had not contacted the match referee during the week to confirm arrangements and no replacement official could be sought at short notice.

Shaun Nicolson gets the second goal for Glengarry. Image: Neil Paterson. 

Caberfeidh assistant manager Brian MacDonald praised shinty’s top scorer Craig Morrison as his side won 4-2 to deliver Oban Camanachd’s first defeat at Mossfield this season.

Ross Macmillan and Daniel MacCuish for the Oban side and Kevin Bartlett and Craig Morrison for Cabers had the sides tied at 2-2 before Morrison went on to complete his hat-trick more in the final 10 minutes to secure a 4-2 win.

Brian MacDonald said: “You know what you get with Craig, and he made a great contribution again.

“His second goal was clever as he flicked the ball between his legs when running away from goal and his third goal was an unstoppable shot into the top corner of the net.

“Both keepers – Cammy Sutherland and Iain McCall – made good saves in a goalless first half but our boys dug in and played some good shinty.”

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans added: “It was a very good game, and any club would want to have the Morrison brothers – Craig and Blair – in their side.”

It was a long day for Caberfeidh trio Craig Morrison, Blair Morrison and Kevin Bartlett who all played an early morning round of golf in their local club championship qualifiers before travelling to Oban.

Kilmory’s Adam Johnston with Shaun Nicolson (Glengarry). Image: Neil Paterson. 

Bottom side Glasgow Mid Argyll were forced to field several youngsters but still picked up their first point of the season when they came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Beauly at Peterson Park. Ross Forbes struck twice as Beauly led 2-0 but Ewen Fraser’s late double ensured a share of the points.

The day’s results demonstrates how incredibly competitive shinty’s top-flight is with only three points separating third place and ninth place.

Lochaber regained top spot in the Mowi National Division after beating Inveraray 4-2 at Spean Bridge.

Connor Sweeney, Duncan MacKinnon, Ben Delaney and Findlay MacDonald scored their goals with Fraser Watt and Campbell Watt countering. Inveraray’s Ruaraidh Graham was sent off.

Neily Mcnaughton and Scot MacVicar twice had Col Glen ahead at Oban Celtic, but Ewen Campbell equalised twice in a 2-2 draw.

